California High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 15, 2026)

SOUTHERN SECTION | Top storylines, predictions Week 4

The contenders begin separating themselves from the pretneders about this time every season. Mater Dei's defensive 10-9 win over visiting Corona Centennial was the biggest game of last week.

The Monarchs are lagely back in the spotlight again this week at Santa Ana Stadium when they host Nevada/Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman. The Monarchs have won all four previous meetings with the Gaels, who earlier this season defeated No. 2 St. John Bosco.

Top-ranked and defending state Open Division champion Santa Margarita is at the top of the rankings for the second straight week. The Huskies get another tough test, facing No. 17 Norco.

SS STAT STUFFERS | Week 3 games

High School On SI

CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 15

1. Santa Margarita (4-0), LW #1

The Eagles beat Inderkum of Sacramento on a Saturday night. Nice tilt against Norco coming on Friday. | Friday vs. Norco

The Braves took care of business against Kahuku of Hawaii. Koa Malau'ulu threw five TD passes. DJ Tubbs and Kuika Moaalii each caught two. | at Saint Louis (HI)

3. Sierra Canyon (3-0), LW #3

Sierra Canyon is always ready for an out-of-state opponent, like it was last season versus Chaminade-Madonna in a battle of nationally ranked teams at the Broward National Showcase in Florida. | Samuel Mawanda

Trailblazers defense had three interception returns for touchdowns in a 52-0 wi over Saint Louis (HI). | vs. Orange Lutheran

4. Mater Dei (4-0), LW #5

The Monarchs defense was the star in the victory, creating two turnovers in the fourth quarter to beat Corona Centennial 10-9. | vs. Bishop Gorman

5. De La Salle (3-0), LW #6

Senior first-year starting quarterback Jaxon Loftin continues to shine in a 54-10 win over St. Francis. | Friday at St. Mary's-Stockton

6. Folsom (3-0), LW #7

Brody Rudnicki threw for 201 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, but was intercepted three times in a 49-24 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral at legendary Kezar Stadium. | Friday at Inderkum

7. Orange Lutheran (3-1), LW #8

The Lancers have so many weapons at their disposal, and used them all in a 35-0 win over Serra. | Friday at Sierra Canyon

8. Corona Centennial (1-2), LW #4

The Huskies had Mater Dei on the ropes and couldn't close out the game. | vs. Rancho Cucamonga

9. Central East (4-0), LW #10

Defeated Liberty-Bakersfield 54-6 as Relando Jefferson had six catches for 214 and two of Jelani Dippel's two touchdowns. Dippel needed just 12 completions to throw for 310 yards. | Oct. 1 at Clovis North

10. Mission Viejo (3-1), LW #9

The Diablos throttle a very down San Diego Lincoln team, 56-0. QB Brett Burnor scored five TDs. | vs. Pittsburg

11. San Clemente (4-0), LW #11

Tritons beat La Costa Canyon 31-21 | BYE; Sept. 25 at Murrieta Valley

12. Pittsburg (2-1), LW #12

JaVale Jones threw three touchdowns in just seven completions and rushed for a touchdown in a half of play as the Pirates raced to a 42-0 lead en route to a 49-21 win at James Logan-Union City | Friday at Mission Viejo-Orange County.

Cruising win over Highland, 35-6. Tritons have a bye week to prepare for Sierra Canyon. | BYE

14. Palos Verdes (4-0), LW 14

The Sea Kings are rolling with QB Ryan Rakowski at the controls and Jalen Flowers making plays on both sides of the ball; beat Edison 28-3. | at Banning

15. JSerra Catholic (3-1), LW 15

Hardy Nickerson has the Lions rolling after another lopsided victory, this week's coming over a quality Oak Hills team. | at Bishop Amat

16. Chaminade (4-0), LW #17

QB Jeremy Mellalieu threw for 354 yards and four TDs in 42-24 win over Beaumont. | vs. St. Bonaventure

17. Norco (4-0), LW #23

The Cougars need a real test after another blowout win over Etiwanda. | That test comes next week at Santa Margarita

18. San Mateo Serra (2-1), LW 18

USC-bound tight end Jace Cannon had five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown and Jeovanni Henley and Motu Keanaaina each rushed for scores as the Padres beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 21-7 on the road | :Sept. 25 vs. Bellarmine (3-0) at San Jose City College.

19. Corona del Mar (5-0), LW 24

CdM might have fought a little complacency in a tight win over Newport Harbor 16-6. | vs. La Serna, Thursday

20. Bishop Amat (4-0), LW HM

Coach Kory Minor has the Lancers playing like its the heyday in La Puente. Big test against a Trinity League team this coming week. | vs. JSerra

21. Carlsbad (3-0), LW HM

Furian Inferrera threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ryan MacKenzie (7 catches, 122 yards) in a 38-10 win over Oceanside. | Friday at Granite Hills

22. Oak Ridge (2-1), LW #HM

Knocked off previous No. 22 Crean Lutheran 28-21 on the road behind 84 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Dylan Esten. | Sept. 25 vs. Del Oro

23. Chaparral (2-2), LW #18

The Pumas are trying to hold down the fort with QB Dane Weber, and they're doing a good job with a win over Rancho Cucamonga this past week. | vs. Mountain Ridge (UT)

24. San Ramon Valley (3-0), LW HM

Cole Dawes needed just eight completions to throw four touchdowns to four different receivers and Owen Power rushed just five times to reach 115 yards and three scores in a 52-7 home win over Clayton Valley Charter-Concord | Friday vs. Clovis North (3-1).

25. Tustin (3-1), LW HM

The story of Hayden Koo sliding over to QB from WR to win games is remarkable. The Tiller have won two straight, the last over Damien, 21-10. | at Westlake

Honorable mention: Buchanan (4-0), Cardinal Newman (1-2), Crean Lutheran (2-2), Gardena Serra (2-2), Oak Hills (2-2), Servite (2-2), Westlake (4-0)