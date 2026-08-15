Top 25 South Carolina State Football Preseason Rankings: Dutch Fork stays on top

The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) has a new commissioner, new transfer rules and a new classification alignment. Class 5A is also back to crowning a single champion after being split into two divisions the past two seasons.

One thing hasn't changed: Dutch Fork remains the football team everyone is chasing.

Fresh off its fourth consecutive state championship, Dutch Fork opens at No. 1 in the 2026 High School On SI South Carolina Preseason Top 25. The Silver Foxes enter the season pursuing an unprecedented fifth straight state championship and an 11th consecutive appearance in a state final.

Another championship would also give legendary coach Tom Knotts his 11th South Carolina state title, breaking his tie with Summerville's John McKissick and Woodruff's W.L. Varner for the most in state history. Knotts has 17 career state championships, including seven won in North Carolina.

The road could be more difficult this fall. Northwestern, which won the Class 5A Division II championship last season while Dutch Fork captured Division I, opens at No. 2. With Class 5A reunified, the two powers could ultimately be competing for the same championship in December.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy, South Pointe and Irmo round out the preseason top five.

High School On SI

1. Dutch Fork

Last year’s record: 12-1

Proven championship success is not the main reason the Silver Foxes are still considered the team to beat in Class 5A. Defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth is a Clemson commit, offensive lineman “Bruiser” Brody Lorenzo is ranked among the top juniors in the country and quarterback Jake Knotts threw for 2,293 yards and 19 TDs and rushed for 536 yards and nine scores in his first year as a starter.

They also got stronger wide receiver transfers Corey and Maleek Miller from town rival Irmo and defensive lineman Peyton Bishop and offensive lineman Jeremiah “Jay” McGowen, both of A.C. Flora.

Until proven otherwise, Dutch Fork is a favorite to make a record 11th straight title game appearance.

2. Northwestern

Last year’s record: 13-1

Competing in Division II, the Trojans had the distinction of sharing championship honors in Class 5A with Dutch Fork. With the classification reunified, they also shape up to be the biggest challenger to the Silver Foxes in the Upper State.

Senior dual-threat quarterback Xavier Means accounted for over 4,000 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. Payton Vining is expected to step into the No. 1 role at wide receiver.

Among the top transfers from South Pointe were wide receivers Malik Ratliff and Kadin Vassel and linebacker K.J. Burg.

Moving to Region 2-5A with Dorman, Spartanburg and Rock Hill could present challenges before a potential postseason showdown with Dutch Fork.

3. Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Last year’s record: 13-2

The three-time defending Class 3A champions are the only in-state team to defeat Dutch Fork the past two seasons. Quarterback Aiden Manavian has provided a steady hand during this championship run with over 7,500 passing yards and 83 touchdowns in that period.

The Landsharks added another prime target in former Summerville All-State wide receiver and Colorado commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray to pair with North Carolina commit Anthony Williams.

Senior James O’Connor makes his return from injury running behind a hungry but young offensive line. The same is true on the defensive line, although the secondary has experience with Cole Gasper and Michael Strickler.

4. South Pointe

Last year’s record: 14-1

The defending Class 4A champions had their share of offseason departures. It still remains rich in talent with running back Rasean Brown, offensive linemen Joshua Norris and Devin Dixon and defensive lineman Seth Tillman.

The Clemson commit is a primary reason why the defense should remain formidable. They also return Josh McClure up front and Amari Dogan, Willie Dye and Micah Walker in the secondary. South Pointe did pick up a wide receiver in King Davis from Lincoln Carter (N.C.) which should help new starting quarterback Brayden Walden. It should be a favorite to win Region 2-4A.

5. Irmo

Last year's record: 12-2

The Yellow Jackets have gone 37-5 the past three seasons under head coach Aaron Brand. TBut despite that success, a state championship has remained elusive, with the Yellow Jackets finishing as state runners-up each of the past two seasons.

Now back in Class 4A, Irmo appears loaded for another championship run. Quarterback Britton Davis takes the reins and showed confidence and poise leading the team in the second half against Dutch Fork.

Cape Fear transfer and Alabama commit Tai Phillips helps fill a major void with the departure of Maleek Miller to archrival Dutch Fork. South Carolina commit Nate Carson leads the offensive line and wide receivers J.E. Eady and Ethan Singletary look to be major contributors on the offense.

The defense has two Division I commits in lineman Jaiden Bryant (Miami) and defensive back Jamar Grissett (Appalachian State). Defensive lineman Tyrone Jennings will be the third when he announces in December.

6. J.F. Byrnes

Last year’s record: 8-4

Competing in one of the state’s toughest regions in 2-5A, the Rebels finished third behind Gaffney and Dorman. This year, Shuler Bentley is calling plays at offensive coordinator and has a group with talent at many positions.

Walker Burdette will look to hold off transfer Gideon Merhib at quarterback. The backfield has two Division I commits in David Segarra III (LSU) and Jacobi Fuller (East Tennessee State) running behind an experienced offensive line.

Wide receiver Chanin Harris should be a deep threat for either quarterback. A concern is a defense with one returning starter in Aidyn Wiggins.

7. Dorman

Last year’s record: 10-3

The Cavaliers have shown improvement each year under head coach Jake Morris. Now in his fourth season, they seek to reach the state title game for the first time since 2019.

Cooper Patterson is the new starting quarterback. Running back Nick Means and wide receiver Dai’shion Watkins-Hymes return on offense.

The defense allowed an average of 10.3 points per game last season. They bring back several players from that group in defensive back Jabez Thomas, converted linebacker Isaac Tate and defensive linemen James Porter (East Carolina) and Olamide Salami (Harvard).

8. South Florence

Last year’s record: 13-2

A program that has reached four straight championship games enters 2026 with a new head coach who knows something about championship runs.

The Bruins have such leadership in place with Scott Braswell. He comes over from Dutch Fork where he served as defensive coordinator and sent a slew of All-State players to Division I programs.

He inherits from departed head coach Drew Marlowe (now at Sumter) running back Cam Jones, offensive linemen Luke Thayer and Travis Sansbury, placekicker Coy Joyner and tight end D.J. James. Braswell also has promising sophomore defensive linemen Zamaury Gathers and Cameron Hilton.

9. Ridge View

Last year’s record: 8-4

The Blazers arguably own the most difficult opening 3-game stretch in the Palmetto State. They open against three defending state champions in South Pointe, Dutch Fork and Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Starting quarterback Tre Howard and wide receiver Khristian Jackson are back after injuries curtailed their junior seasons. South Carolina commit James Ross leads the offensive line and running back Spencer Bobian will get his share of carries.

Despite graduating eight seniors, the Blazers have experience at linebacker in D.J. Epps and safety Kingston Lucas. Should Ridge View get through its non-region slate unscathed, it should be battle-tested for region play.

10. Sumter

Last year’s record: 9-2

Two-time state champion Drew Marlowe is back home at his alma mater. He takes over a Gamecocks program that won its region but lost their opening-round game in overtime to James Island.

He will look to build upon an effective ground game. Quarterback Franklin Richardson and running backs Cleveland Pinckney and Reggie Shannon are supported by an offensive line that returns all five starters.

The defense is a junior-senior mix on the defensive line and secondary.

11. Gaffney

Last year’s record: 9-4

The Indians bring their mystique and championship legacy back to Class 4A.

Head coach Donnie Littlejohn enters his second season excited about the defense. It returns seven starters, led by linebacker and North Carolina Central commit Kendaris Bailey and safety Zion Dawkins.

Offensive lineman C.J. Brooks provides a foundation to build upon upfront as Gaffney looks to develop another starting quarterback. It did pick up two transfer running backs.

12. Indian Land

Last year’s record: 11-2

The Warriors put together their best season since 2005. They now head down to Class 4A led by quarterback Matt Kacia who threw for 3,000 yards.

He will have two senior transfers to target in Isaiah Thomas (Catawba Ridge) and Maxwell Curry (Mount Allegheny, Penn.) to pair with Kenneth Wilson.

Linebacker Jackson Conner accounted for 150 tackles last season for a defense that held opponents to 17 points a game. The defensive line returns juniors Kent Perry and Liam Stephen and seniors Jackson Headley and Adam Foster.

13. Summerville

Last year’s record: 12-3

The Green Wave are seeking a third straight Class 5A title appearance. The off-season saw them lose key players to graduation (quarterbacks Max Stafford and Cooper Kafina, linebacker J.T. Williams, defensive back Josiah Taylor) and transfer (wide receiver/defensive back Jaiden Kelly-Murray).

Leading running back Jayven Williams, who has had back-to-back 2,000-plus yard rushing seasons, should have an even bigger role in the offense. How quickly rising junior varsity quarterback Ethan D’water settles into his role should determine if Summerville can maintain its top spot in the Lowcountry in Region 5-5A.

Linebackers Eli Pressley and M.J. Respass are players to watch on defense.

14. Spartanburg

Last year’s record: 7-5

The Vikings overcame injuries and a tough region to reach the second round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs last season.

As Spartanburg settles in a new quarterback, running back and Rutgers commit Trenton Lynch could ease the burden on offense. The wide receiving room looks strong with Skylar Douglas and Dorman transfer Tregan Mickler.

Former Westwood head coach Robert O’Connell comes in as defensive coordinator for a group that returns eight starters.

15. Westside

Last year's record: 9-5

The Rams received a boost with the transfer of versatile senior Tajeh Watson-Martin from Belton-Honea Path. He played a major role in the Bears reaching a second straight Class 3A title game with his play in all three phases of the game.

To go with returning players Jae White and Nehemiah Brown, it’s another weapon for quarterback Bear Woods. After rebounding from an 0-4 start, he’s shown the capabilities to avoid a sophomore jinx after throwing for over 3,000 yards last season.

The defense returns linebackers Christian Webb-Scott and Malachi Peterson, defensive linemen Austin Telford and defensive back LaMarion Bryant.

16. T.L. Hanna

Last year’s record: 10-2

The Yellow Jackets aspire for higher goals after losing in the third round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

They look to regroup with nine new starters on offense. Running back Brock Cole will look to take the lead role out of the backfield and the defense returns four starters.

17. North Augusta

Last year’s record: 11-2

The stellar play on offense with running back Michael Doe has overshadowed a talent-laden defense that returns eight starters.

With Simeon Jones and Josh Simpkins upfront, Javon Ryans at linebacker and Dallas Williams and Akeam Williams in the secondary, opponents will find it difficult to score on the Yellow Jackets.

A showdown at Irmo with region title implications looms on Oct. 2.

18. Greenwood

Last year’s record: 9-2

The Eagles are in an adjustment period at quarterback as Quay Justesen and Zatavion White battle for the starting nod. The offensive line returns four starters and the defense brings back five starters.

19. Hilton Head Island

Last year’s record: 11-2

The Seahawks return 24 seniors from last year’s Region 6-4A champions.

This includes Region Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Andrew Massey and wide receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Walters. They have a challenging non-region schedule with four of the first five games against teams who have won or played for state titles the past three seasons.

20. Daniel

Last year’s record: 10-2

After winning three state titles to open the decade, the Lions look to roar back to the top.

Quarterback Jace Grass is back to lead an offense that added Seneca transfer Jeremiah Webb to a deep running backs corps. Grass will have plenty of weapons, including Seneca transfer Jeremiah Webb in a deep backfield and wide receivers Trey Wimbley, a Clemson commit, and Jeremih Brown.

Daniel has six starters back on defense, including another Clemson commit lineman P.J. Chancellor Jr.

21. Gray Collegiate Academy

Last year’s record: 11-3

The War Eagles make the big move up two classifications to 5A. They return several key starters on offense with quarterback Xavier Wright, running back Trevon Williamson, wide receivers Corey Gleaton and Royce Williamson and two-way lineman Jack Armstrong, a commit with The Citadel. Depth will be a concern given the school numbers as compared to other Class 5A programs.

22. Rock HIll

Last year's record: 7-5

The addition of transfers like running back Zymier Gordon-Miles (South Pointe), outside linebacker Jay'Sean Culp (Lewisville) and North Carolina offensive linemen Michael Tadi and Ames Oliver made an equally talented defense that also features linebackers Kaleb Wright and Donovan Franklin.

Rock Hill returns 19 starters on both sides of the football. The wide receiving corps is filled with Division I prospects in Miles Brooks, Nigel Lightner and Kaiden Watkins (who played at South Pointe last year) for junior quarterback Jonah Brooks to target. The quartet also mans the secondary for an equally talented with linebackers Kaleb Wright and Donovan Franklin.

Rock Hill opens the season at Irmo in a contest which has provided plenty of online banter this summer.

23. Camden

Last year’s record: 9-4

The Bulldogs return to Class 3A where it reached the state finals three times in the early part of the decade. Quarterback Greyson Rimph is a 3-year starter with four returning offensive linemen. They will look to replace gamebreakers Tyler Drakeford and Navier Boykin on offense, but see potential in converted tight end Will Haunert and wide receiver Isaiah Smith.

24. Belton-Honea Path

Last year’s record: 14-1

David Crane takes over a Bears’ program that has gone 50-6 the past four seasons. It did see top playmaker Tajeh Watson-Martin transfer to Westside but returns five starters on offense. A season-opener against Daniel could provide an early test.

25. Strom Thurmond

Last year’s record: 13-2

The Rebels bring back 11 starters from last year’s state championship team.

Defensive back Wytrayvious Dugar is among the standout returning players on defense. The secondary was also boosted by transfers from Ridge Spring-Monetta (Kamaron Andrews) and (Mekhi and Mikah Quiller).

A.J. Hillary arrives from North Augusta to play quarterback. He and running back Kaden Wigfall will have four senior offensive linemen blocking up front.