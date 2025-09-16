Vote: Who is the Top Returning Defensive Back in Rhode Island in 2025?
With the fall season in full swing, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Rhode Island.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs, the best receivers, the best offensive linemen, the best defensive linemen and the best linebackers in the Ocean State.
Now, it’s time to highlight the best defensive backs.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 11:59 PM PT
Robert Annis, Mt. Hope, senior
Annis had 60 tackles and six sacks for the Huskies last season. On offense, he recorded two rushing touchdowns.
Antonio Bearden, La Salle Academy, senior
Bearden is a solid all-state free safety for the Rams.
Preston Brodd, Mt. Hope, senior
Brodd finished with 57 tackles and an interception for the Huskies last season.
Jake Caron, Westerly, senior
Caron tallied 35 tackles and six interceptions for the Bulldogs in 2024. On offense, he made 27 catches for 426 yards and five TDs.
Nolan Colucci, East Greenwich, junior
At cornerback for the Avengers, Colucci finished with 114 tackles and a sack last year.
Jabari Jackson, Bishop Hendricken, junior
Jackson, an all-state cornerback, had 25 tackles, three interceptions and two pass deflections for the Hawks in 2024.
Josiah Nyahkoon, Classical HS, junior
Nyahkoon had 22 tackles, three interceptions, four pass deflections and a forced fumble for the Purple last season.
Mikey Petrangelo, North Kingstown, junior
Petrangelo is solid at the cornerback position for the Skippers.
Jayden Rodrigues, Lincoln, senior
Rodrigues is a standout cornerback for the Lions.
Jack Sanderson, Portsmouth, senior
Last season, Sanderson finished with 60 tackles, two interceptions and three pass deflections at free safety for the Patriots. On offense, Sanderson had 290 all-purpose yards and three TDs.
Keyah Sunnyway, Central, junior
Sunnyway is a star cornerback for the Knights.
Jacob Tavares, Classical HS, senior
Last season for the Purple, Tavares finished with 10 tackles, three interceptions and five pass deflections.
Chris Winn, Narragansett, junior
Winn is a solid defender for the Mariners.
About Our Top Returning Players Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App