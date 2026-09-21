South Carolina High School Football Top 25: Week 5 Results, Scores and Standouts

Dutch Fork and Northwestern continue its dominate starts, James Island defeated Summerville for the first time since 2001 and Strom Thurmond extended the longest active winning streak in South Carolina during Week 5.

Here's how the teams in the High School On SI South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings fared, along with the performances, statistics and milestones that stood out across the state.

Week 5 By The Numbers

3 hours, 40 minutes: Length of the weather delay during Dutch Fork's home opener against Sumter.

8: Consecutive road victories by Northwestern.

9: Sacks this season by Dutch Fork defensive lineman Jaden Wuerth.

14: Consecutive victories by Strom Thurmond, the longest active winning streak in South Carolina.

16: Consecutive losses by James Island against Summerville before Friday's victory.

22: Consecutive home victories by Dutch Fork.

47: Career touchdowns by Loris running back Deuce Stephens, a school record.

1,414: Passing yards by Hanahan quarterback Tripp Gallus through five games.

Friday, September 18

No. 1 Dutch Fork 55, No. 19 Sumter 26

A 3-hour, 40-minute weather delay interrupted Dutch Fork's home opener with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter, but the Silver Foxes showed no rust when play resumed. Quarterback Jaxon Knotts accounted for six touchdowns, throwing for 384 yards and four scores while running for two more. Maleek Miller caught eight passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 2 Northwestern 67, No. 9 Berkeley 21

Berkeley took a 3-0 lead before Northwestern answered with 24 consecutive points and pulled away for its second straight 60-point performance. The Trojans also extended their road winning streak to eight games.

No. 3 Dorman 20, No. 11 Irmo 14 (OT)

Dorman rallied from a 14-2 third-quarter deficit by scoring the game's final 18 points. After Irmo missed a field goal in overtime, Nick Means scored from 10 yards to give the Cavaliers the victory.

No. 5 James Island 24, Summerville 14

“Long time coming,” Trojans coach Jamar McKoy said after the historic victory.

James Island hadn't defeated its Lowcountry rival since 2001, losing 16 consecutive meetings before Friday. The game was tied 7-7 before the Trojans scored 17 unanswered points to take control.

Quarterback Brady Dantzler accounted for two touchdowns, while Mykell Warthen rushed for 144 yards and a score. The loss was Summerville's third straight, its first three-game losing streak since 2020.

No. 7 J.F. Byrnes 49, Spartanburg 21

Another lightning delay interrupted Byrnes' game, but once play resumed, quarterback Gideon Merhib threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Adrian Harris.

No. 12 Indian Land 47, Catawba Ridge 22

Junior quarterback Matt Kucia surpassed 1,000 passing yards for the season, throwing for a season-high 346 yards and two touchdowns. Safety Christian Davis returned a fumble for a touchdown.

No. 13 Westside 21, Murphy 7

Westside won its third straight while allowing a season-low seven points. The Rams open region play Oct. 2 against Laurens.

Gainesville (Ga.) 40, No. 16 Oceanside Collegiate Academy 22

Gainesville built a 24-0 lead through three quarters before Oceanside Collegiate scored 22 points in the fourth. The loss was the Landsharks' third of the season.

No. 17 Lugoff-Elgin 21, South Aiken 7

Lugoff-Elgin won the matchup of unbeaten teams behind another huge performance from Tiyon Fanning. The White Knoll transfer rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 55 and 95 yards. It was Fanning's third 200-yard rushing game of the season.

Quarterback Zack Williams added 151 passing yards and a touchdown. Defensive back Corey Murphy also set a school record in the victory.

Congratulations to @CoreyMurphy0_ He picked off his 4th pass of the season against South Aiken to officially break the school’s career interception record with his 14th that stood since 1996! #ExpectToWin #TheLUE #RECRUITTHELUE pic.twitter.com/K2srUHkQRf — Lugoff-Elgin Football (@LE_FB1) September 21, 2026

No. 18 Hilton Head Island 27, No. 21 Camden 20

Hilton Head Island earned its third victory of the season against a Top 25 opponent. Senior Derrick Raniszewski rushed for 133 yards, while he and fellow senior Jayvin Risher each scored two touchdowns.

Camden quarterback Greyson Rimph accounted for 291 total yards and two touchdowns, while Bernard Green caught eight passes for 148 yards.

No. 19 Strom Thurmond 33, Lincoln County (Ga.) 20

Strom Thurmond built a 19-0 halftime lead and extended South Carolina's longest active winning streak to 14 games. Kagen Wigfall rushed for three touchdowns on nine carries, while quarterback A.J. Hillary accounted for 197 total yards.

Lincoln County rushed for 274 yards but completed just 2 of 6 passes for 18 yards.

No. 22 Hanahan 53, Timberland 12

Tripp Gallus threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, increasing his season total to 1,414 yards through five games. Hanahan also got three rushing touchdowns from Nevaehus Gourdine, while Xavier Sabback ran for 88 yards and two scores.

No. 23 North Augusta 38, Aiken 15

Jayden Fletcher rushed for three touchdowns as North Augusta defeated Aiken for the 16th consecutive time.

No. 24 Boiling Springs 35, Hillcrest 6

Boiling Springs snapped a three-game losing streak against Hillcrest. Djay Leak returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown, while Imri Logan rushed for 87 yards and two scores.

No. 25 (tie) Loris 48, Atlantic Collegiate Academy 6

Loris bounced back from last week's loss to North Myrtle Beach behind another big performance from Deuce Stephens, who rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns. The two scores gave Stephens a school-record 47 career touchdowns.

The Lions held Atlantic Collegiate Academy to 129 total yards and scored two defensive touchdowns.

No. 25 (tie) Carolina Forest 42, West Ashley 14

Carolina Forest bounced back from its overtime loss to rival North Myrtle Beach with a 42-14 road victory over West Ashley.