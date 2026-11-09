Iowa High School Football: Unbeatens Woodbury Central, West Sioux Chasing Class A Gold

Two undefeated teams, a school loaded with success in multiple sports and a three-loss squad playing its best comprise the semifinals in Class A of Iowa high school football.

Woodbury Central, the No. 1 team throughout the season, takes on Maquoketa Valley, with West Sioux meeting North Linn.

The games will begin a loaded action on Thursday, November 1, starting off at 10 a.m. with Maquoketa Valley vs. Woodbury Central, followed at 1 p.m. by North Linn and West Sioux.

Here is a closer look at those two games in the Iowa high school football Class A semifinals.

Maquoketa Valley vs. Woodbury Central

A perfect 11-0 season will be on the line for Woodbury Central, as the Wildcats have allowed over seven points just once. That came last week when they topped West Fork in the quarterfinals, 54-21.

Veteran Jackson Verschoor is having his best season, completing over 64 percent for almost 1,900 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has another 304 rushing yards and six scores.

When Verschoor isn’t throwing passes to Jayden Lloyd or Grayson Lloyd, Abe McGill is getting the job done. McGill, a junior, has 1,752 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging over nine yards per carry.

Carter Wright has been unstoppable on defense, recording 12.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. They have 17 turnovers, with Jayden Lloyd returning three punts for touchdowns.

Maquoketa Valley has won three straight and seven of eight since a 1-2 start to the season. They have allowed just 12 points in those three wins, including postseason victories over Madrid and Lynnville-Sully.

Rogan Hedit anchors the offense with 1,839 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, as Trevor Grimm has over 1,200 passing yards and 15 combined scores. Eli Dougherty is the top receiver, as the senior has 37 receptions and almost 600 yards, catching five TDs.

Senior Carter LeClere has eight quarterback sacks among his 21.5 tackles for loss and 58 stops total. Kyle Engelken has 105.5 tackles with 19 for loss, Jefferson LeGassick has 16.5 tackles for loss and Dalton Africa 13.5.

As a collective unit, the defense has recorded 24 turnovers, scoring seven touchdowns.

North Linn vs. West Sioux

Back in Week 2, North Linn knocked off Maquoketa Valley, 42-6, as its only loss came to East Buchanan. The Lynx handled Mason City Newman Catholic and Saint Ansgar in the postseason, as they own six shutouts on the year.

The Lynx have had great success in basketball and baseball, and the football program has been on the cusp of a breakout season for years. Junior Jackson Nielsen helped them get there this year.

Nielsen has 1,677 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, completing 71 percent with just two interceptions. He also has 399 rushing yards and 12 TDs, with Landon Mertens rushing for 463 and seven.

Braden Wheatley has 40 receptions for 664 yards and eight scores, Will Sommerfelt has over 500 total yards and 15 combined rushing, receiving and return TDs, and Waylon Raue is a strong third option with 360 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

North Linn’s defense has been exceptional. The Lynx have picked off 23 passes, including seven by Raue, who has returned three of those for touchdowns. They also have recovered 12 fumbles with 13 touchdowns courtesy the defense and special teams.

Like Woodbury Central, West Sioux enters unbeaten, as the Falcons have held nine of 11 opponents to seven points or less, including six shutouts. Nolan Demke leads the way with eight interceptions, as the Wildcats have forced 25 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Braylon Lopez is the offensive catalyst. He has 185 carries for 1,920 yards and 31 touchdowns, averaging 10 yards per carry. He has another 25 receptions for 548 yards and nine TDs, adding two fumble recoveries for scores and a kickoff return for another.