South Carolina High School Football Playoffs Deliver Miracle Finishes, Dramatic Upsets
The South Carolina high school football playoffs delivered a little March Madness in November, with two desperation touchdown passes, a dramatic goal-line stand and a game-winning field goal against a bitter rival.
Batesburg-Leesville and Carvers Bay kept their championship dreams alive with last-second touchdown passes, while undefeated Fairfield Central preserved its perfect season by stopping Hampton County just one yard from the end zone.
James Island provided another unforgettable finish, stunning Summerville 23-20 on Isaac Lorentz Jr.'s 22-yard field goal to advance to the Class 5A Lower State championship game.
Meanwhile, Jefferson Davis Academy survived a late comeback attempt by defending champion W.W. King Academy to capture the SCISA eight-man state championship and complete an undefeated season.
The wild finishes added unexpected drama to a weekend that also saw traditional powers Dutch Fork and Northwestern advance toward their anticipated Class 5A Upper State championship showdown.
Batesburg-Leesville, Carvers Bay Win on Last-Second Hail Marys
Two South Carolina teams facing almost certain elimination found one final play to keep their seasons alive.
Batesburg-Leesville trailed Pageland Central 48-47 with seven seconds remaining when quarterback Terrance Cook took the snap from the Eagles' 43-yard line.
With the Panthers' season hanging in the balance, Cook launched a desperation pass to wide receiver Jayvier Hill-Nelson, who completed the improbable touchdown play.
Fairfield Central's defense refused to surrender.
The Griffins stopped Hampton County short of the goal line, preserving their unbeaten record and securing a berth in the Class A Division I Lower State championship game.
Fairfield Central will host Batesburg-Leesville in a matchup between two teams that survived extraordinary finishes to reach the next round.
Jefferson Davis Academy Wins SCISA Eight-Man Championship
The dramatic finishes extended beyond the South Carolina High School League playoffs.
In St. Matthews, Jefferson Davis Academy and defending champion W.W. King Academy staged a memorable battle for the South Carolina Independent School Association eight-man state championship.
Jefferson Davis Academy appeared to be in control early, but W.W. King rallied to turn the contest into a back-and-forth battle.
With 90 seconds remaining, Jefferson Davis Academy regained the lead when running back Sha'Marion Brown connected with quarterback Reece Still on a halfback option pass.
The touchdown put the Raiders ahead 32-28, but W.W. King still had time to respond.
The Knights drove to the Jefferson Davis Academy 20-yard line with 20 seconds remaining, setting up a fourth-and-5 opportunity to extend the drive and potentially defend their championship.
Jefferson Davis Academy's defense delivered the decisive stop.
The Raiders held on for the 32-28 victory, capturing the SCISA eight-man state title and completing an undefeated season.
James Island Stuns Summerville on Game-Winning Field Goal
Few victories carried more emotional significance than James Island's dramatic win at Summerville.
The Trojans entered the matchup looking to overcome a long history of frustration at John McKissick Field, where they had struggled to win at Memorial Stadium.
Tensions surrounding the rivalry intensified before kickoff, with James Island players and coaches upset by conditions in the visitors' locker room.
The frustration appeared to carry onto the field.
Summerville led 6-0 at halftime, and James Island struggled to establish its rhythm during the opening two quarters.
But the Trojans settled down in the second half, finding success through the passing game and gradually turning the momentum in their favor.
The comeback culminated with placekicker Isaac Lorentz Jr. connecting on a 22-yard field goal to give James Island a 23-20 victory.
The kick sent the Trojans into the Class 5A Lower State championship game and delivered a memorable victory over one of their fiercest rivals.
"It was a great high school football game, a great playoff game between two really good programs," James Island coach Jamar McKoy said.
McKoy acknowledged that his team initially allowed the emotions surrounding the matchup to affect its performance.
"We let some of that mess get to us early on," McKoy said. "We played with emotions, which is fine, but we can't emotional, and I thought we got a little emotional.
"The kids came out in the second half, settled down, and we made some plays in the passing game and we won."
James Island will travel to Ridge View for the Class 5A Lower State championship game.
The Trojans are not eligible to host postseason games because of sanctions imposed by the South Carolina High School League for offseason practice violations.
Dutch Fork, Northwestern Advance Toward Class 5A Showdown
While the weekend produced several unexpected finishes, two of South Carolina's established powers continued their postseason marches.
Dutch Fork and Northwestern advanced to set up their anticipated meeting for the Class 5A Upper State championship.
Northwestern's Jaden Wuerth, a Mr. South Carolina Football finalist and Clemson defensive line commit, supplied one of the weekend's notable highlights with a fourth-and-33 conversion run.
The upcoming matchup adds another major storyline to a postseason already filled with dramatic moments.
For Batesburg-Leesville, Carvers Bay, Fairfield Central and James Island, the third round proved that championship dreams can survive on a single play.
For Jefferson Davis Academy, one final defensive stand was enough to turn those dreams into a state title.
And with the South Carolina High School League playoffs approaching their championship rounds, the stakes — and the possibility of more unforgettable finishes — will only grow.
Thomas Grant Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in journalism. He has covered high school athletics in the Palmetto State for close to 30 years, writing award-winning stories for newspapers in Beaufort, Orangeburg, Lexington and now Irmo. He has covered numerous players who have gone on to future success in college and the pros and some of the most successful head coaches in state history. He has been contributing to High School On SI since 2023.