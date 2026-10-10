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South Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

See final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
Dorman Cavaliers Dai'shion Watkins-Hymes (12) celebrates after a defensive stop during the SCHSL football game Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 against the Northwestern Trojans at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina.
Dorman Cavaliers Dai'shion Watkins-Hymes (12) celebrates after a defensive stop during the SCHSL football game Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 against the Northwestern Trojans at Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The South Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Full South Carolina high school football scoreboard.

South Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

John Paul II 41, Hilton Head Prep 6

Catawba Ridge 45, Nation Ford 23

Northside Christian Academy 28, Cardinal Newman 0

(#13) Berkeley 36, Carolina Forest 24

Clarendon Hall 41, Carolina Academy 28

Chapman 23, Christ Church Episcopal 21

Fountain Inn 21, Greenwood 14

Mountain View Prep 53, Landrum 7

Pee Dee Academy 44, Greenwood Christian 27

Bethesda Academy 30, Hilton Head Christian Academy 6

Palmetto Christian Academy 47, Wardlaw Academy 9

Woodmont 35, Eastside 24

Lancaster 28, Richland Northeast 0

Timberland 41, Academic Magnet 28

J.L. Mann 35, Hillcrest 24

Colleton County 35, Beaufort 14

Wren 37, Emerald 30

Jefferson Davis Academy 46, Richard Winn Academy 12

Military Magnet Academy 22, Burke 12

Lewisville 48, Blacksburg 20

Lake View 69, Green Sea Floyds 39

(#11) Gaffney 48, Greer 0

(#12) James F. Byrnes 42, Mauldin 21

Greenville 56, Travelers Rest 7

Blue Ridge 40, Broome 6

Hanahan 56, North Charleston 0

Lexington 38, White Knoll 14

Dreher 35, Westwood 28

Crestwood 42, Hartsville 28

Scott’s Branch 27, Denmark-Olar 6

King Academy 30, Newberry Academy 6

(#23) Fort Mill 31, Spartanburg 7

Cathedral Academy 42, Cambridge Academy 26

Heathwood Hall Episcopal 40, Trinity Collegiate 8

Belton-Honea Path 24, Palmetto 23

(#2) Dutch Fork 21, Chapin 8

Wagener-Salley 48, Barnwell 14

Dillon Christian 56, Lee Academy 6

Clover 56, Lake Wylie 3

Aynor 25, Darlington 7

(#14) South Florence 51, St. James 3

(#9) Irmo 38, South Aiken 14

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57, Bethune-Bowman 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 35, Whitmire 22

Calhoun Falls Charter 26, Ware Shoals 0

(#3) Ridge View 43, Spring Valley 0

Walhalla 63, Berea 6

Myrtle Beach 44, Conway 37

Southside Christian 63, Woodruff 21

Woodland 24, Battery Creek 14

(#18) Daniel 45, Seneca 0

Batesburg-Leesville 48, Clear Dot Charter 0

Wilson 20, West Florence 14

Northwood Academy 44, Pinewood Prep 43

T.L. Hanna 57, Laurens 26

Fairfield Central 61, Buford 0

Blackville-Hilda 36, Calhoun County 10

King’s Academy 34, Andrew Jackson Academy 18

Keenan 33, Chester 30

Beaufort Academy 20, Holly Hill Academy 6

Dillon 66, Waccamaw 0

Fort Dorchester 30, West Ashley 16

Lamar 30, Cheraw 14

(#17) Summerville 50, Stratford 7

(#8) James Island 45, Stall 0

Lugoff-Elgin 13, A.C. Flora 0

C.A. Johnson 48, Eau Claire 6

Hampton County 57, RSAOE 0

Latta 38, Mullins 20

Dorchester Academy 48, Thomas Heyward Academy 13

Marlboro County 53, East Clarendon 6

Mid-Carolina 47, Columbia 8

(#22) Boiling Springs 30, (#4) Rock Hill 23

Socastee 20, Wando 17

Andrews 55, Hemingway 0

Pickens 65, Southside 0

Carolina Academy 12, West-Oak 8

Laurence Manning Academy 10, Porter-Gaud 7

Liberty 14, Pendleton 0

Riverside 31, Wade Hampton 8

Newberry 40, Andrew Jackson 14

Baptist Hill 51, St. John’s 0

Cane Bay 20, Goose Creek 14

Philip Simmons 44, Lake Marion 0

Ninety Six 63, Thornwell 0

(#1) Northwestern 35, (#6) Dorman 19

(#24) Sumter 72, (#16) Gray Collegiate Academy 30

Carvers Bay 43, Kingstree 6

Chesnee 36, Clinton 20

Manning 34, Lake City 28

Wilson Hall 63, Spartanburg Christian Academy 35

Central 42, Lee Central 8

Colleton Prep Academy 46, Patrick Henry Academy 28

Jacksonville Christian Academy 51, Alabama School for the Deaf 34

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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