Six Titles Will Be Up for Grabs in Orangeburg During South Carolina High School League Weekend of Champions
After 14 weeks of South Carolina high school football, only 12 teams remain standing in pursuit of six South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state championships.
Three teams will look to complete undefeated seasons, two programs are seeking their first state championships and several others are looking to add to their championship legacies.
This year's SCHSL “Weekend of Champions” will feature two days of championship football, including separate Class A finals for Divisions I and II.
All six championship games will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field in Orangeburg.
Friday's Championship Games Feature Three Title Showdowns
The Class A Division II championship game between Lamar and Cross will kick off the festivities Friday at noon.
The Class 2A championship will follow at 4 p.m., with Marlboro County (13-1) taking on Southside Christian (11-2).
Closing out the opening day of championship action will be the Class 4A final between Clover (8-6) and Hilton Head Island (12-1) at 8 p.m.
Hilton Head Island enters the championship game seeking the first state football title in program history, while Clover will look to cap its postseason run with a championship.
Defending Champions Take Center Stage Saturday
The second day of the “Weekend of Champions” will feature three defending state champions and all three of the SCHSL's remaining undefeated teams.
Fairfield Central (13-0) will face last year's Class A champion, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (12-1), at noon Saturday in the Class A Division I championship game.
At 4 p.m., Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-3) will play for its fourth consecutive state championship when it faces undefeated Daniel (13-0) in the Class 3A final.
Closing out the weekend will be four-time defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork (12-0) against Ridge View (10-2) at 8 p.m.
The Silver Foxes will be seeking their 11th state championship and their fifth consecutive title for the second time in program history.
Dutch Fork enters the championship game riding a 21-game postseason winning streak.
Ridge View, meanwhile, will attempt to end Dutch Fork's championship reign and capture the first state football title in program history.
South Carolina High School Football State Championships: By the Numbers
2 – Teams nicknamed the Silver Foxes (Dutch Fork and Lamar), as well as teams seeking their first state championships (Hilton Head Island and Ridge View).
3 – The number of remaining undefeated teams: Dutch Fork, Daniel and Fairfield Central.
4 – Consecutive state championships Oceanside Collegiate Academy will be seeking against Daniel.
5 – Consecutive state championships Dutch Fork will be seeking against Ridge View, a feat the program has accomplished once before.
10 – State championships won by each of three legendary South Carolina high school football coaches: Tom Knotts (Dutch Fork), John McKissick (Summerville) and W.L. Varner (Woodruff).
11 – The number of state championships Dutch Fork will have if it defeats Ridge View.
21 – Consecutive postseason victories by Dutch Fork entering the Class 5A championship game.
South Carolina High School Football State Championship Schedule
All games will be played at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field in Orangeburg. All times are Eastern.
Friday, Dec. 4
- Noon – Class A Division II: Lamar vs. Cross
- 4 p.m. – Class 2A: Marlboro County (13-1) vs. Southside Christian (11-2)
- 8 p.m. – Class 4A: Clover (8-6) vs. Hilton Head Island (12-1)
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Noon – Class A Division I: Fairfield Central (13-0) vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (12-1)
- 4 p.m. – Class 3A: Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-3) vs. Daniel (13-0)
- 8 p.m. – Class 5A: Dutch Fork (12-0) vs. Ridge View (10-2)
Thomas Grant Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in journalism. He has covered high school athletics in the Palmetto State for close to 30 years, writing award-winning stories for newspapers in Beaufort, Orangeburg, Lexington and now Irmo. He has covered numerous players who have gone on to future success in college and the pros and some of the most successful head coaches in state history. He has been contributing to High School On SI since 2023.