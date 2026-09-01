Vote: Was the South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Week 2 of the South Carolina high school football season produced huge performances on offense, defense and special teams.

Review the candidates below and vote for the High School On SI South Carolina Football Player of the Week for Aug. 24-29.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jaxon Knotts, Dutch Fork

Knotts accounted for four touchdowns in Dutch Fork's 35-13 weather-shortened victory over Ridge View. The senior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 91 yards and two more scores.

Wyatt Mazza, Mid-Carolina

Mazza accounted for four touchdowns in Mid-Carolina's 28-21 victory over Batesburg-Leesville, rushing for two scores while adding a touchdown reception and a touchdown pass. He finished with 57 rushing yards on eight carries.

Jaylen Brost, Gilbert

Brost rushed 33 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Gilbert's 24-14 victory over A.C. Flora.

Hunter O'Neal, Keenan

O'Neal rushed 23 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns in Keenan's 38-33 victory over Dreher. He also caught a 23-yard pass.

Ja'bez Thomas, Dorman

Thomas intercepted two passes and scored on an 8-yard run in Dorman's 35-21 victory over Byrnes.

Jeremiah Lightner, C.A. Johnson

Lightner returned two fumbles for touchdowns and added a rushing score in C.A. Johnson's 52-0 victory over Bethune-Bowman.

Marquez Franklin, Chapman

Franklin rushed nine times for 188 yards and a touchdown in Chapman's 40-20 victory over Broome.

Curtis Bell, Woodruff

Bell made 13 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in helping Woodruff cruise past Fountain Inn, 32-15.

Xavier Means, Sommerville

Means accounted for 341 total yards and four touchdowns in Northwestern's 54-7 victory over Indian Land. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns and added 98 yards and another score on the ground.

Toreyion Jackson, Summerville

Jackson scored twice on special teams in Summerville's 45-28 victory over Hillcrest, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown and taking a kickoff 90 yards for another score.

Kres Langhals, Hilton Head Christian

Langhals accounted for six touchdowns in Hilton Head Christian's 38-26 victory over Wilson Hall, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for two more scores.

Braydon Moyd-Smalls, Beaufort

Moyd-Smalls accounted for 274 total yards and three touchdowns in Beaufort's 34-14 victory over Whale Branch. He completed 8 of 9 passes for 171 yards and three scores while rushing 12 times for 103 yards.

Matthew Benjamin, West Florence

Benjamin rushed for four touchdowns in West Florence's 49-38 victory over Hartsville.

Mykell Warthen, James Island

Warthen rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries — an average of 12.6 yards per attempt — in James Island's 34-14 victory over South Florence.

Gerardo Segura, Gaffney

Segura recorded touchbacks on six of seven kickoffs, consistently giving Gaffney a field-position advantage in its 43-10 victory over J.L. Mann.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.