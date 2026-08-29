South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The South Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from across the state.
View our full South Carolina high school football scoreboard.
South Carolina High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Greenwood Christian 24, Dixie 21
Cathedral Academy 20, Newberry Academy 16
Northwood Academy 21, Heathwood Hall Episcopal 14
Hickory Grove Christian 51, Cabarrus Stallions 14
Richard Winn Academy 6, Wardlaw Academy 0
Carolina Forest 36, Conway 14
Cross 56, Hilton Head Prep 8
Georgetown 41, Andrews 27
Strom Thurmond 33, Abbeville 0
Pendleton 45, Easley 42
Crescent 37, Palmetto 20
Wagener-Salley 54, Branchville 20
Pelion 17, Barnwell 7
Wren 49, Eastside 12
South Aiken 31, Airport 14
Lake View 53, McBee 12
Whitmire 24, Spartanburg Christian Academy 6
Blue Ridge 28, Travelers Rest 6
Lamar 33, Columbia 8
Clear Dot Charter 30, Allendale-Fairfax 0
(#11) Summerville 45, Hillcrest 28
Wade Hampton 48, Southside 0
Lower Richland 21, Lakewood 6
Crestwood 27, Goose Creek 0
Daniel 45, Belton-Honea Path 7
Greenville 21, Mauldin 19
Woodruff 32, Fountain Inn 15
North Augusta 27, Lexington 16
(#23) Sumter 34, (#16) White Knoll 27
Chapman 61, Walhalla 6
Pickens 48, Blacksburg 6
(#17) Spartanburg 21, Greenwood 14
Lake City 18, Timberland 6
Johnsonville 42, Hannah-Pamplico 0
Aynor 38, Marion 7
Dillon 50, Myrtle Beach 24
(#5) Irmo 37, Spring Valley 0
West-Oak 17, Berea 0
North Charleston 38, Military Magnet Academy 18
Seneca 28, Liberty 21
St. James 42, Socastee 34
C (CO-OP) 22, (#9) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 21
St. John's 30, St. John's Christian Academy 28
(#3) South Pointe 56, Nation Ford 0
Porter-Gaud 35, Philip Simmons 7
Chapin 45, Brookland-Cayce 22
Lugoff-Elgin 28, (#21) Camden 25
Mid-Carolina 28, Batesburg-Leesville 21
Patrick Henry Academy 23, Beaufort Academy 8
Chesnee 40, Broome 20
(#19) Gray Collegiate Academy 27, (#24) River Bluff 0
Wando 33, May River 20
Florence Christian 33, Pee Dee Academy 14
Dorchester Academy 60, Lee Academy 14
Laurence Manning Academy 24, East Clarendon 6
Boiling Springs 34, Riverside 13
Marlboro County 28, Atlantic Collegiate Academy 6
(#14) Gaffney 43, J.L. Mann 10
Lancaster 30, York 23
St. Joseph's Catholic 27, Christ Church Episcopal 21
Battery Creek 29, John Paul II 28
Clinton 29, Laurens 22
Beaufort 34, Whale Branch 14
Jefferson Davis Academy 36, Palmetto Christian Academy 0
Loris 63, Green Sea Floyds 7
Ridge Spring-Monetta 35, McCormick 32
Fort Mill 38, Catawba Ridge 17
(#18) T.L. Hanna 30, Powdersville 7
Cheraw 21, Lewisville 0
Northside Christian Academy 37, Thomas Sumter Academy 12
Lee Central 8, Mullins 0
(#20) Berkeley 44, Fort Dorchester 15
Aiken 38, Swansea 21
(#7) Dorman 35, (#6) James F. Byrnes 21
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917