South Carolina high school football players produced another collection of big individual performances during the week of Sept. 10-12, with several defensive players putting up numbers that rivaled the state's top offensive performances.

Hammond's Hugh Manning recorded eight tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and scored a defensive TD, while Rock Hill's Jay'Sean Culp finished with 21 tackles, including nine for loss. Crescent running back Jace Devlin rushed for 259 yards and three TDs, and Woodruff's Jaylen Lyles piled up 248 yards and four scores.

High School On SI has selected 15 candidates for South Carolina High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Aiden Fitzgerald, Dreher

The senior quarterback was 14-of-20 for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Devils' win over Lower Richland. Fitzgerald also ran 4 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Hugh Manning, Hammond

This is what you call taking over a game defensively, The Richmond commit had eight tackles, all for loss, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback pressures and a defensive touchdown in the Skyhawks' 54-14 win over Beaufort.

Nico Miller, North Myrtle Beach

The junior kicker literally didn't miss. In a 58-42 win over Loris, Miller had touchbacks on all eight of his kickoffs, was 6-of-6 on extra points and booted field goals of 29, 39 and 43 yards.

Keon McKinley, Heathwood Hall

McKinley did it all in a win over Great Falls, catching 7 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, running for 40 yards and a touchdown, throwing a touchdown pass and having 120 yards in returns.

Charlie Pinner, Chapin

The senior defensive back intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a win over Airport. Pinner also recovered a fumble and broke up a pass.

Kristian McQueen, Keenan

The sophomore linebacker was all over the place with 12 tackles, a pair of sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble return for a touchdown and a blocked punt in a win over C.A. Johnson.

Jace Devlin, Crescent

Devlin ran 21 times for 259 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Seneca.

Kingsten Bibb, Daniel

Bibb ran 18 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-19 win over Greenville. He also caught 3 passes for 36 yards.

Jaylen Lyles, Woodruff

Lyles ran 16 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-6 victory over Union County.

Bear Woods, Westside

The Rams' quarterback was 17-of-25 for 263 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-24 win over Hillcrest.

Henry Rivers, Berkeley

Rivers was 12-of-20 for 142 yards and ran 7 times for 70 yards with two touchdowns as the Stags dominated Summerville 29-3 in a Lowcountry showdown.

Jamarion Witherspoon, Sumter

The freshman running back rushed 10 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-7 win over Crestwood.

Jamerion Moore, Emerald

Moore ran 7 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-14 victory over Broome. The junior running back also caught a pair of passes for 30 yards.

Kres Langhals, Hilton Head Christian

The Eagles' quarterback threw four 294 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-16 win over Calhoun Academy. Langhals added 54 yards rushing.

Jay'Sean Culp, Rock Hill

The three-star college prospect had 21 tackles, including nine for loss, in a 26-3 win over South Pointe.