South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26, 2026)

1. Dutch Fork (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. White Knoll

The Silver Foxes looked to finish their seventh undefeated regular season under head coach Tom Knotts.

2. Northwestern (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Fort Mill 49-20

This week: vs. Rock Hill

The Trojans have six wins over Top 25 opponents this season.

3. James Island (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated West Florence 57-21

This week: at West Ashley

The Trojans are seeking their second undefeated regular season since 2023.

4. Gaffney (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Riverside 48-0

This week: vs. Greenville

The Indians have not allowed a point in 15 consecutive quarters over four games.

5. Dorman (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Rock Hill 16-0

This week: vs. Spartanburg

The Cavaliers handed the Bearcats their third straight loss and clinched second place in Region 2-3A.

6. Westside (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Greenwood 41-8

This week: at T.L. Hanna

Quarterback Bear Woods has reached 2,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in nine games.

7. Daniel (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Southside 58-0

This week: at Berea

Jack Grass became the fifth Lions quarterback to throw for 4,000 career yards and fourth to reach 50 passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Trey Wimberly is the second Daniel wide receiver to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards and tied for 2nd all-time with 28 touchdown passes.

8. J.F. Byrnes (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated J.L. Mann 56-20

This week: at Eastside

9. South Pointe (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Defeated York 49-6

This week: Did not play

The Stallions have wrapped up the Region 3-4A title with a 6-0 record.

10. Berkeley (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Cane Bay 42-0

This week: at Socastee

Quarterback Henry Rivers surpassed 2,000 total yards this season and already has over 20 combined touchdowns this season.

11. Indian Land (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated Clover 21-13

This week: at Nation Ford

The Warriors need a win to avoid a 3-way tie for second place in Region 3-4A.

12. T.L. Hanna (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Easley 69-3

This week: Westside

The Yellow Jackets rushed for 406 yards in the win over Easley.

13. Hilton Head Island (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Colleton County 48-7

This week: at Beaufort

The Seahawks have won 13 consecutive Region 6-4A games.

14. North Augusta (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Fox Creek 64-0

This week: Midland Valley

The Yellow Jackets wrapped up the Region 5-4A title with their highest point total and margin of victory of the season.

15. Lugoff-Elgin (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated Richland Northeast 36-6

This week: at Lancaster

The Demons look to clinch the Region 4-4A title at home against Lancaster.

16. Camden (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Lower Richland 41-13

This week: at Airport

The Bulldogs wrapped up the Region 4-3A title last week and are seeking a number-one seed for the Class 4A playoffs.

17. Hanahan (7-1)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Bishop England

Tripp Gallus has thrown for 2,055 yards and 25 touchdowns in eight games and Nevaehus Gourdine has rushed for 540 yards and 14 touchdowns.

18. Strom Thurmond (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Lost 31-27 to Saluda

This week: Orangeburg-Wilkinson

The Rebels had their 18-game winning streak snapped by Saluda and need a win to secure second place in Region 3-2A.

19. South Florence (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Defeated North Myrtle Beach 40-29

This week: vs. Wilson

The Bruins are riding a 7-game winning streak into the post-season after securing a region title.

20. Wren (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated Belton-Honea Path 41-21

This week: Did not play

The Hurricanes wrapped up the Region 2-3A title led by quarterback Jacob Owings.

21. Carolina Forest (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated Wando 42-34 (OT)

This week: at Cane Bay

The Panthers needed every touchdown thrown by quarterback Matthew Kellner and caught by Brady McDowell for the win over Wando.

22. Boiling Springs (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated Spartanburg 42-21

This week: Fort Mill

The Bulldogs find move into third place in Region 2-5A with a victory.

23. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (6-3)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated North Charleston 64-0

This week: Did not p

The Landsharks won their 30th consecutive region game and quarterback Aiden Manavian surpassed 10,000 passing yards for his career.

24. Ridge View (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated Gray Collegiate Academy 57-28

This week: at Blythewood

The Blazers have scored 40 or more points in four consecutive games.

25. Fort Mill (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Lost 49-20 to No. 2 Northwestern

This week: at Boiling Springs

The Yellow Jackets need a victory to stay in second place in Region 2-5A.

DROPPED OUT: none