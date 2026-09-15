Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 15, 2026)

This week’s High School On SI Pennsylvania Top 25 Football State Rankings definitely saw some shaking up near the top.

Not at the top, though, as No. 1 Central Catholic lived up to the hype with a 48-24 victory over Pine-Richland in the debut of its sparkling new home stadium.

Both teams’ stars shined throughout, with Nebraska recruit Khalil Taylor returning a kick 99 yards for a touchdown for the Rams, while quarterback Aaron Strader amassed 363 total yards and accounted for two TDs.

But in the end, the Vikings proved too much to handle, showing why they are ranked not only No. 1 in the Keystone State but No. 21 in the Power 25 national rankings.

Behind the Vikings, however, there was a lot of shuffling going on. Last week’s No. 2 St. Joseph’s Prep and No. 3 Malvern Prep both lost, making way for Harrisburg and State College to move into their spots, while five teams dropped out of the rankings altogether.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: WK1 | WK2 | WK3 |

1. Central Catholic (3-0)

Last week: 1; Def. No. 6 Pine-Richland 48-24

Junior RB Chrys Black, who ran for 253 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 70-yard punt return for a score, was the star of the show for the Vikings and a top candidate for Pennsylvania Player of the Week honors.

Next up: vs. Norwin, Sept. 18

2. Harrisburg (3-0)

Last week: 5; Def. Cumberland Valley 28-7

Trays Walker returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Keijuan Sinkler and Asante Eubanks-Burnett each had interceptions for the Cougars.

Next up: vs. Central Dauphin, Sept. 19

3. State College (3-0)

Last week: 8; Def. No. 9 Bishop McDevitt 27-20

Quarterback Connor Kulka ran for two touchdowns and threw for 189 yards and a score to help the Little Lions knock off their Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals.

Next up: at Central Dauphin East, Sept. 18

4. St. Joseph’s Prep (1-1)

Last week: 2; Lost to Bergen Catholic 33-3

The Hawks traded field goals with the traditional power from New Jersey before seeing starting quarterback Max Rogers go down to an injury on their first-quarter scoring drive. The Crusaders took control from there as St. Joe’s was held out of the end zone for the first time since a 42-0 loss to Don Bosco Prep in 2013.

Next up: vs. No. 7 Malvern Prep, Sept. 19

5. Imhotep Charter (2-1)

Last week: 14; Def. No. 7 Malvern Prep 27-21

The Panthers erased a 21-14 halftime deficit, with Joe McLeish hitting Brian Culmer for a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass that allowed them to avenge last year’s 35-7 loss in this rivalry.

Next up: vs. Belmont Charter, Sept. 18

6. Pine-Richland (2-1)

Last week: 4; Lost to No. 1 Central Catholic 48-24

The Rams closed to within 27-24 on an 87-yard keeper by quarterback Aaron Strader, but they couldn’t slow the Vikings’ Chrys Black in this matchup of the state’s top-ranked 6A and 5A teams.

Next up: at Mt. Lebanon, Sept. 18

7. Malvern Prep (1-1)

Last week: 3; Lost to No. 5 Imhotep Charter 27-21

The Friars had a chance to take the lead late, twice converting on fourth down on their final drive to get to Imhotep’s 18-yard line before a sack of Brayden Fallon with 2:28 to play ended their hopes for victory.

Next up: at No. 4 St. Joseph’s Prep, Sept. 19

8. Upper St. Clair (3-0)

Last week: 7; Def. then-No. 17 Canon-McMillan 21-10

Andrew Gaither’s red-zone fumble recovery set the tone for the Panthers defense, and Upper St. Clair got rushing touchdowns from John Banbury, Luca Coury and Josh Snyder.

Next up: at Chartiers Valley, Sept. 18

9. Bishop McDevitt (2-1)

Last week: 6; Lost to No. 3 State College 27-20

Sebastian Williams was 13-for-17 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns in defeat.

Next up: at Cedar Cliff, Sept. 18

10. La Salle College (1-2)

Last week: 9; Def. Archbishop Wood 38-24

The Explorers finally got into the win column.

Next up: at Calvert Hall, Sept. 19

11. Southern Lehigh (3-0)

Last week: 11; Def. Jim Thorpe 43-7

Big plays in the second half allowed the Spartans to put the game away.

Next up: vs. Wilson Area, Sept. 18

12. Roman Catholic (1-2)

Last week: 11; Def. Dematha (MD) 14-7

What a way for the Cahillite to get their first win — knocking off formerly nationally ranked DeMatha as Jahmil Hawkins hit Kaylin Bass for a 4-yard touchdown to break a 7-7 tie in the third quarter.

Next up: vs. No. 22 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Sept. 18

13. Chester (3-0)

Last week: 10; Def. Northeast 32-30

Sophomore Kanif Doward’s interception with 3:49 remaining secured the win after freshman Sa’Mham Williams ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 90 yards and another score.

Next up: vs. Upper Darby, Sept. 19

14. Springfield (3-0)

Last week: 13; Def. Lower Merion 54-0

The Cougars led 34-0 after one quarter against the winless Aces.

Next up: vs. Penncrest, Sept. 18

15. Central Bucks West (3-0)

Last week: 16; Def. Souderton 35-14

Nick Miletto and Braylen Cape scored two touchdowns apiece as the Bucks remained unbeaten ahead of a showdown with 3-0 Pennridge.

Next up: at Pennridge, Sept. 18

16. Shamokin (3-0)

Last week: Not ranked; Def. Shikellamy 37-0

The Indians overcame four fumbles and 10 penalties, including two that negated touchdowns, to hand their rivals their first loss.

Next up: vs. Jersey Shore, Sept. 18

17. North Penn (2-1)

Last week: 19; Def. Upper Dublin 35-0

The Knights held Upper Dublin to minus-18 rushing yards and 48 total.

Next up: at Pennsbury, Sept. 18

18. Parkland (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked; Def. then-No. 20 Easton Area 44-14

The Trojans got a huge performance from senior TJ Lawrence, who followed up his 255-yard effort a week ago against Freedom by running for 186 yards and three touchdowns against the Red Rovers.

Next up: vs. Stroudsburg, Sept. 17

19. Episcopal Academy (1-1)

Last week: 22; Def. St. Christopher’s 28-0

The Churchmen scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away.

Next up: vs. Hill School, Sept. 18

20. South Fayette (3-0)

Last week: Not ranked; Def. Montour 35-28

It was a tale of two halves for the Lions, whose defense stiffened in the second half to help them erase a 15-point deficit.

Next up: at Trinity, Sept. 18

21. Propel Braddock Hills (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked; Def. then-No. 21 Hopewell 28-21

Tyrone Sowell ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Saints.

Next up: at McKeesport, Sept. 18

22. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (1-1)

Last week: 23; Def. then-No. 25 Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast Catholic 24-7

William Howard’s 90-yard touchdown run helped seal victory for the Blue Devils.

Next up: at No. 12 Roman Catholic, Sept. 18

23. Twin Valley (3-0)

Last week: 24; Def. Wyomissing 42-14

Lucas Myers scored three first-half touchdowns to help the Raiders build a 42-7 halftime lead.

Next up: at Manheim Central, Sept. 18

24. Cardinal O’Hara (3-0)

Last week: Not ranked; Def. Neumann-Goretti 53-0

The Lions have outscored their first three opponents 135-7 but will be tested this week against fellow unbeaten West Catholic.

Next up: at West Catholic, Sept. 18

25. West Chester Bayard Rustin (1-1)

Last week: 15; Lost to Pope John Paul II 26-14

The Golden Knights could not get their run game going, as they managed just 91 yards on 19 carries.

Next up: vs. Norristown, Sept. 18

Dropped out

17. Canon-McMillan

18. Central York

20. Easton Area

21. Hopewell

25. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast Catholic