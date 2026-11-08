Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Nov. 8, 2026
And then there were four.
Well, technically 28, as the semifinals in all seven classes of Iowa high school football have now been formed.
Johnston was one of those, as the No. 1 team in the state is one step closer to securing the first football title in program history. The Dragons are in the final four in Class 5A along with defending state champion Dowling Catholic, four-time champion Southeast Polk and Ankeny.
Reigning Class 4A champion Cedar Rapids and Sergeant Bluff-Luton comprise half of the final four there and are both in the Top-5 once again this week. Aplington-Parkersburg and Woodbury Central also advanced to the semifinals in their respective classes and moved into the Top-25 this week.
The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here are the rankings entering Week 11:
1. Johnston (Class 5A)
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 1
Next game: vs. Ankeny, Friday, November 13
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 2
Next game: vs. Western Dubuque, Thursday, November 12
3. Dowling Catholic (5A)
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 3
Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, November 13
4. Southeast Polk (5A)
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 4
Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 13
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 5
Next game: vs. Carlisle, Thursday, November 12
6. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 6
Next game: vs. Des Moines Christian, Saturday, November 14
7. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 7
Next game: vs. Treynor, Friday, November 13
8. Solon (3A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 8
Next game: vs. Algona, Saturday, November 14
9. Ankeny (5A)
Record: 9-2
Previous rank: No. 9
Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, November 13
10. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 10
Next game: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, Friday, November 13
11. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 11
Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Thursday, November 12
12. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 12
Next game: vs. Clear Lake, Saturday, November 14
13. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 13
Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Thursday, November 12
14. Spirit Lake (2A)
Record: 9-2
Previous rank: No. 15
Next game: vs. Alburnett, Saturday, November 14
15. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 19
Next game: vs. Roland-Story, Saturday, November 14
16. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 9-2
Previous rank: No. 14
17. Cedar Falls (5A)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: No. 16
18. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)
Record: 8-3
Previous rank: No. 17
19. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: No. 18
20. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 7-4
Previous rank: No. 20
21. Carroll (3A)
Record: 8-2
Previous rank: No. 21
22. Iowa City Liberty (5A)
Record: 7-4
Previous rank: No. 22
23. Aplington-Parkersburg (1A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: Unranked
Next game: vs. West Lyon, Friday, November 13
24. Indianola (5A)
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: No. 23
25. Woodbury Central (A)
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: Unranked
Next game: vs, Maquoketa Valley, Thursday, November 12
Dropped out: No. 24 Pella; No. 25 Waverly-Shell Rock.
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker