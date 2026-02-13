Chris Paul Officially Announces Retirement From NBA With Heartfelt Statement

Chris Paul is officially calling it a career.

On Friday, shortly after being waived by the Raptors, the veteran point guard posted a statement to social media announcing that he is retiring from the NBA.

“This is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball,” Paul wrote. “As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once—most people would be surprised—I don’t have the answer lol! But mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude. While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life.

“... It feels really good knowing that I played and treated this game with the utmost respect since the day my dad introduced me to it. It was the very first relationship I ever knew. ... The game always gave me a reason to SHOW UP! And the true leaders and fighters know that right there—showing up—is half of the battle.

“So now with all the gratitude that I could possible have ... it’s time for me to show up for others in other ways. This last season I knew I couldn’t do it unless I was at home with my family. Those six years away were a lot of sacrifice for all of us and I knew that had to come to an end. And now I know wholeheartedly the best teammate I can be is to Jada, Chris II and Cam.”

Paul played 21 seasons in the NBA for seven different teams—the Hornets, Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, Suns, Warriors and Spurs. He signed a one-year deal with the Clippers ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, but in early December, Los Angeles announced plans to part ways with the veteran point guard. The Clippers traded him to the Raptors at the deadline Feb. 4, and Toronto waived him nine days later.

Paul retires as a 12-time NBA All-Star and 11-time member of the All-NBA teams. He led the league in steals six times and assists five times, and also was voted the Rookie of the Year in 2005-06.

Fellow basketball stars react to Chris Paul’s retirement

The basketball world had plenty to say about one of the game’s best point guards hanging up the sneakers.

“Point god! It was a pleasure being your teammate. Congrats on a legendary run my man!” Klay Thompson commented on his Instagram post.

“Point God🤞🏾🫡,” Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell noted.

“1 of the all-time greats,” former NBA player Quentin Richardson wrote.

“LEGEND! ✊🏿✨,” former WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike said.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated