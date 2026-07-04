Why One of South Carolina's Top Recruits Turned Down Clemson, Georgia for the Gamecocks

Irmo High rising senior offensive lineman Nate Carson had four very different options spread across the country.

He summed up his choice by saying, "The best in Carolina stay in Carolina."

Carson's finalists stretched from nearby South Carolina to Colorado, more than 1,400 miles away.

In the end, Carson chose the school where he felt most at home.

“For the next 3-4 years, I’ll be going to the University of South Carolina,” said Carson, as he donned the cap while the school theme song “Sandstorm” played at his St. Matthews home.

South Carolina Lands a Priority In-State Recruit

Irmo offensive tackle Nate Carson (55) against Chapin. | By GoFlashwin.com

Carson became the 16th overall commitment and fifth offensive lineman for the University of South Carolina Class of 2027.

He is only the third in-state commit, joining offensive guard James Ross of Ridge View and Jackson Ross of Hammond School.

When asked about encouraging more South Carolina players to remain at home, Carson made this simple recruiting pitch.

The four-star prospect is ranked No. 6 in South Carolina by 247Sports. The 6-4, 290-pound Carson fits the bill as a prized in-state grab. His length, athleticism and versatility have helped Irmo reach consecutive Class 5A Division II Lower State championship games.

Carson said the coaching staff made him feel more than welcomed and he regularly visited the school during non-official trips.

“I already knew I was going to go to South Carolina,” he said. “South Carolina just showed a different love and it was amazing.

“(It was) the culture. I’m right down the street. I’m there all the time and I feel welcomed.”

Irmo Continues Sending Talent to Columbia

Carson continues a growing pipeline from Irmo to South Carolina. Former Irmo standout Nick Emmanwori became a first-team All-American before helping the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl as a rookie.

Wide receiver Donovan Murph is entering his second year at South Carolina.

Carson also comes from a town with deep Gamecock ties. Former South Carolina basketball star Zam Fredrick played at Calhoun County High School, while NFL standout Alshon Jeffery became one of the state's greatest multi-sport athletes before starring for the Gamecocks.

University of South Carolina Class of 2027 Commitments

DB – Joshua Dobson (Hough H.S., NC) & Kelvin Millington (North Oconee, GA)

S – Davion Jones (Hough H.S., NC)

DL – John Archer (Seventy-First H.S., NC)

OL – Nate Carson (Irmo H.S., SC), OL James Ross (Ridge View H.S., SC), Clayton Lee (West Nassau H.S., FL), Will Endicott (Prosper H.S., Texas) and Jaxon Elston (Oxford H.S., Ala.)

RB – Brayden Tyson (Brookwood H.S., GA)

WR – Iveon Lewis (Huguenot H.S, VA), Javeon Robinson (McKeesport H.S, PA), D.J. Huggins (Harrison H.S., GA)

LB – Jackson Ross (Hammond H.S., SC)

QB – Jerry Meyer (Waxahachie H.S., Texas)