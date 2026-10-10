South Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The South Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Full South Carolina high school football scoreboard.
South Carolina High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
John Paul II 41, Hilton Head Prep 6
Catawba Ridge 45, Nation Ford 23
Northside Christian Academy 28, Cardinal Newman 0
(#13) Berkeley 36, Carolina Forest 24
Clarendon Hall 41, Carolina Academy 28
Chapman 23, Christ Church Episcopal 21
Fountain Inn 21, Greenwood 14
Mountain View Prep 53, Landrum 7
Pee Dee Academy 44, Greenwood Christian 27
Bethesda Academy 30, Hilton Head Christian Academy 6
Palmetto Christian Academy 47, Wardlaw Academy 9
Woodmont 35, Eastside 24
Lancaster 28, Richland Northeast 0
Timberland 41, Academic Magnet 28
J.L. Mann 35, Hillcrest 24
Colleton County 35, Beaufort 14
Wren 37, Emerald 30
Jefferson Davis Academy 46, Richard Winn Academy 12
Military Magnet Academy 22, Burke 12
Lewisville 48, Blacksburg 20
Lake View 69, Green Sea Floyds 39
(#11) Gaffney 48, Greer 0
(#12) James F. Byrnes 42, Mauldin 21
Greenville 56, Travelers Rest 7
Blue Ridge 40, Broome 6
Hanahan 56, North Charleston 0
Lexington 38, White Knoll 14
Dreher 35, Westwood 28
Crestwood 42, Hartsville 28
Scott’s Branch 27, Denmark-Olar 6
King Academy 30, Newberry Academy 6
(#23) Fort Mill 31, Spartanburg 7
Cathedral Academy 42, Cambridge Academy 26
Heathwood Hall Episcopal 40, Trinity Collegiate 8
Belton-Honea Path 24, Palmetto 23
(#2) Dutch Fork 21, Chapin 8
Wagener-Salley 48, Barnwell 14
Dillon Christian 56, Lee Academy 6
Clover 56, Lake Wylie 3
Aynor 25, Darlington 7
(#14) South Florence 51, St. James 3
(#9) Irmo 38, South Aiken 14
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 57, Bethune-Bowman 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 35, Whitmire 22
Calhoun Falls Charter 26, Ware Shoals 0
(#3) Ridge View 43, Spring Valley 0
Walhalla 63, Berea 6
Myrtle Beach 44, Conway 37
Southside Christian 63, Woodruff 21
Woodland 24, Battery Creek 14
(#18) Daniel 45, Seneca 0
Batesburg-Leesville 48, Clear Dot Charter 0
Wilson 20, West Florence 14
Northwood Academy 44, Pinewood Prep 43
T.L. Hanna 57, Laurens 26
Fairfield Central 61, Buford 0
Blackville-Hilda 36, Calhoun County 10
King’s Academy 34, Andrew Jackson Academy 18
Keenan 33, Chester 30
Beaufort Academy 20, Holly Hill Academy 6
Dillon 66, Waccamaw 0
Fort Dorchester 30, West Ashley 16
Lamar 30, Cheraw 14
(#17) Summerville 50, Stratford 7
(#8) James Island 45, Stall 0
Lugoff-Elgin 13, A.C. Flora 0
C.A. Johnson 48, Eau Claire 6
Hampton County 57, RSAOE 0
Latta 38, Mullins 20
Dorchester Academy 48, Thomas Heyward Academy 13
Marlboro County 53, East Clarendon 6
Mid-Carolina 47, Columbia 8
(#22) Boiling Springs 30, (#4) Rock Hill 23
Socastee 20, Wando 17
Andrews 55, Hemingway 0
Pickens 65, Southside 0
Carolina Academy 12, West-Oak 8
Laurence Manning Academy 10, Porter-Gaud 7
Liberty 14, Pendleton 0
Riverside 31, Wade Hampton 8
Newberry 40, Andrew Jackson 14
Baptist Hill 51, St. John’s 0
Cane Bay 20, Goose Creek 14
Philip Simmons 44, Lake Marion 0
Ninety Six 63, Thornwell 0
(#1) Northwestern 35, (#6) Dorman 19
(#24) Sumter 72, (#16) Gray Collegiate Academy 30
Carvers Bay 43, Kingstree 6
Chesnee 36, Clinton 20
Manning 34, Lake City 28
Wilson Hall 63, Spartanburg Christian Academy 35
Central 42, Lee Central 8
Colleton Prep Academy 46, Patrick Henry Academy 28
Jacksonville Christian Academy 51, Alabama School for the Deaf 34
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917