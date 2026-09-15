5 Takeaways From Rock Hill's Statement Win Over Defending State Champion South Pointe

Rock Hill football made its biggest statement yet Friday night.

The Bearcats defeated crosstown rival and defending South Carolina state champion South Pointe 26-3, improving to 4-0 while ending the Stallions' 16-game winning streak.

Here are five takeaways from Rock Hill's victory:

1. Rock Hill Has Established Itself as a Contender

At 4-0, Rock Hill has put together an impressive opening month. The Bearcats opened with a 24-14 victory over Irmo, routed Ashley Ridge 52-7 and defeated Hilton Head Island 33-15 before handing defending state champion South Pointe a 26-3 loss.

Rock Hill went 7-5 and reached the second round of the state playoffs last season, so this isn't a turnaround from the bottom. But four games into 2026, the Bearcats appear to have taken another step.

2. Transfers Have Made an Immediate Impact

Brothers Jalen and Jay'Sean Culp transferred from Lewisville before this school year and have quickly become important pieces for Rock Hill.

Jay'Sean Culp, a 6-foot, 223-pound junior edge rusher, has 12 college offers, including Auburn, Tennessee, Boston College and Florida State. Jalen arrived as a wide receiver but has since moved to quarterback.

Rock Hill also added senior cornerback Kaiden Watkins, who transferred from South Pointe.

3. Kaiden Watkins Delivered Against His Former Team

Watkins couldn't have made a much bigger impact against his former team.

The senior cornerback and James Madison commit returned an interception for a touchdown, broke up six passes and recorded 12 tackles against South Pointe. He also contributed offensively, rushing twice for 53 yards.

4. South Pointe Is Replacing Major Pieces From Its Championship Team

South Pointe lost its 2025 opener before winning 16 consecutive games and capturing the state championship. But several key players from that team are no longer with the Stallions.

Quarterback J'Zavien Currence is now at South Carolina, 1,200-yard running back R.J. Brown graduated and wide receiver Malik Ratliff transferred to crosstown rival Northwestern. Watkins also moved across town to Rock Hill.

5. Rock Hill's Defense Took Over

Rock Hill's offense was efficient, but its defense turned the game into a rout.

Quarterback Jalen Culp completed 14 of 23 passes for 195 yards without a turnover and added a rushing touchdown. Myles Brooks caught four passes for 70 yards, while Watkins rushed twice for 53 yards.

Defensively, Jay'Sean Culp recorded 21 tackles, including nine for loss. Watkins and Brooks each returned interceptions for touchdowns, while Kaleb Wright recovered a fumble.

South Pointe took a 3-0 lead in the second quarter, but Rock Hill answered with a safety and James Heckard's 37-yard field goal to take a 5-3 lead into halftime.

The Bearcats took control after halftime. A rushing touchdown extended the lead before Watkins returned an interception for a score. Brooks then delivered the exclamation point with an 80-yard pick-six as Rock Hill scored 24 unanswered points to finish the game.