With two weeks remaining in the South Carolina high school football regular season, several of the state's top-ranked teams have secured region championships, while others are closing in on titles.

No. 1 Dutch Fork delivered a 42-0 shutout of River Bluff to clinch another Region 4-5A championship under head coach Tom Knotts. The Silver Foxes have now won 15 region titles in Knotts' 17 seasons.

No. 2 Northwestern continued its offensive surge with a 64-10 victory over Spartanburg. The Trojans can secure the Region 2-5A title with a victory over Fort Mill next week.

No. 3 James Island also clinched a region championship, defeating Ashley Ridge 63-14 to claim the Region 5-5A title.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Westside and No. 13 T.L. Hanna remain on course for a season-ending showdown that could determine the Region 1-4A championship.

No. 7 Daniel is in position to win Region 1-3A, while No. 10 South Pointe continues its pursuit of another Region 3-4A title.

The biggest surprises came in Rock Hill and Hartsville.

No. 21 Fort Mill scored nine fourth-quarter points to upset No. 9 Rock Hill 9-7, handing the Bearcats their third loss in four games.

Hartsville pulled off another dramatic result, defeating No. 24 Loris 52-49 despite five touchdowns from Lions running back Makel Stephens.

Loris and Hartsville went score for score in the second half before the Red Foxes would score the game winner with less than two minutes to play.



The win moves Hartsville to 3-1 and drops the Lions to 3-1. @makel_step5954 @TraceHillian25 @HartsvilleFb pic.twitter.com/MJGG2RrJOU — Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) October 17, 2026

Here is how the teams in the High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 performed Friday, Oct. 16, along with the performances and milestones that stood out.

South Carolina High School Football Week 9: By the Numbers

3: Undefeated teams remaining in the High School On SI Top 25.

Undefeated teams remaining in the High School On SI Top 25. 6: Games in which Northwestern has scored at least 50 points this season.

Games in which Northwestern has scored at least 50 points this season. 12: Consecutive scoreless quarters recorded by Strom Thurmond's defense.

Consecutive scoreless quarters recorded by Strom Thurmond's defense. 15: Region championships won by Dutch Fork under Tom Knotts since 2010.

Region championships won by Dutch Fork under Tom Knotts since 2010. 18: Consecutive victories by Strom Thurmond, the state's longest active winning streak.

Consecutive victories by Strom Thurmond, the state's longest active winning streak. 25: Touchdown passes this season by Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus.

Touchdown passes this season by Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus. 31: Shutouts recorded by Dutch Fork since 2016.

Shutouts recorded by Dutch Fork since 2016. 33: Consecutive region victories by Northwestern dating to 2019.

Consecutive region victories by Northwestern dating to 2019. 104: Total tackles by Rock Hill linebacker Tristian Nelson.

Total tackles by Rock Hill linebacker Tristian Nelson. 107: Yards on an interception return by Camden's Bernard Green.

South Carolina High School Football Top 25 Results — Friday, Oct. 16

No. 1 Dutch Fork 42, River Bluff 0

Dutch Fork returned to dominant form, improving to 12-0 all-time against River Bluff while securing another Region 4-5A championship.

The Silver Foxes finished with 562 yards of total offense, benefiting from the return of wide receiver Maleek Miller after a one-game absence.

Head coach Tom Knotts also praised an offensive line led by All-State junior center Brodie Lorenzo for its protection of quarterback Jaxon Knotts.

No. 2 Northwestern 64, Spartanburg 10

Northwestern scored the first 43 points of the game and continued its remarkable offensive production.

Shrine Bowl quarterback Xavier Means threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score in the first half as the Trojans extended their winning streak to seven games.

No. 3 James Island 63, Ashley Ridge 14

James Island clinched the Region 5-5A championship with another commanding performance.

The Trojans have now scored at least 40 points in four consecutive games and remain among the leading contenders in Class 5A.

No. 4 Gaffney 49, Travelers Rest 0

Quarterback Corey Taylor threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Gaffney rolled to a shutout victory.

Running back Amire White added two touchdowns for the Indians.

No. 5 Dorman 21, No. 18 Boiling Springs 9

Carter Nash rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns as Dorman defeated Boiling Springs in a matchup of ranked teams.

The Cavaliers' defensive line recorded four sacks and 11 tackles for loss, with the return of junior defensive lineman Easton Cotto providing an important boost.

No. 6 Westside 56, Fountain Inn 42

Quarterback Bear Woods threw for 382 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Tajeh Watson, as Westside prevailed in a high-scoring contest.

Damauri Robinson added 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Rams.

No. 7 Daniel 49, Pickens 21

Daniel knocked Pickens from the unbeaten ranks behind five touchdown passes from quarterback Jace Grass.

Grass became the fourth quarterback in school history to reach 50 career touchdown passes.

No. 8 J.F. Byrnes 50, Woodmont 10

Quarterback Gideon Merhib threw three first-half touchdown passes, while running back Jacobi Fuller scored twice on the ground as the Rebels cruised to victory.

No. 21 Fort Mill 9, No. 9 Rock Hill 7

Fort Mill scored all nine of its points in the fourth quarter to deliver one of the week's biggest upsets.

Broden Mitcheson scored on a 1-yard run, and Noah Hardy connected on an 18-yard field goal.

An interception ended a potential go-ahead drive for Rock Hill, which has now lost three of its past four games.

No. 10 South Pointe 35, Catawba Ridge 17

South Pointe extended its region winning streak to 17 games.

The Stallions remain on course for a fourth consecutive region championship.

No. 11 Berkeley 45, Goose Creek 6

Quarterback Henry Rivers rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as Berkeley moved closer to securing the Region 6-5A championship.

No. 12 Indian Land 42, Lake Wylie 6

Indian Land scored the first 42 points of the contest to rebound from its previous week's loss to South Pointe.

No. 13 T.L. Hanna 38, Greenwood 0

T.L. Hanna turned in one of the week's most impressive defensive performances, limiting Greenwood to 25 total yards, including minus-1 rushing yard.

Caden Morrell returned a kickoff for a touchdown, while Darius Hanna scored on a 30-yard interception return.

No. 14 Strom Thurmond 45, Pelion 0

Strom Thurmond extended its winning streak to 18 games with another shutout.

The Rebels limited Pelion to 57 total yards, while quarterback A.J. Hilliary and running back Zy Rouse scored two touchdowns apiece.

No. 15 Hilton Head Island 47, May River 7

Quarterback Derrick Raniszewski passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Seahawks.

Defensive end Josh Digger added seven tackles and two sacks.

No. 16 North Augusta 10, South Aiken 7

Jacob DeGennaro kicked a 34-yard field goal with approximately five minutes remaining to lift North Augusta to a narrow victory.

The Yellow Jackets remained unbeaten in region play.

No. 17 Lugoff-Elgin 43, Dreher 13

Lugoff-Elgin scored 30 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from Dreher.

The Demons maintained a share of first place in Region 4-4A.

No. 19 Camden 52, Brookland-Cayce 27

Jaden Manning rushed for three first-half touchdowns as Camden delivered another productive offensive performance.

No. 20 Hanahan 21, Georgetown 19

Hanahan erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Georgetown.

Quarterback Tripp Gallus connected with Quamell Grant on a 98-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score.

No. 23 Wren 42, Palmetto 21

Wren scored the first 42 points of the game to take control.

The Hurricanes now turn their attention to a matchup with Belton-Honea Path that will determine the Region 2-3A championship.

Hartsville 52, No. 24 Loris 49

Hartsville overcame a major deficit to hand Loris a disappointing loss.

Lions running back Makel Stephens rushed for 185 yards and scored five touchdowns, but Hartsville rallied for the three-point victory.

No. 25 Carolina Forest 35, Socastee 7

Kaiden Bridges rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns as Carolina Forest rebounded from its first region loss since 2022.

The Panthers controlled the contest to return to the win column as the regular season enters its final two weeks.