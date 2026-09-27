South Carolina High School Football Top 25: Week 6 Scores, Results and Standouts

Week 6 of the South Carolina high school football season delivered rivalry wins, unbeaten teams going down and several huge individual performances across the state.

No. 2 Northwestern made one of the biggest statements Friday night, scoring the first 35 points in a 56-21 victory over No. 6 South Pointe in a Rock Hill rivalry matchup.

Another Rock Hill team wasn't as fortunate.

Previously unbeaten No. 4 Rock Hill suffered its first loss as Ridge View went on the road and defeated the Bearcats 20-10.

No. 14 Lugoff-Elgin also fell from the unbeaten ranks, losing 33-20 to Wren as the Hurricanes rushed for 296 yards.

Meanwhile, two defending state champions continued lengthy winning streaks.

Strom Thurmond defeated Aiken 28-14 for its 15th consecutive victory, while four-time defending Class 5A champion Dutch Fork beat Gray Collegiate Academy 42-7 for its 14th straight win.

Here's how the teams in the High School On SI South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings fared, along with the performances, statistics and milestones that stood out across the state.

Week 6 By the Numbers

1:15: The amount of time Dorman running back Nick Means needed to score two third-quarter touchdowns against Sumter.

5: Consecutive games in which Dutch Fork quarterback Jaxon Knotts has accounted for at least four touchdowns.

6: Undefeated teams remaining in the Top 25: Dutch Fork, James Island, Strom Thurmond, Hanahan, North Myrtle Beach and Fort Mill.

23: Consecutive home victories by Dutch Fork.

51: Points per game Northwestern is averaging this season.

296: Rushing yards by Wren in its 33-20 victory over previously unbeaten Lugoff-Elgin.

307: Rushing yards in consecutive games by Loris running back Makel Stephens.

1,699: Passing yards through five games for Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus.

1983: The last year Fort Mill opened a season 5-0.

Friday, September 25

No. 1 Dutch Fork 42, Gray Collegiate Academy 7

Dutch Fork extended its winning streak to 14 games and its home winning streak to 23.

Quarterback Jaxon Knotts threw four touchdown passes for the second consecutive week, finishing with 282 passing yards. He also ran for a score and has accounted for 22 touchdowns this season.

Irmo transfer Maleek Miller caught eight passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while Quintin Wilson rushed for 119 yards.

No. 2 Northwestern 56, No. 6 South Pointe 21

Northwestern took control immediately in the Rock Hill rivalry, scoring the game's first 35 points and keeping South Pointe off the scoreboard until the third quarter.

Quarterback Xavier Means threw six touchdown passes, including five to Payton Vining.

K.J. Burg added two rushing touchdowns for a Northwestern offense averaging 51 points per game.

The victory also avenged Northwestern's loss to South Pointe last season.

No. 3 Dorman 48, No. 24 Sumter 35

Nick Means rushed for three touchdowns for Dorman, including two scores only 1 minute, 15 seconds apart during the third quarter.

Tylan Edwards added another touchdown for the Cavaliers by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.

Sumter running back Reggie Shannon rushed for three touchdowns in the loss.

Ridge View 20, No. 4 Rock Hill 10

Ridge View handed Rock Hill its first loss of the season behind another strong defensive performance.

The Blazers opened the season 0-2 with losses to defending state champions Dutch Fork and Oceanside Collegiate Academy but have responded with consecutive victories.

Ridge View held Rock Hill to a season-low 10 points.

Linebacker Garrison McElrath recorded two sacks, while Kamron Perrin forced a fumble on a sack that Cameron Crayton returned 55 yards for a touchdown.

Rock Hill entered without starting quarterback Jonah Young and then lost backup Jalen Culp during the second half. The Bearcats turned to Kaiden Watkins and Colby Phelps at quarterback.

No. 5 James Island 56, Stratford 7

James Island remained undefeated and improved to 2-0 in Region 5-5A.

Running back Mykell Warthen rushed for three touchdowns, while quarterback Brady Dantzler threw two touchdown passes.

No. 8 Gaffney 20, No. 7 J.F. Byrnes 17

Gaffney built a 20-0 advantage behind two touchdowns from quarterback Corey Taylor before Byrnes mounted a comeback.

The Rebels responded with a field goal, a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown by Cameron Nash and a 22-yard touchdown pass from Gideon Merhib to Niqlois Watson.

Byrnes stopped Gaffney from adding to its lead with 1:11 remaining and took possession at its own 3-yard line.

The Rebels nearly completed the comeback, but Mason Stevens was tackled five yards short of the goal line on the game's final play.

Gaffney beats Byrnes at Nixon Field, 20-17. Very big game by the Indians defense.



Gaffney back on the road next week against the Wade Hampton Generals. pic.twitter.com/bLtzE7hFRT — WZZQ 104.3 FM (@WZZQ) September 26, 2026

No. 9 Indian Land 39, York 6

Indian Land scored the game's first 32 points and carried a 32-0 lead into halftime on its way to a decisive victory over York.

Wren 33, No. 14 Lugoff-Elgin 20

Wren rushed for 296 yards and handed Lugoff-Elgin its first loss of the season.

Muntu Brown led the Hurricanes with 178 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Zach Williams accounted for two touchdowns, while Tiyon Fanning rushed for 102 yards and another score.

No. 15 Hilton Head Island 57, Bluffton 12

Thaddeus Czarnicki scored four touchdowns on only nine carries as Hilton Head Island rolled past Bluffton.

The Seahawks' defense forced four turnovers and recorded four sacks. Linebacker Aidan McDonald accounted for two of those takeaways with a pair of interceptions.

No. 16 Strom Thurmond 28, Aiken 14

Defending Class 2A state champion Strom Thurmond extended the state's longest active winning streak to 15 games.

Zy Rouse rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Preston Holmes added 117 rushing yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run, as the Rebels opened region play with a victory.

No. 17 Hanahan 28, Colleton County 3

Quarterback Tripp Gallus continued his strong start with 284 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Grayson Mathes caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while Quamell Grant had six receptions for 182 yards and a score.

Gallus has thrown for 1,699 yards through five games.

No. 18 North Augusta 55, May River 19

North Augusta pulled away by scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets' fourth-quarter output alone surpassed May River's total for the game.

No. 22 Camden 62, Swansea 14

Quarterback Greyson Rimph threw four touchdown passes, including two to Isaiah Smith, as Camden rolled past Swansea.

Ethan Drakeford returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown, while Bernard Green added an 84-yard touchdown run.

No. 23 Fort Mill 63, Westwood 21

Fort Mill remained undefeated and continued its best start in more than four decades.

Running back Broden Mitchelson rushed for three touchdowns, including an 80-yard score.

The Yellow Jackets outscored Westwood 42-7 in the second half, including 35 unanswered points.

Fort Mill's 5-0 start is its best since 1983.

No. 25 (tie) Loris 51, Crestwood 34

Makel Stephens delivered another massive rushing performance for Loris.

After rushing for 307 yards and four touchdowns the previous week, Stephens again finished with 307 yards against Crestwood — this time adding five touchdowns.

He now has 1,182 rushing yards this season.

Check out this latest highlights loris vs Hanahan https://t.co/yVwlbKDgcv — Makel “Deuce” Stephens (@makel_step5954) November 24, 2024

No. 25 (tie) North Myrtle Beach 22, Wilson 7

North Myrtle Beach remained undefeated with another strong defensive performance.

The Chiefs held Wilson scoreless in the second half to preserve the 22-7 victory.