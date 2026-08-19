Mississippi Football Power Brandon Placed on Probation, Remains Playoff Eligible

One of Mississippi's top-ranked high school football teams will begin the 2026 season on probation after the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) determined Brandon violated preseason practice rules.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in the High School On SI preseason Mississippi Top 25, received a one-year probation and a fine but remain eligible for the 2026 postseason.

Brandon Football Fined, Placed on Probation

WJTV out of Jackson and The Clarion-Ledger reported Tuesday that the MHSAA placed Brandon High School on one year of probation and issued the school a fine. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves confirmed the disciplinary action to The Clarion-Ledger.

According to the reports, Brandon practiced in full pads on Aug. 13, two days before Mississippi high school teams were permitted to begin full-pads practices under the MHSAA's preseason schedule.

Earlier this summer, as also reported by The Clarion-Ledger, the MHSAA presented new guidelines for the member institutions to follow for preseason practice.

What MHSAA Preseason Practice Rules Allow

Under the MHSAA's preseason practice guidelines, teams were required to progress through an acclimatization period before practicing in full equipment. Shoulder pads could be introduced during the second week, with full-gear practices permitted beginning Saturday after teams completed five full days in shorts and shoulder pads.

The MHSAA's 2026-27 handbook contains additional summer-practice regulations in Sections 6.4.3 and 6.4.4. The disciplinary action against Brandon, however, concerned the timing of its full-pads practice.

Brandon Remains Eligible for 2026 Playoffs

Despite the probation, Brandon remains eligible to compete in the 2026 Mississippi postseason if the Bulldogs qualify, an important distinction for a team expected to contend for a state championship.

The Bulldogs return quarterback Sladen Shack and running back Tyson Robinson, giving Brandon one of the state's top offensive combinations entering 2026.

The timing of the MHSAA action puts an unusual backdrop on preparations for the start of the 2026 season. Brandon has established itself as a consistent contender in Class 7A and enters 2026 with legitimate championship expectations.

Those expectations will be tested immediately. The Bulldogs open against preseason No. 1 Tupelo, giving Brandon an opportunity to make an early statement against the defending Class 7A state champions while beginning the season under the newly imposed probation. The showdown with Tupelo will take place on Fri., Aug. 28.