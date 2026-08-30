For the second straight week, weather wreaked havoc on the South Carolina high school football schedule, with games stretching from Thursday through Monday.

Week 2 also featured dominant performances from defending state champions Dutch Fork, Northwestern and South Pointe, while several notable streaks came to an end.

Here's how the teams in the High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 fared in Week 2, along with the performances and numbers that stood out.

Week 2 By The Numbers:

7 – The number of consecutive losses Lugoff-Elgin suffered to Camden prior to Friday’s 28-25 win.

15 – Number of consecutive wins by South Pointe, the new current longest winning streak in South Carolina

16 – Number of consecutive wins by Bamberg-Ehrhardt prior to Friday’s loss Hilton Head Island.

147 – Number of games Abbeville had not gone scoreless until Friday’s 33-0 loss to Strom Thurmond.

177 – number of receiving yards by Ridge View wide receiver Kristian Jackson from just two catches.

2:08 – When play was stopped between Dutch Fork and Ridge View due to lightning

Friday, Aug. 28

No. 1 Dutch Fork 35, No. 9 Ridge View 13

The contest was called following a 90-minute weather delay. Jaxon Knotts rushed for two touchdowns and threw two to Anthony Bean and Irmo transfer Maleek Miller.

No. 4 South Pointe 56, Nation Ford 0

The Stallions opened defense of their Class 4A title with an 11th straight victory over the Falcons.

Lugoff-Elgin 28, No. 23 Camden 25

White Knoll transfer Tiyon Fanning rushed for three touchdowns and the Bulldogs missed a potential game-tying field goal in the final seconds. Up next is another longstanding rivalry matchup at Hartsville.

No. 18 Hilton Head Island 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24

The Seahawks upend the defending Class A champions by forcing four turnovers and another big game by quarterback Daniel Raniszewski. He threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown.

Daniel 45, No. 24 Belton-Honea Path 7

Quarterback Jace Grass was 20-26 for 287 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions. The Bears dropped to 0-2 on the season.

No. 25 Strom Thurmond 33, Abbeville 0

The Rebels had two fumble recoveries for touchdowns and held the Panthers scoreless for the first time since 2014.

No. 21 Gray Collegiate Academy 27, River Bluff 0

Gray Collegiate Academy at River Bluff | George Matsui

Trevon Williamson rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns to lead the War Eagles to their first-ever win over the Gators.

No. 5 Irmo 37, Spring Valley 0

The Yellow Jackets bounce back in the rain-shortened contest. Quarterback Brittain Davis had two touchdown passes and Jevonte Hall returned an interception for a touchdown.

No. 10 Sumter 34, White Knoll 27

With quarterback Franklin Richardson out with injury, Gamecock running backs Reggie Shannon and Jamarion Witherspoon carried the offensive load. They each rushed for over 150 yards and scored two touchdowns.

No. 13 Summerville 45, Hillcrest 28

Running back Jayven Williams rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He also blocked a bunt that resulted in a touchdown. Toreyion Jackson scored twice on a blocked punt and a 90-yard kickoff return.

No. 14 Spartanburg 21, No. 18 Greenwood 14

Conner Abrams threw two touchdowns and Brayden Jeter returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Vikings.

No. 11 Gaffney 43, J.L. Mann 10

Corey Taylor threw two touchdown passes and the Indians scored 35 unanswered points for the victory.

Jefferson 55, No. 15 Westside 21

Despite three touchdown passes by Bear Woods, the Rams were unable to slow down the Dragons from Georgia.

No. 16 T.L. Hanna 30, Powdersville 7

Demarcus Duck, Esaias Carroll, and Brock Cole scored touchdowns and Corban Lack booted a 44 yard FG. The defense also allowed 50 yards on 23 carries and forced two turnovers.

Cannon School 22, No. 3 Oceanside Collegiate Academy 21

Cannon scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion to take the lead late and a potential game-tying field goal hit the crossbar as time expired.

Dorman 35, No. 6 J.F. Byrnes 21

Ja’Bez Thomas had two interceptions and the Cavaliers outscored the Rebels 21-0 in the second half for the win.

Saturday, Aug. 29

No. 2 Northwestern 54, Indian Land 7

Quarterback Xavier Means rebounded from last year’s loss to Hough with 341 total yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans had 429 total yards in the first half.

No. 22 Rock Hill 52, Ashley Ridge 7

The Bearcats improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2009.

TEAM TO WATCH: Berkeley

Berkeley High School in action. | Berkeley High School

It was another offensive explosion for the 2-0 Stags in the 44-15 win over Fort Dorchester. Senior quarterback Henry Rivers completed 15-22 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 77 rushing yards. Malik Callen caught three touchdowns and John Cleveland had two.