South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

A rash of lightning storms across South Carolina pushed Week 5 of the high school football season beyond Friday night.

T.L. Hanna was the final Top 25 team to take the field, completing its game Monday with a 33-7 victory over Mauldin.

The Top 5 remains unchanged, while Berkeley is the only team to drop out of the Top 10. Summerville, last year's Class 5A Division I state runner-up, falls out of the rankings after suffering its third consecutive loss.

Fort Mill is the lone newcomer in this week's Top 25. The Yellow Jackets are off to a 5-0 start, their best opening stretch in decades.

Here are the latest High School On SI South Carolina high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Dutch Fork (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Sumter, 55-26

This week: vs. Gray Collegiate Academy

Same town, different school, same production from wide receiver Maleek Miller. The Irmo transfer accounted for 238 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Gamecocks.

2. Northwestern (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Berkeley, 67-21

This week: at No. 6 South Pointe

Since being held to 10 points by Hough (N.C.), the Trojans have outscored their past three opponents 189-40. They also have won eight straight road games.

3. Dorman (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Irmo, 20-14 (OT)

This week: at No. 24 Sumter

The Cavaliers scored 18 unanswered points in the second half and overtime to rally past the Yellow Jackets.

4. Rock Hill (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Ridge View

🏆 Shoutout to our @SCFCA1 Upper State 5A Players of the Week! 🏈



🔒 Defense: Kaleb Wright | Linebacker



💥 Lineman: Jay’sean Culp | EDGE



Dominating the field and putting in the work for Rock Hill High School. Let’s keep the momentum going! 🐾🔥#RockHillFootball #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/moSGYoNW2u — Rock Hill Football (@RHHSBearcatsFB) September 17, 2026

The Bearcats have lost their past two meetings with the Blazers but are off to their best start since 2009.

5. James Island (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Summerville, 24-14

This week: at Stratford

The Trojans are riding high after beating the Green Wave for the first time since 2001.

6. South Pointe (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. No. 2 Northwestern

The crosstown series between the Stallions and Trojans is tied 11-11.

7. J.F. Byrnes (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Spartanburg, 49-21

This week: vs. No. 8 Gaffney

The Rebels responded to their fourth straight game affected by a lightning delay by scoring a season-high 49 points. Quarterback Gideon Merhib threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

8. Gaffney (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Idle

This week: at No. 7 J.F. Byrnes

Running back Kendaris Bailey has accounted for five of Gaffney's 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

9. Indian Land (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Catawba Ridge, 47-22

This week: Idle

The Warriors are averaging 48 points in their four victories.

10. Westside (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated Murphy, 21-7

This week: Idle

The Rams return to action Oct. 2 with the first of two consecutive road games.

11. Daniel (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated Christ Church Episcopal by forfeit

This week: Idle

The Lions will have a 21-day layoff before returning to action Oct. 2.

12. Berkeley (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Northwestern, 67-21

This week: Idle

The Stags suffered their most lopsided loss and allowed their most points in a game since a 62-27 loss to Summerville in 2023.

13. T.L. Hanna (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Mauldin, 33-7

This week: Idle

The Yellow Jackets recorded three sacks and three interceptions on defense while producing 400 yards of total offense against the Mavericks.

14. Lugoff-Elgin (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated South Aiken, 21-7

This week: vs. Wren

Transfer running back Tiyon Fanning has rushed for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns this season for the undefeated Demons.

15. Hilton Head Island (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Camden, 27-20

This week: at Bluffton

The Seahawks defeated their third Top 25 opponent of the season.

16. Strom Thurmond (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated Lincoln County, 33-20

This week: at Aiken

The Rebels have scored four defensive touchdowns this season.

17. Hanahan (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated Timberland, 53-12

This week: vs. Colleton County

Quarterback Tripp Gallus is one of the Palmetto State's leading passers with 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

18. North Augusta (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated Aiken, 38-15

This week: vs. May River

The Yellow Jackets play their final non-region game of the regular season looking to remain unbeaten in three meetings with the Sharks.

19. Boiling Springs (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Defeated Hillcrest, 35-6

This week: Idle

The Bulldogs will have two weeks to prepare for an Oct. 2 matchup with No. 2 Northwestern.

BULLDOGS STAY PERFECT! With a 35-6 homecoming win over Hillcrest, the bulldogs improve to 5-0. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KiKaPM10zg — Boiling Springs High School Football (@BSH_recruits) September 19, 2026

20. Irmo (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Dorman, 20-14 (OT)

This week: Idle

The Yellow Jackets now turn their attention to Region 5-4A, where they open play Oct. 2 against defending champion North Augusta.

21. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (2-3)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Lost to Gainesville, 40-22

This week: Idle

The Landsharks had their two-game winning streak snapped with the out-of-state loss.

22. Camden (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Lost to No. 15 Hilton Head Island, 27-20

This week: vs. Swansea

The Bulldogs dropped their first meeting with the Seahawks.

23. Fort Mill (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Nation Ford, 43-7

This week: vs. Westwood

Running backs Aiden Ohara and Broden Mitcheson each scored two touchdowns and combined for 298 rushing yards in Friday's victory.

24. Sumter (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Dutch Fork, 55-26

This week: vs. No. 3 Dorman

Both of the Gamecocks' losses this season have come against last year's Class 5A Division I state finalists.

25 (tie). Loris (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated Atlantic Collegiate Academy, 48-6

This week: at Crestwood

Running back Deuce Stephens has rushed for 500 yards over the past two games.

Congratulations to Deuce Stephens who had a monster performance Friday against NMB.



-Broke LHS single-game rushing record w/ 307 yds.



-Deuce also scored 4 rushing TDs which gives him the LHS all-time rushing TD record with 44.



We're so proud of Deuce and these accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/5IZFbYBaPP — Loris Lions Athletics (@Loris_Lions) September 14, 2026

25 (tie) Carolina Forest (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 25

Last week: Defeated West Ashley 42-14

Next up: at bye

The Panthers will return to action Oct. 2 looking to extend their region-winning streak to 16 games.

Dropped Out

Summerville