Vote: Who had the best performance at 'The Sevens 7on7 Mini Series' in Georgia?
The Sevens was back in action just a week ago as many of the top players from all over competed for $6,500 and an automatic bid to the 2026 main event.
The event was held at Chamblee High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and the stars were out.
Many players stood out, and fans will have the chance to vote for who they believe was the best player to come out of The Sevens.
Note: Voting closes April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. High School On SI's polls are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition.
Naeem Burroughs (2026)
The Clemson commit had a great performance throughout The Sevens mini series and even won the championship with Tribe Nation. He is one of the nation's best wide receivers and is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. The Bolles High School star was easily the most recognized name in attendance, and he backed up the hype all weekend.
CJ Peoples (2027)
Peoples was arguably the most underrated prospect in the event. Peoples didn't skip a beat with Speed Kills at The Sevens. He hit nearly every target he needed to and caught High School On SI's attention early.
Teryn Green (2026)
Green had the best play of the day, going up for a catch early in the day during the first game. The talented recruit has been getting targeted by many teams, including Western Kentucky.
King White (2026)
White was one of the standouts early in the camp as part of the Mississippi Dawgs. He had a pretty deep ball during the game and hit his targets. He did a good job locating his best players and trusting in them, which got him this nod.
Jeremiah Tabb (2026)
The class of 2026 wide receiver from Hoover High School had a great day at The Sevens and made a name for himself. His recruitment has picked up as he is visiting some schools this summer. He had many great routes and had defensive backs looking lost nearly all day.
Drew Davis (2026)
The Arkansas standout has been exceptional for most of this offseason, including at The Sevens, where his deep ball was unmatched. He was spot-on with his release and his destination. Davis is being recruited by many. The Benton star is one of the most underrated QBs in the 2026 class.
Jazz Lewis (2028)
Lewis is the son of Tennessee Volunteers legend Jamal Lewis, who was a successful running back in the NFL as well. The Chamblee High School star is a talented slot receiver in the 2028 class.
Brayden Doss (2028)
The 2028 Chamblee High School QB has started to catch the attention of top programs, and it shows why. He had a great day at The Sevens, and one could make a case he was one of the best QBs despite being a freshman.
Brayden Bailey (2028)
The Atlanta, Georgia, corner and receiver had a great day. He attends Holy Innocents and is the son of former Georgia and Denver Broncos legend Champ Bailey. He is a 2028 star and was one of the best players from the weekend.
Ashton Taylor (2028)
Taylor is a 2028 recruit from Kentucky. He has been named one of the best 2028 prospects in the country by many, including Mick Hamilton from The Sevens. Taylor has visited many schools and caught their attention. He holds many offers and will be one many remember from the weekend.
Avery Thompson (2028)
Thompson has started to become one of the better recruits in the class of 2028 as he holds offers from many schools, including SEC programs. The NPA prospect's talent was enough to help them go far in the tournament.
Jermaine Cobbins (2028)
Cobbins is one of the most recruited 2028 prospects in the country. He holds offers from many schools, including Georgia and Tennessee. Cobbins is a standout cornerback, and he has plenty of potential to be a college star. His performance at The Sevens indicates why he is the centerpiece of many colleges' 2028 recruiting class.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Minnesota high school football: Blaine releases 2025 schedule
- Iowa high school football: Gilbert releases 2025 schedule
- Wisconsin high school football: Bay Port releases 2025 schedule
- Vote: Who is the best returning Tennessee high school football quarterback in 2025?
- Vote: Who is the best Georgia high school football quarterback in 2025?
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App