South Carolina High School Football Top 25 Scores and Results: Oct. 23, 2026

Here is how the teams in the High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 performed Oct. 22-23, along with the performances and milestones that stood out.

South Carolina High School Football Week 9: By the Numbers

3: Undefeated teams remaining in the High School On SI Top 25.

6: The number of shutouts by Top 25 teams in Week 9.

15: Consecutive scoreless quarters posted by Gaffney

17: Consecutive victories by Dutch Fork, now the Palmetto State's longest active winning streak.

34: Consecutive region victories by Northwestern dating to 2019.

301: Receiving yards on nine receptions by Carolina Forest wide receiver Brady McDowell in the 42-34 overtime win over Wando. He also caught five touchdowns.

406: Rushing yards by T.L. Hanna against Easley

538: total yards by Northwestern quarterback Xavier Means

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 Results:

Thursday, October 22

No. 25 Ridge View 57, Gray Collegiate Academy 28

The Blazers wrapped up their first region title since 2007 with their sixth straight win. Senior quarterback Tre Howard threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns, two to Kanye Reed, and running back Spencer Bobian rushed for 146 yards and two scores.

The Ridge View football team after the 57-28 win over Gray Collegiate Academy. | Thomas Grant Jr.

Friday, October 23

No. 2 Northwestern 49, No. 19 Fort Mill 20

A seventh straight region title was wrapped up by the Trojans in another one-sided victory. Quarterback Xavier Means accounted for the bulk of Northwestern’s offense (274 rushing yards, 264 passing yards) and all but one touchdown rushing and passing.

No. 3 James Island 57, West Florence 21

The Trojans stayed with Dutch Fork and Daniel as the lone unbeaten teams in the Top 25. They also wrapped up the Region 5-5A title with their 11th straight regular-season victory.

No. 4 Gaffney 48, Riverside 0

The Indians posted their third consecutive shutout and had seven players rush for at least one of the team’s eight touchdown. Running back Kareem Shaw scored twice and Amire White (109 rushing yards) and Blake Cochran (103 rushing yards) each went over the 100-yard mark.

No. 5 Dorman 16, Rock Hill 0

The Cavaliers handed the Bearcats their third straight loss and clinched second place in Region 2-5A.

No. 6 Westside 41, Greenwood 8

The Rams trailed 8-7 in the first half before storming back with 34 unanswered points. Quarterback Bear Woods threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Jae White was a beneficiary with 131 rushing yards and two scores on seven receptions.

No. 7 Daniel 58, Berea 0

The Lions posted their third on-field shutout in last four games to clinch the Region 1-3A title. The tandem of quarterback Jace Grass (11-13 passing, 230 yards, 5 TDs) and wide receiver Trey Wimbley (four catches, 90 yards, two TDs) led the offense once again.

No. 8 J.F. Byrnes 57, J.L. Mann 20

The 1-2 punch of quarterback Gideon Merhib (11-14 passing, 235 yards, four TDs) and running back Tre Segarra (208 rushing yards, three TDs) helped the Rebels clinch the Region 1-5A title with the win.

No. 9 South Pointe 49, York 6

The Stallions closed out the regular season with their fourth straight victory and 19th straight region victory.

No. 10 Berkeley 42, Cane Bay 0

The Stags clinched their first region title since 2018 led by quarterback Henry Rivers’ three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.

No. 11 Indian Land 21, Clover 13

The Warriors clinched second place in Region 3-4A behind Indian Land.

No. 12 T.L. Hanna 69, Easley 3

The Yellow Jackets had a 55-3 halftime lead sparked by a dominant ground attack. Running back Esaias Carroll had 113 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.

TLH football moved to 8-1 on the season with a win at Easley. Esaias Carroll led the ground game with 165 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Jackets rolled up 406 rushing yards. BCole, JWilliams, M Norris, D Latimer, D Mattison, D Duck, and D Hanna had touchdowns. @tlhanna_ad pic.twitter.com/xfSWUwslQ8 — TL Hanna Sports Updates (@TLH_Updates) October 24, 2026

Saluda 31, No. 13 Strom Thurmond 27

Quarterback Avery Coyle found Darryl Hill for a touchdown with 45 seconds left as the Tigers clinched the Region 3-2A title. Coyle finished with 218 passing yards and two touchdowns and Tristan Daniels rushed for 149 yards and a score. The loss snapped the Rebels’ 18-game winning streak, the longest in the Palmetto State.

No. 14 Hilton Head Island 48, Colleton County 7

Quarterback Derrick Raniszewski threw three touchdowns and linebacker Colton Freeman had nine tackles and three sacks for the Region 6-4A champion Seahawks. It was also their 13th straight region victory.

No. 15 North Augusta 64, Fox Creek 0

The Yellow Jackets posted a season-high in points and margin of victory in clinching the Region 5-4A title. Quarterback Colin Tillman threw two touchdowns and rushed for one and running back Jayden Hatcher had two touchdowns on the ground.

No. 16 Lugoff-Elgin 36, Richland Northeast 6

The Demons set up a home season-ending showdown with Lancaster for the Region 4-4A title next week with the win. Running back Zack Williams rushed for four touchdowns and wide receiver E.J. Richardson caught three scores.

No. 17 Camden 41, Lower Richland 13

The Bulldogs wrapped up the Region 4-3A title as quarterback Greyson Rimph threw three touchdowns and wide receiver Isaiah Smith had a kick return TD.

No. 20 South Florence 40, North Myrtle Beach 29

The Bruins wrapped up their seventh straight victory and the Region 7-4A title by handing the Chiefs their third straight loss.

No. 21 Wren 41, Belton-Honea Path 21

Quarterback Jacob Ownings threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one to lead the Hurricanes to the Region 2-3A title. It’s Wren’s first region title since 2014.

No. 22 Carolina Forest 42, Wando 34 (OT)

The Panthers trailed by 16 points in the second quarter, then saw the Warriors rally from 11 points down as the game went into overtime. Quarterback Matthew Kellner completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brady McDowell for the game-winner.

No. 23 Boiling Springs 49, Spartanburg 28

Quarterback Imri Logan completed 9-12 passes for 159 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win.

No. 24 Oceanside Collegiate Academy 64, North Charleston 0

Quarterback and Davidson commit Aiden Manavian surpassed 10,000 career passing yards and added to his touchdown passing total with four against the Cougars.

OCA with no trouble at'tall.@AdOceanside too much for North Charleston on Friday as the Landsharks finish perfect in the region for a 7th year in a row.@WCBD @therealAidenM @Playmaker_quis1 @Diessel_Scott pic.twitter.com/O6FYKi9m2A — Dan Fanning (@DanNews2Sports) October 24, 2026