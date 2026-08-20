25 Biggest South Carolina High School Football Games to Watch in 2026

South Carolina's 2026 high school football schedule won't waste any time delivering marquee matchups.

From interstate showdowns against national powers to traditional rivalries, the Palmetto State schedule is loaded with games that could shape conference races, playoff positioning and statewide rankings. Here are 25 regular-season games every fan should have circled on the calendar.

Nos. 25-16: Early-Season Statement Tests

25. T.L. Hanna at Belton Honea-Path, Friday, Aug. 21

Jason Tone's Yellow Jackets are looking to rebound after falling in the third round of last year's SCHSL Class 5A Division II playoffs. Meanwhile, David Crane takes over for Russell Blackston as the Bears have gone 50-6 the past four seasons. Both teams will meet to open the season on Friday.

24. Greenwood at North Augusta, Friday, Sept. 4

Chris Liner's Eagles will enter the 2026 season with either Quay Justeson or Zatavion White starting at quarterback. Meanwhile, Richard Bush's Yellow Jackets contain a stacked roster that includes running back Michael Doe and a talent-laden defense with eight returning starters.

23. James Island at Gray Collegiate Academy, Friday, Sept. 4

Jamar McKoy has revitalized the Trojans since his hiring in 2020, while De'Angelo Bryant's War Eagles move up two classifications to 5A. This Labor Day weekend matchup will be an early-season test for both teams.

22. White Knoll at Sumter, Friday, Aug. 28

Both of these teams enter the 2026 season with new head coaches. For the Timberwolves, Victor Floyd takes over for Nick Pelham, who led the team for five seasons. Meanwhile, two-time state champion Drew Marlowe returns to coach his alma mater, the Gamecocks.

21. Spartanburg at Gaffney, Friday, Aug. 21

Mark Hodge's Vikings overcame injuries and a tough region to reach the second round of the SCHSL Class 5A Division II playoffs last season. They open the season against Damon Littlejohn's Indians, who return to Class 4A. Littlejohn also enters his second year as Gaffney's head coach.

20. West Charlotte (NC) at Summerville, Friday, Sept. 4

Ian Rafferty's Green Wave are coming off a back-to-back SCHSL 5A Division I state title game appearances. Although Summerville lost key players who either graduated or transferred, they still have running back Jayven Williams and rising junior varsity quarterback Ethan D'water. This Labor Day weekend, they will have an interstate showdown against North Carolina powerhouse West Charlotte.

19. Ridge View at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Friday, Sept. 4

Brent LaPrad's Landsharks are the three-time defending SCHSL 3A state champions and the only in-state team to defeat Dutch Fork the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Derek Howard's Blazers have the toughest opening 3-game stretch in the Palmetto State, which includes defending state champions in South Pointe, Dutch Fork, and then Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

18. Dutch Fork at Spartanburg, Friday, Sept. 4

Speaking of which, Tom Knotts has led the powerhouse Silver Foxes to 10 consecutive state title game appearances. They enter 2026 with returning stars defensive lineman and Clemson commit Jaden Wuerth, offensive lineman "Bruiser" Brody Lorenzo, and quarterback Jake Knotts. The Vikings will at least try their best at home.

17. Oceanside Collegiate Academy at James Island, Friday, Aug. 21

In their pursuit for a fourth consecutive title, the Landsharks will visit Charleston to face the Trojans. OCA has been known to dominate their opponents. Will we get the same result here?

16. Dutch Fork at Ridge View, Friday, Aug. 28

The Silver Foxes will visit the Blazers at the end of August. Both teams met early last September, as Dutch Fork barely escaped 28-21.

Nos. 15-6: Rivalries and Playoff Previews

15. Clover at Indian Land, Friday, Oct. 23

Last year, Adam Hastings led the Warriors to an 11-2 record and their best season since 2005. One of the more competitive matchups on their schedule could be against the Eagles, who bring in a new head coach in Bennett Swygert.

14. Camden at Hilton Head Island, Friday, Sept. 18

Brian Rimph's Bulldogs return to Class 3A where they reached the state finals earlier in the decade. Meanwhile, B.J. Payne's Seahawks return 24 seniors from last year's Region 6-4A champions. Both teams look to make a difference as they meet this September.

13. T.L. Hanna at Greenwood, Friday, Oct. 16

The Yellow Jackets and Eagles will meet in a 1-4A showdown in the middle of October. Last September, T.L Hanna narrowly escaped 22-21 to hand Greenwood its first loss of the season.

12. Greenwood at Westside, Friday, Oct. 23

The following week, the Eagles will face another 1-4A opponent in Westside as both teams look to shake up the late-season standings. Brian Lane led the Rams to an SCHSL Class 4A state title in 2023, and they look to make it back with quarterback Bear Woods.

11. Summerville at James Island, Friday, Sept. 18

The Green Wave and Trojans will meet in a rematch of last year's Class 5A Division I state semifinal game. Summerville dominated James Island 45-14 to advance to the title game, where they fell to Dutch Fork.

10. Sumter at Ridge View, Friday, Oct. 16

This mid-October matchup between the Gamecocks and Blazers is one to keep an eye on, as it looks to be a quarterback duel between Sumter's Franklin Richardson and Ridge View's Tre Howard. The Gamecocks took last year's meeting 36-29.

9. Gaffney at J.F. Byrnes, Friday, Sept. 25

Reggie Shaw's Rebels compete in one of the state's toughest regions in 2-5A. Last year, they finished behind Gaffney and Dorman. Later in September, J.F. Byrnes will face the Indians in another chapter of the Great American Rivalry Series.

8. North Augusta at Irmo, Friday, Oct. 2

The Yellow Jackets have gone 37-5 the past three seasons under head coach Aaron Brand. However, a state championship remains elusive, with the team finishing as state runners-up the last two years. A showdown against North Augusta, also known as the Yellow Jackets, with regional title implications looms this October.

7. White Knoll at Dutch Fork, Friday, Oct. 30

With no Oceanside Collegiate Academy on the schedule, the Silver Foxes will look to complete a possible undefeated regular season when they host the Timberwolves the day before Halloween.

6. Dorman at Gaffney, Friday, Sept. 11

Entering his fourth season, head coach Jake Morris looks to lead the Cavaliers to the state title game for the first time since 2019. Their early-September matchup against the Indians could be one of the more competitive games in the state in 2026.

Top Five: South Carolina's Biggest Games of 2026

5. Irmo at Dorman, Friday, Sept. 18

Both of these teams are South Carolina powerhouses with high expectations for the season. Now back in 4A, the Yellow Jackets feature key players like quarterback Britton Davis, Cape Fear transfer and Alabama commit Tai Phillips, and offensive lineman and South Carolina commit Nate Carson. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have a new starting quarterback in Cooper Patterson, with running back Nick Means and wide receiver Dai'shion Watkins-Hymes returning on offense.

4. Northwestern at Dorman, Friday, Oct. 9

Page Wofford's Trojans enter 2026 having won the last two SCHSL 5A Division II state championships. Competing in 5A, Northwestern shared championship honors with Dutch Fork. Now the classification has been reunified, as the Trojans look to be the biggest competitor to the Silver Foxes. Their October meeting with the Cavaliers is sure to be one to watch.

3. South Florence at Gray Collegiate Academy, Friday, Sept. 18

Here we have a rematch of one of last year's SCHSL Class 4A semifinal meetings, where South Florence crushed GCA 55-14 to advance to the state title game. After reaching four consecutive state championship games, the Bruins have a new head coach in Scott Braswell, who used to serve as Dutch Fork's defensive coordinator.

2. Northwestern at South Pointe, Friday, Sept. 25

This is a battle between two defending state champions, with the Trojans winning the last two 5A Division II championships, and Bobby Collins' Stallions claiming the Class 4A title. Both teams are loaded with talent, but Northwestern has some new additions in wide receiver Malik Ratliff and Kadin Vassel and linebacker K.J. Burg, who all transferred from South Pointe.

1. Hough (NC) at Northwestern, Friday, August 21

We finish with a highly-anticipated interstate matchup to kick off the 2026 season. The Trojans are defending state champions in South Carolina, while the North Carolina-based Huskies won the 2025 NCHSAA 8A state title.