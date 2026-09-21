Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14-19)

High school football season continues in the state of Pennsylvania, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 14-19.

Imhotep Charter's Joey McLeish thew for five touchdowns, Loyalsock Township freshman Dyson Dupont totaled six touchdowns, and Elizabethtown's Rudy Brisbane had two pick-sixes in a dominant shutout win.

High School On SI has selected 12 candidates for Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then case your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Max Karycki of Mount Carmel.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Joey McLeish, Imhotep Charter

McLeish, a senior quarterback and Morgan State commit, completed 11 of his 18 passes for 233 yards and five touchdowns in Imhotep Charter's 42-0 shutout victory over Belmont Charter.

Dyson Dupont, Loyalsock Township

Dupont, a freshman quarterback, went 10-of-14 for 234 passing yards and six touchdowns in Loyalsock Township's 42-18 blowout win over Midd-West.

Rudy Brisbane, Elizabethtown

Brisbane, a freshman cornerback, had two pick-sixes of 82 and 35 yards in Elizabethtown's remarkable 85-6 blowout victory over Lebanon.

Blake Landherr, Pennridge

Landherr, a junior linebacker, registered nine tackles, three tackles for loss, half a sack, and a fumble recovery in Pennridge's 14-7 win over Central Bucks West.

Fletcher Thompson, Williams Valley

Thompson, a junior running back, had 29 carries for 291 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Williams Valley's 33-0 shutout victory over Nativity BVM.

DeMarcus Murray, Central York

Murray, a junior wide receiver, hauled in seven catches for 138 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Central York's 51-14 blowout win over Spring Grove.

Tyler Quinn, Mercyhurst Prep

Quinn, a junior edge rusher, had 11 tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, and three QB hurries in Mercyhurst Prep's dominant 64-0 victory over Cochranton.

Connor Melnik, Central Catholic

Melnik, a senior wide receiver, hauled in three touchdown catches in Central Catholic's 54-17 win over Norwin.

Taylor Lincoln, McDowell

Lincoln, a junior wide receiver, had seven catches for 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns in McDowell's dominant 63-6 blowout victory over Erie.

Parker Hatter, Tri-Valley

Hatter, a junior running back, had 18 carries for 256 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Tri-Valley's 49-10 win over Shenandoah Valley.

Jaylen Delaney, Mount Carmel

Delaney had another stellar performance with 11 carries for 145 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Mount Carmel's 55-7 blowout victory over North Schuykill.

Cooper Madson, Nazareth Area

Madson, a junior quarterback, went 20-of-23 for 264 passing yards and three touchdowns in Nazareth Area's 31-0 shutout win over Freedom.