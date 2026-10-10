South Carolina High School Football Top 25 Scores, Results and Standouts

Week 7 delivered several significant results across South Carolina high school football, including the first loss for previously unbeaten Dorman, an overtime upset by Boiling Springs and a second-half comeback by South Pointe.

In a showdown between two of the state's top three teams, No. 2 Northwestern defeated No. 3 Dorman 35-19 behind Shrine Bowl quarterback Xavier Means. The loss was Dorman's first of the season.

No. 21 Boiling Springs produced another of Friday's biggest surprises, rallying from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat No. 7 Rock Hill 30-23 in overtime.

Meanwhile, No. 10 South Pointe overcame a 20-7 deficit against No. 6 Indian Land, scoring 28 unanswered points to earn a 35-20 victory.

No. 12 Berkeley also made a statement, defeating No. 18 Carolina Forest 36-24 to end the Panthers' 17-game region winning streak and move into a share of first place in Region 6-5A.

Elsewhere, James Island remained unbeaten, Dutch Fork extended its winning streak and six Top 25 teams recorded shutouts.

Here's how the teams in the High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 performed Friday, Oct. 9, along with the statistics and milestones that stood out.

South Carolina High School Football Week 7 By the Numbers

3: Remaining unbeaten teams in the Top 25.

Remaining unbeaten teams in the Top 25. 6: Shutouts recorded by Top 25 teams.

Shutouts recorded by Top 25 teams. 7: Rushing touchdowns scored by T.L. Hanna against Laurens.

Rushing touchdowns scored by T.L. Hanna against Laurens. 14: Sacks this season by Dutch Fork defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth.

Sacks this season by Dutch Fork defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth. 18: Consecutive victories by Strom Thurmond, the longest active winning streak in South Carolina.

Consecutive victories by Strom Thurmond, the longest active winning streak in South Carolina. 25: Touchdown passes this season by Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus.

Touchdown passes this season by Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus. 157-7: James Island's combined scoring margin over its past three games.

Friday, October 9

No. 1 Dutch Fork 21, Chapin 8

Dutch Fork extended its winning streak to 17 games, although the four-time defending Class 5A champions faced another difficult test.

The Silver Foxes were held without an offensive touchdown in the first half for the first time since the 2023 state championship game against White Knoll.

Quarterback Jaxon Knotts eventually connected with Corey Miller for two touchdown passes, while the defense limited Chapin to 178 total yards.

No. 2 Northwestern 35, No. 3 Dorman 19

Northwestern handed Dorman its first loss of the season in one of Friday's biggest matchups.

Shrine Bowl quarterback Xavier Means accounted for four touchdowns, throwing two scoring passes to Malik Ratliff and rushing for two more.

The Trojans were held below 50 points for just the second time this season but still produced a 16-point victory.

No. 4 James Island 45, Stall 0

James Island improved to 7-0 with its second consecutive shutout.

The Trojans have outscored their past three opponents 157-7 and have opened a season with seven straight victories for the second time in four years.

No. 5 Gaffney 48, Greer 0

Quarterback Corey Taylor completed all nine of his passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

Running back Amire White contributed 108 yards as Gaffney finished with 231 rushing yards.

The Indians' defense completed the shutout.

No. 10 South Pointe 35, No. 6 Indian Land 20

South Pointe erased a 20-7 deficit with 28 unanswered points to defeat Indian Land.

Quarterback Braylon Fredrick sparked the comeback with three consecutive touchdown passes, helping the Stallions turn a 13-point deficit into a 15-point victory.

No. 8 Westside 55, Easley 3

Westside quarterback Bear Woods completed 11 of 15 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns.

Corday Freeman added 105 rushing yards as the Rams rolled to another convincing victory.

No. 9 Daniel 45, Seneca 0

Quarterback Jace Grass completed 14 of 22 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns, with all three scoring passes coming in the first half.

Kingsten Bibb scored both receiving and rushing touchdowns as Daniel shut out Seneca for the first time since 2016.

No. 11 Byrnes 42, Mauldin 21

Quarterback Gideon Merhib threw two touchdown passes to lead Byrnes past Mauldin.

Nehemiah Beasley added a defensive score, returning an interception 32 yards for a touchdown.

No. 12 Berkeley 36, No. 18 Carolina Forest 24

Berkeley ended Carolina Forest's 17-game region winning streak and moved into a share of first place in Region 6-5A.

Quarterback Henry Rivers accounted for three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter.

Brandon McGee added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Stags' victory.

No. 13 T.L. Hanna 57, Laurens 26

T.L. Hanna pulled away with 28 unanswered fourth-quarter points after leading just 29-26 through three quarters.

Amarion Rice and Esiason Carroll each scored two rushing touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets finished with seven rushing scores.

No. 15 Strom Thurmond 64, American Leadership Academy 0

Strom Thurmond extended its winning streak to 18 games with another dominant performance.

Quarterback A.J. Hillary completed seven of eight passes for 110 yards and four touchdowns.

Zy Rouse added two rushing touchdowns as the unbeaten Rebels posted a shutout.

No. 17 Lugoff-Elgin 13, A.C. Flora 0

Lugoff-Elgin ended a nine-year losing streak against A.C. Flora with a strong fourth-quarter finish.

The game remained scoreless through three quarters before running back Tiyon Fanning and quarterback Zach Williams scored touchdowns to secure the victory.

The Demons' defense preserved the shutout.

No. 20 Hanahan 56, North Charleston 0

Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus threw five touchdown passes and surpassed 2,000 passing yards for the season.

Gallus has now thrown 25 touchdown passes this year as the Hawks continued their productive offensive season.

No. 21 Boiling Springs 30, No. 7 Rock Hill 23 (OT)

Boiling Springs overcame a 23-10 fourth-quarter deficit to stun Rock Hill in overtime.

The Bulldogs scored 13 unanswered points to force the extra period, then took the lead with a touchdown.

An interception on Rock Hill's overtime possession sealed the victory.

The result came one week after Boiling Springs suffered a lopsided loss to Northwestern.

No. 22 Fort Mill 31, Spartanburg 7

Running back Broden Mitcheson scored two rushing touchdowns as Fort Mill defeated Spartanburg.

The Yellow Jackets' defense forced four turnovers.

Spartanburg, which entered the season with high expectations, has now lost four of its past five games.

No. 24 South Florence 51, St. James 3

South Florence won its sixth consecutive game and scored 51 points for the second straight week.

The Bruins have averaged 47 points per game during their winning streak.

No. 25 Wren 37, Emerald 30

Quarterback Connor Owings connected with Jack Hughes on a 40-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to break a 30-30 tie.

Wren then secured the victory with a late interception, handing Emerald another close defeat.

(3) Wren 37 (8) Emerald 30



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