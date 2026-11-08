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Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Nov. 8, 2026

Johnston, the rest of the teams in the Top-13 advance to state semifinals in Iowa high school football.
Dana Becker|
Southeast Polk running back Stanley Cooper runs the ball against Waukee Northwest during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
Southeast Polk running back Stanley Cooper runs the ball against Waukee Northwest during a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at at Waukee Northwest High School in Waukee. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And then there were four.

Well, technically 28, as the semifinals in all seven classes of Iowa high school football have now been formed.

Johnston was one of those, as the No. 1 team in the state is one step closer to securing the first football title in program history. The Dragons are in the final four in Class 5A along with defending state champion Dowling Catholic, four-time champion Southeast Polk and Ankeny.

Reigning Class 4A champion Cedar Rapids and Sergeant Bluff-Luton comprise half of the final four there and are both in the Top-5 once again this week. Aplington-Parkersburg and Woodbury Central also advanced to the semifinals in their respective classes and moved into the Top-25 this week.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 11:

Iowa, high school football, rankings
High School On SI

1. Johnston (Class 5A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: vs. Ankeny, Friday, November 13

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: vs. Western Dubuque, Thursday, November 12

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, November 13

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 13

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: vs. Carlisle, Thursday, November 12

6. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: vs. Des Moines Christian, Saturday, November 14

7. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: vs. Treynor, Friday, November 13

8. Solon (3A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: vs. Algona, Saturday, November 14

9. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, November 13

10. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 10

Next game: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, Friday, November 13

11. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Thursday, November 12

12. Des Moines Christian (3A) 

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: vs. Clear Lake, Saturday, November 14

13. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 13

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Thursday, November 12

14. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: vs. Alburnett, Saturday, November 14

15. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 19

Next game: vs. Roland-Story, Saturday, November 14

16. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 14

17. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 16

18. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 17

19. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 18

20. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 20

21. Carroll (3A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 21

22. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 22

23. Aplington-Parkersburg (1A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: vs. West Lyon, Friday, November 13

24. Indianola (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 23

25. Woodbury Central (A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: vs, Maquoketa Valley, Thursday, November 12

Dropped out: No. 24 Pella; No. 25 Waverly-Shell Rock.

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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