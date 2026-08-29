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South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See final from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Mauldin Mavericks CJ Edwards (12) throws the ball during the SCHSL football game Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 against the Greenville Red Raiders at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, South Carolina. Greenville Red Raiders win 21-19.
Mauldin Mavericks CJ Edwards (12) throws the ball during the SCHSL football game Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 against the Greenville Red Raiders at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, South Carolina. Greenville Red Raiders win 21-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The South Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from across the state.

View our full South Carolina high school football scoreboard.

South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Greenwood Christian 24, Dixie 21

Cathedral Academy 20, Newberry Academy 16

Northwood Academy 21, Heathwood Hall Episcopal 14

Hickory Grove Christian 51, Cabarrus Stallions 14

Richard Winn Academy 6, Wardlaw Academy 0

Carolina Forest 36, Conway 14

Cross 56, Hilton Head Prep 8

Georgetown 41, Andrews 27

Strom Thurmond 33, Abbeville 0

Pendleton 45, Easley 42

Crescent 37, Palmetto 20

Wagener-Salley 54, Branchville 20

Pelion 17, Barnwell 7

Wren 49, Eastside 12

South Aiken 31, Airport 14

Lake View 53, McBee 12

Whitmire 24, Spartanburg Christian Academy 6

Blue Ridge 28, Travelers Rest 6

Lamar 33, Columbia 8

Clear Dot Charter 30, Allendale-Fairfax 0

(#11) Summerville 45, Hillcrest 28

Wade Hampton 48, Southside 0

Lower Richland 21, Lakewood 6

Crestwood 27, Goose Creek 0

Daniel 45, Belton-Honea Path 7

Greenville 21, Mauldin 19

Woodruff 32, Fountain Inn 15

North Augusta 27, Lexington 16

(#23) Sumter 34, (#16) White Knoll 27

Chapman 61, Walhalla 6

Pickens 48, Blacksburg 6

(#17) Spartanburg 21, Greenwood 14

Lake City 18, Timberland 6

Johnsonville 42, Hannah-Pamplico 0

Aynor 38, Marion 7

Dillon 50, Myrtle Beach 24

(#5) Irmo 37, Spring Valley 0

West-Oak 17, Berea 0

North Charleston 38, Military Magnet Academy 18

Seneca 28, Liberty 21

St. James 42, Socastee 34

C (CO-OP) 22, (#9) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 21

St. John's 30, St. John's Christian Academy 28

(#3) South Pointe 56, Nation Ford 0

Porter-Gaud 35, Philip Simmons 7

Chapin 45, Brookland-Cayce 22

Lugoff-Elgin 28, (#21) Camden 25

Mid-Carolina 28, Batesburg-Leesville 21

Patrick Henry Academy 23, Beaufort Academy 8

Chesnee 40, Broome 20

(#19) Gray Collegiate Academy 27, (#24) River Bluff 0

Wando 33, May River 20

Florence Christian 33, Pee Dee Academy 14

Dorchester Academy 60, Lee Academy 14

Laurence Manning Academy 24, East Clarendon 6

Boiling Springs 34, Riverside 13

Marlboro County 28, Atlantic Collegiate Academy 6

(#14) Gaffney 43, J.L. Mann 10

Lancaster 30, York 23

St. Joseph's Catholic 27, Christ Church Episcopal 21

Battery Creek 29, John Paul II 28

Clinton 29, Laurens 22

Beaufort 34, Whale Branch 14

Jefferson Davis Academy 36, Palmetto Christian Academy 0

Loris 63, Green Sea Floyds 7

Ridge Spring-Monetta 35, McCormick 32

Fort Mill 38, Catawba Ridge 17

(#18) T.L. Hanna 30, Powdersville 7

Cheraw 21, Lewisville 0

Northside Christian Academy 37, Thomas Sumter Academy 12

Lee Central 8, Mullins 0

(#20) Berkeley 44, Fort Dorchester 15

Aiken 38, Swansea 21

(#7) Dorman 35, (#6) James F. Byrnes 21

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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