After 14 weeks of South Carolina high school football, only 12 teams remain standing in pursuit of six South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) state championships.

Three teams will look to complete undefeated seasons, two programs are seeking their first state championships and several others are looking to add to their championship legacies.

This year's SCHSL “Weekend of Champions” will feature two days of championship football, including separate Class A finals for Divisions I and II.

All six championship games will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field in Orangeburg.

Hilton Head Island wins!! SC State Title game is next. Hear from head Coach BJ Payne after his team's 24-14 win @WSAVBlitz @Americanfbcamp @HHIHSeahawks pic.twitter.com/ZUY5w4gHxR — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) November 28, 2026

Friday's Championship Games Feature Three Title Showdowns

The Class A Division II championship game between Lamar and Cross will kick off the festivities Friday at noon.

The Class 2A championship will follow at 4 p.m., with Marlboro County (13-1) taking on Southside Christian (11-2).

Closing out the opening day of championship action will be the Class 4A final between Clover (8-6) and Hilton Head Island (12-1) at 8 p.m.

Hilton Head Island enters the championship game seeking the first state football title in program history, while Clover will look to cap its postseason run with a championship.

Defending Champions Take Center Stage Saturday

The second day of the “Weekend of Champions” will feature three defending state champions and all three of the SCHSL's remaining undefeated teams.

Fairfield Central (13-0) will face last year's Class A champion, Bamberg-Ehrhardt (12-1), at noon Saturday in the Class A Division I championship game.

At 4 p.m., Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-3) will play for its fourth consecutive state championship when it faces undefeated Daniel (13-0) in the Class 3A final.

Closing out the weekend will be four-time defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork (12-0) against Ridge View (10-2) at 8 p.m.

The Silver Foxes will be seeking their 11th state championship and their fifth consecutive title for the second time in program history.

"We felt like we were the better team." @dfhsfootball coach Tom Knotts on some overlooking his team during the season pic.twitter.com/F5ew0VRdYd — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) November 28, 2026

Dutch Fork enters the championship game riding a 21-game postseason winning streak.

Ridge View, meanwhile, will attempt to end Dutch Fork's championship reign and capture the first state football title in program history.

Ridge View Head Coach Derek Howard after the Lower State Championship win over James Island@RidgeViewF_Ball @CoachHowardII pic.twitter.com/tnm5oovdW6 — Four Quarter Friday (@fourquarterSC) November 28, 2026

South Carolina High School Football State Championships: By the Numbers

2 – Teams nicknamed the Silver Foxes (Dutch Fork and Lamar), as well as teams seeking their first state championships (Hilton Head Island and Ridge View).

3 – The number of remaining undefeated teams: Dutch Fork, Daniel and Fairfield Central.

4 – Consecutive state championships Oceanside Collegiate Academy will be seeking against Daniel.

5 – Consecutive state championships Dutch Fork will be seeking against Ridge View, a feat the program has accomplished once before.

10 – State championships won by each of three legendary South Carolina high school football coaches: Tom Knotts (Dutch Fork), John McKissick (Summerville) and W.L. Varner (Woodruff).

11 – The number of state championships Dutch Fork will have if it defeats Ridge View.

21 – Consecutive postseason victories by Dutch Fork entering the Class 5A championship game.

South Carolina High School Football State Championship Schedule

All games will be played at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field in Orangeburg. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 4

Noon – Class A Division II: Lamar vs. Cross

4 p.m. – Class 2A: Marlboro County (13-1) vs. Southside Christian (11-2)

8 p.m. – Class 4A: Clover (8-6) vs. Hilton Head Island (12-1)

Saturday, Dec. 5

Noon – Class A Division I: Fairfield Central (13-0) vs. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (12-1)

4 p.m. – Class 3A: Oceanside Collegiate Academy (9-3) vs. Daniel (13-0)

8 p.m. – Class 5A: Dutch Fork (12-0) vs. Ridge View (10-2)