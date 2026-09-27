Mountain West High School Football: Who’s Up, Who’s Down Across the Region (Sept. 27, 2026)

All across the Mountain West region, there were some impressive performances that took place on high school football fields in six states from Idaho to the Dakotas.

High School On SI wanted to look at some of the highs and lows from the region that took place this weekend. Here are some of the highlights we found.

Three Up

Natrona County (WY)

There might not have been a more impressive performance anywhere in the nation than what the Mustangs pulled off in Casper, ending Sheridan’s 59-game win streak — the longest in Wyoming high school history and the second-longest active streak in the nation — in emphatic fashion, handing the Broncs a 38-0 loss they won’t soon forget.

Natrona County forced three turnovers and held Sheridan to less than 100 total yards in becoming the first team to shut the Broncs out since the Mustangs did so in the 2014 state semifinals.

“We went into the game with the mindset of R-I-O … Run Is Over,” Mustangs junior Brodey Wilcox, who ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, told the Casper Star-Tribune. “We had to stop that run because this is our time.”

Skyridge (UT)

The Falcons took down three-time defending Utah 6A champion Corner Canyon, the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Mountain West Region Top 25 rankings all season, 37-27 thanks to five interceptions — two they returned for touchdowns — an onside kick recovery to set up a score and three fourth-down stops.

Skyridge led 27-0 midway through the second quarter to stun the Chargers, who managed to get within 30-20 on Burnham Sudweeks’ 95-yard pick-six with 2:06 left. The Falcons recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Beckham Bennett popped a 48-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left to seal the victory — Skyridge’s first against its Region 3 rival since the 2022 state title game.

Columbia (ID)

The Wildcats have not posted back-to-back winning seasons in the past two decades, but they are well on their way to doing so after a 63-42 victory over Ridgevue pushed their record to 4-1. Senior QB Hunter Schmittel threw for 274 yards and five touchdowns, and senior LB Branson Dance had nine tackles and an interception.

Three Down

Woods Cross (UT)

At one point, the Wildcats were 2-0 and ranked No. 17 in the High School On SI Mountain West Top 25 rankings. Now, they’ve lost five in a row to fall to 2-5 following a 27-21 defeat at Alta, giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter to the Hawks.

Laurel (MT)

A week ago, the Locomotives were riding high after knocking off Billings Central Catholic 31-29 on a last-second field goal. This week, they were derailed by Fergus 28-14, with the Golden Eagles holding Laurel scoreless in the second half, recovering a fumble and getting an interception by Chaz Walsh to help seal the win.

Deuel (SD)

The Cardinals have had plenty of success the past two seasons, going 9-2 a year ago and starting this fall 5-0. However, their nemesis both years? Elk Point-Jefferson. The Huskies ended Deuel’s season in the Class 11B semifinals last year, and they snapped the Cardinals’ season-opening win streak with a 33-6 trouncing Friday.

Who rises and falls next? High School On SI will return each week with Three Up, Three Down from around the Mountain West high school football scene.