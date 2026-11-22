The South Carolina high school football playoffs delivered a little March Madness in November, with two desperation touchdown passes, a dramatic goal-line stand and a game-winning field goal against a bitter rival.

Batesburg-Leesville and Carvers Bay kept their championship dreams alive with last-second touchdown passes, while undefeated Fairfield Central preserved its perfect season by stopping Hampton County just one yard from the end zone.

James Island provided another unforgettable finish, stunning Summerville 23-20 on Isaac Lorentz Jr.'s 22-yard field goal to advance to the Class 5A Lower State championship game.

Meanwhile, Jefferson Davis Academy survived a late comeback attempt by defending champion W.W. King Academy to capture the SCISA eight-man state championship and complete an undefeated season.

The wild finishes added unexpected drama to a weekend that also saw traditional powers Dutch Fork and Northwestern advance toward their anticipated Class 5A Upper State championship showdown.

Dutch Fork (SC) pulls off stunning fake punt on 4th-and-33 #shorts pic.twitter.com/TGxf6H4ccj — Tailgate Sports Nation (@25sportsbreak) November 21, 2026

Batesburg-Leesville, Carvers Bay Win on Last-Second Hail Marys

Two South Carolina teams facing almost certain elimination found one final play to keep their seasons alive.

Batesburg-Leesville trailed Pageland Central 48-47 with seven seconds remaining when quarterback Terrance Cook took the snap from the Eagles' 43-yard line.

With the Panthers' season hanging in the balance, Cook launched a desperation pass to wide receiver Jayvier Hill-Nelson, who completed the improbable touchdown play.

@ESPNAssignDesk 7 seconds, down by 1, scramble and Hail Mary for the win. Batesburg-Leesville HS 53 Central 48. pic.twitter.com/QWhmqtFMuT — Erica Gambrell (@CoachGambrell14) November 21, 2026

Fairfield Central's defense refused to surrender.

The Griffins stopped Hampton County short of the goal line, preserving their unbeaten record and securing a berth in the Class A Division I Lower State championship game.

Fairfield Central will host Batesburg-Leesville in a matchup between two teams that survived extraordinary finishes to reach the next round.

Jefferson Davis Academy Wins SCISA Eight-Man Championship

The dramatic finishes extended beyond the South Carolina High School League playoffs.

In St. Matthews, Jefferson Davis Academy and defending champion W.W. King Academy staged a memorable battle for the South Carolina Independent School Association eight-man state championship.

Jefferson Davis Academy appeared to be in control early, but W.W. King rallied to turn the contest into a back-and-forth battle.

With 90 seconds remaining, Jefferson Davis Academy regained the lead when running back Sha'Marion Brown connected with quarterback Reece Still on a halfback option pass.

The touchdown put the Raiders ahead 32-28, but W.W. King still had time to respond.

Football 2026 Game 24: Carvers Bay at Abbeville. Abbeville has won 13 state titles, but won't get a 14th this year, final 27-22 Carvers Bay on a miracle TD at the end in the best high school football game I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/x4Zv14WQpN — Ian McCormick (@HPUFan) November 21, 2026

The Knights drove to the Jefferson Davis Academy 20-yard line with 20 seconds remaining, setting up a fourth-and-5 opportunity to extend the drive and potentially defend their championship.

Jefferson Davis Academy's defense delivered the decisive stop.

The Raiders held on for the 32-28 victory, capturing the SCISA eight-man state title and completing an undefeated season.

@LouatTheState @thevoice_paper one second left, Fairfield Central makes a goal line stop to clinch a 35-31 win over Hampton County. Griffins face B-L -- Central winner Friday in 1A D1 semifinal. pic.twitter.com/SGUsT73Uod — worthyb (@worthyb) November 21, 2026

James Island Stuns Summerville on Game-Winning Field Goal

Few victories carried more emotional significance than James Island's dramatic win at Summerville.

The Trojans entered the matchup looking to overcome a long history of frustration at John McKissick Field, where they had struggled to win at Memorial Stadium.

Tensions surrounding the rivalry intensified before kickoff, with James Island players and coaches upset by conditions in the visitors' locker room.

The frustration appeared to carry onto the field.

Summerville led 6-0 at halftime, and James Island struggled to establish its rhythm during the opening two quarters.

But the Trojans settled down in the second half, finding success through the passing game and gradually turning the momentum in their favor.

JDA with the 4th down stop with 14.1 seconds left. The Raiders are on their way to winning the SCISA 8-MAN title. pic.twitter.com/Qu6Gga2uGS — Thomas Grant Jr. (@junebugnewyork) November 21, 2026

The comeback culminated with placekicker Isaac Lorentz Jr. connecting on a 22-yard field goal to give James Island a 23-20 victory.

The kick sent the Trojans into the Class 5A Lower State championship game and delivered a memorable victory over one of their fiercest rivals.

"It was a great high school football game, a great playoff game between two really good programs," James Island coach Jamar McKoy said.

McKoy acknowledged that his team initially allowed the emotions surrounding the matchup to affect its performance.

"We let some of that mess get to us early on," McKoy said. "We played with emotions, which is fine, but we can't emotional, and I thought we got a little emotional.

"The kids came out in the second half, settled down, and we made some plays in the passing game and we won."

Fireworks before kickoff.



James Island arrived to Summerville to a fresh coat of pink paint in the visitor locker room and Trojan logos in the urinals in the bathroom.



Coach McKoy told his guys to get dressed outside.



Tonight could get testy. pic.twitter.com/yT6kGSuDpP — Dan Fanning (@DanNews2Sports) November 20, 2026

James Island will travel to Ridge View for the Class 5A Lower State championship game.

The Trojans are not eligible to host postseason games because of sanctions imposed by the South Carolina High School League for offseason practice violations.

Dutch Fork, Northwestern Advance Toward Class 5A Showdown

While the weekend produced several unexpected finishes, two of South Carolina's established powers continued their postseason marches.

Dutch Fork and Northwestern advanced to set up their anticipated meeting for the Class 5A Upper State championship.

Highlights and post from an Instant Classic as James Island hits a FG to beat Summerville 23-20



Jamar McKoy talked about his team and had a choice word about the pink locker rooms@ji_trojan @SummervilleFB @EthanDWater @BradyDantzler @charlie_schrec6 @Mykell2007 @IsaacLorentz_ pic.twitter.com/PpcweiZcyp — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) November 21, 2026

Northwestern's Jaden Wuerth, a Mr. South Carolina Football finalist and Clemson defensive line commit, supplied one of the weekend's notable highlights with a fourth-and-33 conversion run.

The upcoming matchup adds another major storyline to a postseason already filled with dramatic moments.

For Batesburg-Leesville, Carvers Bay, Fairfield Central and James Island, the third round proved that championship dreams can survive on a single play.

For Jefferson Davis Academy, one final defensive stand was enough to turn those dreams into a state title.

And with the South Carolina High School League playoffs approaching their championship rounds, the stakes — and the possibility of more unforgettable finishes — will only grow.