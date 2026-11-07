High School Football Team Fools Celebrating Defense With Miracle Final Play to Reach State Championship

A South Dakota high school football team was six seconds away from elimination Friday night. Moments later, its players were celebrating one of the most improbable victories of the 2026 postseason.

And the opposing team was left wondering how a game it thought was over had somehow slipped away.

Bennett County stunned Kimball/White Lake 45-44 in the Class 9A state semifinals, scoring on a wild, three-lateral play as time expired before kicking the winning extra point.

The play featured a backward pass that hit the ground, a defense that appeared to believe the game was over and a quarterback who recognized that the football was still live.

The remarkable finish, highlighted Saturday by OutKick's Zach Dean, sent Bennett County to the state championship game for the first time in school history.

A miracle to advance to the State Title Game for the kids from Bennett County in South Dakota



The games are NEVER OVER in High School Football pic.twitter.com/oGuc4y1q7H — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2026

Six Seconds, Three Laterals and One Incredible Touchdown

Kimball/White Lake appeared to have secured a trip to the state championship when it scored a go-ahead touchdown with six seconds remaining.

The Wildkats led 44-38, leaving Bennett County with one final opportunity from deep in its own territory.

The Warriors needed something extraordinary.

Quarterback Maddux Risse began the play by completing a pass to Ryker Heath, who gained approximately 10 yards before lateraling the football back to Risse.

Risse kept the play alive by sending another backward pass toward the sideline to Rush O'Neill.

O'Neill immediately lateraled the ball back toward Risse.

That's when the play took its most unexpected turn.

The ball bounced on the turf, and several Kimball/White Lake defenders apparently believed the pass was incomplete.

Some began celebrating what they thought was a victory. But the pass had traveled backward, meaning the ball remained live.

Risse paused briefly, then recovered the football and raced down the sideline as the defense scrambled to react.

He reached the end zone as time expired, tying the game at 44.

O'Neill then converted the extra point, completing Bennett County's stunning 45-44 victory.

USA TODAY High School Sports also detailed the finish, including how the defense appeared to mistake the backward pass for an incompletion.

Why the Football Was Still Live

The decisive moment came when the final lateral bounced on the ground.

Under football rules, an incomplete forward pass ends the play. But a backward pass that touches the ground remains a live ball.

That distinction allowed Risse to recover the football and continue running.

Kimball/White Lake's defenders appeared to believe the play had ended, giving the Bennett County quarterback the opening he needed.

Whether the momentary pause was an intentional deception or a quick reaction to the defense's confusion remains unclear.

What mattered was that Risse recognized the play was still alive.

The touchdown also required one more successful execution.

With the score tied and regulation time expired, O'Neill made the extra point to send the Warriors to the championship game.

Bennett County Completes Remarkable Turnaround

The dramatic victory was the latest chapter in an extraordinary season for Bennett County.

The Warriors improved to 10-1 after finishing just 3-6 in 2025.

According to USA TODAY High School Sports, Bennett County had not produced a winning season since 2016. The program went a combined 20-52 between those winning seasons, including a winless campaign in 2022.

Now the Warriors are headed to the DakotaDome in Vermillion for their first state championship appearance.

Friday's finish also capped a dramatic fourth quarter.

Bennett County had tied the game at 38 with 1:44 remaining on a 93-yard touchdown pass from Risse to O'Neill.

Kimball/White Lake answered with a touchdown to reclaim the lead, setting up the final six-second miracle.

The Wildkats finished their season 7-4.

Bennett County to Face Freeman for South Dakota State Championship

Bennett County will face Freeman in the South Dakota Class 9A championship game Thursday, Nov. 12, at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Freeman advanced with a 54-26 semifinal victory over Castlewood.

The championship matchup will feature a Bennett County program attempting to complete one of the state's most remarkable turnarounds.

Regardless of what happens in the title game, the Warriors have already delivered a moment that will be remembered well beyond South Dakota.

Six seconds. Three laterals. A defense that thought the game was over.

And one quarterback who knew it wasn't.