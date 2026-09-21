Chris Paul's Son Lands South Carolina Offer After Visit With Dad; 2028 Guard's Recruitment Heats Up

Chris Paul spent 21 seasons as a point guard in the NBA, where he made a career out of knowing where the ball needed to go next.

Seven months into retirement, he's getting a close-up look at where his son's career might take him.

If you're feeling nostalgic -- which is a polite way to say old -- you might remember Lil Chris and Lil Cliff from the 2013 State Farm "Born to Assist" commercials. Well, sorry to ruin things for you, but there was no Lil Cliff. That was just a bit of Hollywood magic, but there is a Chris, and he's no longer "lil." Y

The 6-foot guard in the class of 2028 now has offers from South Carolina, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Northern Arizona, and UT Arlington. You might say that Wake Forest carries some family history. Chris Paul played two seasons for the Demon Deacons before going No. 4 overall in the 2005 NBA Draft.

South Carolina brings something different though -- a second power-conference program in the recruitment of a guard still two years from college.

A Game on the RIse

Paul II averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as a sophomore at Campbell Hall.

His summer only raised the profile. Playing for his father's Team CP3 program on the AAU circuit, Paul II helped the team reach the Peach Jam 16U championship game. All of his Division I offers have come since June, evidence of how fast things have moved since the summer evaluation period.

This recent trip to Columbia adds another angle to this father-son story. Paul isn't an NBA dad squeezing visits into an 82-game schedule anymore. After retiring in February, the 12-time All-Star joined Campbell Hall's coaching staff as an assistant, putting him on the bench for his son's junior season.

Paul retired ranked second in NBA history in both assists and steals, closing a career that began in 2005. He said at the time that his run as a player was over, but basketball would stay part of his life.

That next chapter looks like it includes a lot more high school practices and recruiting trips.

For Paul II, the last name will always draw eyes, but the offer sheet is starting to tell its own story. South Carolina is the latest program to make its interest official.

With the guard only beginning his junior season, it probably won't be the last.