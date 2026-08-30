Jaxon Knotts Produces 5 TDs as Dutch Fork Beats Ridge View in Weather-Shortened Game

A sold-out crowd filled Ridge View High School Stadium Friday night for the Blazers' second attempt at their football season opener.

What they witnessed before lightning and rain brought the night to an early end was the same old dominant Dutch Fork.

The Silver Foxes scored 28 unanswered points to turn an early deficit into a 35-13 victory in the inaugural Bojangles Ridge View Kickoff Classic. The game was stopped with 2:08 remaining in the second quarter, and after a 90-minute delay, the schools agreed to make the score final.

Here are five takeaways from Dutch Fork’s season-opening victory:

1. Jaxon Knotts Accounts for Five Touchdowns

Jaxon Knotts was in command almost from the start, accounting for all five Dutch Fork offensive touchdowns. He rushed for 91 yards and three scores while completing 10 of 13 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

After Ridge View took a 13-7 first-quarter lead, Dutch Fork responded with four consecutive scoring drives.

Knotts was accurate with his passes to new targets Corey and Maleek Miller and was the Silver Foxes’ best running option. He accounted for 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Dutch Fork wide receiver Anthony Bean with tackle Caleb Gibson in front of him. | Thomas Grant Jr.

Trailing 13-7 in the first quarter, Dutch Fork put together four straight scoring drives. Knotts accounted for three scores on the ground and two passing touchdowns to Anthony Bean and Maleek Miller.

Knotts finished 10-13 passing for 151 yards. He was also aided by the solid play of the offensive line with “Bruiser” Brody Lorenzo, A.C. Flora transfer Peyton Bishop, Tipene Moore, Emaure Samuel and Niran Ford.

On defense, Clemson commit Jaden Wuerth recorded a sack and the Silver Foxes held Ridge View to -4 rushing yards. There was one player who presented Dutch Fork a problem for the second straight year.

2. Khristian Jackson Remains a Problem for Dutch Fork

At 6-foot, 175 pounds, the senior wide receiver possesses state championship-level track speed.

In last year’s matchup with Dutch Fork, the two-time champion with the Blazers’ track and field team had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In the same game, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury while making a leaping catch.

Ridge View wide receiver Khristian Jackson | Kristian Jackson

A fully healthy Jackson made his return with a vengeance. On Ridge View’s second play from scrimmage at their own 24, he caught a short pass from quarterback Tre Howard.

After getting spun around as two Dutch Fork players looked to make a tackle, Jackson stayed upright and spurted upfield. His speed did the rest as he raced untouched into the end zone.

Before play stoppage, Jackson had a reception where he sidestepped past a Dutch Fork defender racing down the sidelines for a 41-yard gain. He finished with 117 receiving yards on just those two catches.

He currently has 23 college offers including South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Boston College and Maryland.

3. Dutch Fork's Newcomers Make Immediate Impact

A year ago, the Miller brothers were making big plays against the Dutch Fork defense.

Now they are expected to become major contributors in the Silver Foxes’ “5-Peat Repeat’ bid. Both were targeted early by Knotts and combined for six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Dutch Fork wide receiver Maleek Miller looks to break away from the shoestring tackle by Ridge View defender. | Thomas Grant Jr.

An 80-yard touchdown reception by Maleek Miller was called back for a holding penalty.

Earlier in the week, Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts talked about the impact of the newcomers.

“We had more talent come in than what we had,” head coach Tom Knotts said. “I don’t really like it that way. I like old-time football where you develop, but the guys that I’ve got can really play football and I’m really happy to have them.

“They’ve been a benefit to our team. They bring an explosiveness that we haven’t had in a couple of years. A couple of them are like (former Dutch Fork and Washington Commanders’ draft pick wide receiver Antonio Williams). We’re happy to have those guys.”

4. Weather Disrupts Ridge View's ‘Champions Tour’ Again

Ridge View entered the season facing an unusual challenge: three consecutive games against defending state champions. So far, the weather has been nearly as disruptive as the opponents.

The Blazers' scheduled opener against Class 4A champion South Pointe was canceled after weather problems and couldn't be rescheduled. Friday's matchup with Class 5A champion Dutch Fork lasted less than a half.

Ridge View now turns to defending Class 3A champion Oceanside Collegiate.

Ridge View football | Blue Marble Media Group

5. Why Dutch Fork-Ridge View Counts as a Final

How to determine the results of suspended games has become a big issue early this season.

Last week saw J.F. Byrnes, Mauldin and Boiling Springs get victories under these circumstances. The issue came up again ollowing suspension of the Dutch Fork-Ridge View game.

Under such circumstances, the South Carolina High School calls for three options:

The two schools apparently agreed to choose Option 2 and opted not to continue the game. There was no option to declare the game a ‘no contest’.

The game is resumed on Saturday or Monday.

Both teams agree that the game is final at the point of stoppage.

One team elects not to resume the game and accepts a forfeit.