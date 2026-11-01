South Carolina High School Football Top 25 Scores and Results: Nov. 1, 2026

It was another exciting week of South Carolina high school football action, especially among the state's Top 25 teams. Here is a look at the weekend Top 25 results.

South Carolina High School Football Week 9: By the Numbers

3: Teams who finished the regular season undefeated in the SI Top 25.

4: Number of SI Top 25 teams that scored exactly 49 points.

5: Number of SI Top 25 teams that scored over 50 points.

9: Undefeated regular seasons completed by Daniel since 2008.

9.7: Points allowed per game by Dutch Fork

18: Consecutive victories by Dutch Fork, the Palmetto State's longest active winning streak.

35: Consecutive region victories by Northwestern dating to 2019.

1,127: Receiving yards this season by James Island’s Raphael Puiu

2,347: Passing yards this season by Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 Results:

Friday, October 30

No. 1 Dutch Fork 49, White Knoll 7

It was not a surprise for the Silver Foxes to finish the regular season with another dominant win in region play. Since 2015, they have posted a 53-2 record against region foes.

The unexpected news came in the second half. Quarterback Jaxon Knotts left the game with an apparent hand injury.

Knotts’ father and head coach Tom Knotts said Saturday he’s hopeful his son will be ready for Dutch Fork’s playoff opener in the second round. Under Knotts, the Silver Foxes are 15-0 in playoff openers.

No. 2 Northwestern 44, Rock Hill 0

What looked like a potential season-ending showdown a month ago for city bragging rights saw the Trojans post their first shutout of the season. Mr. South Carolina Football finalist quarterback Xavier Means threw three second-half touchdowns as Northwestern moved into the number-one seed in the Class 5A Upper State.

No. 3 James Island 59, West Ashley 6

For the second consecutive year, the Trojans closed out an undefeated regular season. Running back Mykell Warthen rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Jaquay Legree added 128 yards and a score. Quarterback Brooks Dantzler threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 4 Gaffney 28, Greenville 27

The Indians rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure the Region 2-4A title. Down 27-13, Quarterback Corey Taylor threw a 34-yard touchdown to Quentis Hines with 7:55 left to make it 27-20 after the PAT.

Gaffney regained possession with 3:58 left and embarked on a 13-play, 68-yard scoring drive. After Taylor found Hank Davidson from 3 yards for the touchdown with 22 seconds left, Mr. South Carolina Football finalist Kendaris Bailey ran in the 2-point conversion for the victory.

No. 5 Dorman 31, Spartanburg 14

The Cavaliers snapped a 5-game losing streak to their crosstown rivals. They trailed 14-9 at halftime before outscoring the Vikings 22-0 in the second half.

No. 6 Westside 28, No. 12 T.L. Hanna 21

A pair of touchdowns by quarterback Amir Smith helped the Rams take a 3-score lead into the fourth quarter. They held off a late rally by the Yellow Jackets to claim the Region 1-4A title.

No. 7 Daniel 77, Berea 6

The Lions posted a season-high in points and margin of victory to finish 10-0 in the regular season.

No. 8 J.F. Byrnes 49, Eastside 7

Quarterback Gideon Merhib threw three touchdowns and Mr. South Carolina Football finalist Daniel Segurra rushed for two scores as the Rebels clinched a first-round bye.

#LSU four-star RB commit Tre Segarra had a career night on Friday.



The nation’s No. 6 RB exploded for:



- 208 rushing yards, 3 TD

- 46 receiving yards, 2 TD



Lane Kiffin and Co. are getting a future star… pic.twitter.com/y2GRb4Pqqb — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) October 26, 2026

No. 10 Berkeley 62, Socastee 28

The Stags outscored the Braves 32-7 in the second quarter to pull away for the victory. They clinched the Region 6-5A title and a first-round bye.

No. 11 Indian Land 49, Nation Ford 0

Quarterback Matt Kucia threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns – two each to Kenneth Wilson III and Maxwell Curry – and Kylan Foye rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors.

No. 13 Hilton Head Island 49, Beaufort 12

Quarterback Derrick Raniszewski threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns and running backs Thaddeus Czarnicki and Jayvin Risher each rushed for two scores for the Seahawks.

Congratulations to Varsity Football on becoming Region Champs with a 9-1 record! What a season! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/i3YqDHTaRX — HHIHS Athletics (@hhihsathletics) October 31, 2026

No. 14 North Augusta 35, Midland Valley 27

The Yellow Jackets scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to rally for the victory. Quarterback Collin Tillman threw two touchdowns and Jayden Hatcher rushed for two scores in the second half.

No. 15 Lugoff-Elgin 42, Lancaster 13

Running back Tiyon Fanning had three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, as the Demons clinched the Region 4-4A title. Fellow Shrine Bowl selection wide receiver E.J. Richardson had a receiving touchdown and returned a fumble for a score.

No. 16 Camden 62, Airport 21

The Bulldogs clinched the top seed in the Class 3A Lower State bracket with the resounding win. Greyson Rimpf threw four touchdown passes and Bernard Green scored three times.

Bishop England 31, No. 17 Hanahan 14

The Hawks were held to their lowest point total of the season and fell to third place in Region 5-3A. This also sets up a first-round home game against Swansea rather than a bye.

No. 18 Strom Thurmond 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27

Zy Rouse rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns and Kaden Wigfall had 129 yards and a score as the defending Class 2A champions rebounded for their first loss in two years. They will open the playoffs at home against Silver Bluff.

Wilson 18, No. 19 South Florence 13

The Bruins had their 7-game winning streak snapped in stunning fashion. Trailing 13-12 and down to one play, Wilson quarterback Nabryson Elliott fired a high pass to a leaping Mark Law in the endzone for the game-winner. Despite the loss, South Florence earned a first-round bye after winning the region.

Wilson trailed for most of the game against South Florence. However, a late fourth-quarter rally proved the difference as the Tigers upset the 9th-ranked Bruins on the final night of the regular season.



South Florence is still the region champs and should have a first-round bye.… pic.twitter.com/IZ5AH260EZ — Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) October 31, 2026

No. 21 Carolina Forest 41, Cane Bay 12

Christian Bennett rushed for three touchdowns as the Panthers scored the first 27 points of the game.

No. 25 Fort Mill 44, No. 22 Boiling Springs 10

Broden Michelson rushed for three touchdowns and Noah Hardy had three field goals as the Yellow Jackets jumped past the Bulldogs for third place in the final Region 2-5A standings.

No. 24 Ridge View 44, Blythewood 7

The number ‘7’ was magical Friday night for the region-champion Blazers. It was their seventh consecutive overall win and victory over the crosstown rival Bengals. Quarterback Tre Howard had another big game with five touchdown passes.