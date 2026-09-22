Mountain West Top 25 Football State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

As expected, the start of 6A Region 3 play in Utah shook up this week’s High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings.

No. 1 Corner Canyon was able to escape the upset threat that Lone Peak has presented each of the past two seasons, defeating the Knights 37-14 with a 12-second blitzkrieg in the third quarter that extended a seven-point lead to 30-7 with 5:56 left in the period.

Lone Peak had defeated the Chargers in region play in 2024 and 2025, and the loss dropped the Knights five spots to No. 13 this week.

Meanwhile, in South Dakota, Jefferson knocked defending 11AAA champion Brandon Valley out of the Top 25 with a 20-14 victory, moving the Cavaliers into this week’s rankings.

They were joined by fellow Mount Rushmore State power Sioux Falls Christian as newcomers this week, with Box Elder (UT) also dropping out.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | Wk5 |

Last week: 1 | Def. No. 13 Lone Peak (UT) 37-14

Jaxon Pehrson ran for three touchdowns, and Will Tenney’s 13-yard pick-six with 1:11 remaining sealed the victory.

Next up: at No. 6 Skyridge (UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 2 | Def. Deseret Peak (Tooele, UT) 55-7

Noah Fiefia accounted for six touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) as the Riverhawks cruised past the winless Golden Eagles.

Next up: vs. Sky View (Smithfield, UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 3 | Def. Vallivue (Caldwell, ID) 43-0

The Knights defense ruled the night, forcing three turnovers and holding Vallivue to minus-25 rushing yards.

Next up: at Middleton (ID), Sept. 25

Last week: 4 | Def. then-No. 25 Box Elder (UT) 34-32

The Trojans built an early 21-7 lead and kept the Bees at arm’s length the rest of the way despite turning the ball over three times and having a field goal blocked.

Next up: at No. 10 Coeur d’Alene (ID), Oct. 1

Last week: 5 | Def. Chaparral (Temecula, CA) 54-41

Big nights from Jaxon Hunt (21-of-31 passing, 336 yards, five TDs) and Tyson Dunn (15 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown) allowed the Sentinels to survive a shootout in the Inland Empire.

Next up: vs. Riverton (UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 6 | Def. Lehi (UT) 28-20

The Falcons won the crosstown rivalry matchup despite giving up a pick-six and a kickoff return for touchdowns, with Jagger Fountaine throwing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon (UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 7 | Def. Westlake (Saratoga Springs, UT) 48-7

Severe weather in Saratoga Springs forced officials to suspend the game late in the second quarter Friday night with Herriman leading 28-7, and the Mustangs kept rolling when they returned the next day, with Filisi Filipe adding a 45-yard TD catch to the four rushing touchdowns he scored earlier.

Next up: vs. Lehi (UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 13 | Def. No. 19 Davis (UT) 29-21

The Cavemen finished up nonregion play by erasing an early 14-3 deficit, scoring 23 unanswered points. Jace Worthington kicked three field goals, while Jake Matsen tossed two touchdown passes.

Next up: at No. 13 Lone Peak (UT), Sept. 24

9. West (Salt Lake City) (6-0)

Last week: 14 | Def. Hillcrest (Midvale, UT) 55-6

Naeata Hamilton ran for two touchdowns, and Kamden Lopati threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for the Panthers.

Next up: vs. Taylorsville (UT), Sept. 24

Last week: 15 | Def. Sandpoint (ID) 44-14

Maddox Lindquist had an 80-yard touchdown catch and returned an interception 30 yards for another score for the Vikings.

Next up: at Lewiston (ID), Sept. 25

Last week: 11 | Def. Lander Valley (WY) 56-0

The Braves held Lander Valley to 50 total yards, while Ross Hilton was 15-of-22 passing for 218 yards and six touchdowns, with four going to Roman Erickson, who caught seven passes for 144 yards.

Next up: at Powell (WY), Sept. 25

Last week: 12 | Idle

The Tigers rested up for the start of region play.

Next up: at Timpview (UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 8 | Lost to No. 1 Corner Canyon (UT) 37-14

The Knights couldn’t pull a third consecutive regular-season upset of the Chargers.

Next up: vs. No. 8 American Fork (UT), Sept. 24

Last week: 16 | Def. Timberline (Boise, ID) 49-7

The Grizzlies cruised in their 6A SIC Foothills opener, holding the Wolves to 135 total yards and forcing three turnovers while Owen Oelkers caught two touchdown passes among his four grabs for 120 yards.

Next up: vs. Meridian (ID), Sept. 25

Last week: 17 | Def. Jamestown (ND) 40-19

Jackson Schlieman tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Vikings, who led 26-0 at halftime.

Next up: vs. Red River (Grand Forks, ND), Sept. 25

Last week: 18 | Def. Riverton (WY) 38-0

Cache McFadden ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for the Broncs.

Next up: vs. Jackson Hole (WY), Sept. 25

Last week: 20 | Idle

The Trojans got an extra week to prepare for one of their traditional rivals.

Next up: at Weiser (ID), Sept. 25

Last week: 21 | Def. Dixie (St. George, UT) 49-10

The Tigers overcame a slow start with 42 unanswered points, including two touchdown runs apiece from Kannon Cowan and Titan Borchardt.

Next up: vs. Pine View (St. George, UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 9 | Lost to No. 8 American Fork (UT) 29-21

The Darts closed to within 26-21 on Paden Toula’s second touchdown connection of the game with Bode Sparrow but could never draw even.

Next up: at Syracuse (UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 10 | Lost to Laurel (MT) 31-29

Was it a hangover from avenging the loss in last year’s Class A state final? A week after the Rams got their revenge on Frenchtown, they gave up a last-second field goal by Luke Mack after scoring a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes left.

Next up: vs. Custer County (Miles City, MT), Sept. 25

Last week: 22 | Def. Union (Roosevelt, UT) 48-0

Owen Gilson threw for four touchdowns, including two to George Thurston, as the Trojans romped to victory.

Next up: at Ben Lemond (Ogden, UT), Sept. 25

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Brookings (SD) 42-0

The Chargers posted their third consecutive shutout, while Jude Prins’ 50-yard punt return for a touchdown kicked off the scoring.

Next up: at Dell Rapids (SD), Sept. 25

Last week: 23 | Def. Desert Hills (St. George, UT) 38-0

Hu Alisa ran for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass for the Mustangs.

Next up: vs. Snow Canyon (St. George, UT), Sept. 25

Last week: 24 | Def. Kelly Walsh (Casper, WY) 24-21

The Broncs ran their win streak to 59 in a row but needed a go-ahead 16-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Destafano to Liam Weber with 2:46 to play and an interception by Braxten Crow on the Trojans’ final drive to seal it.

Next up: at Natrona County (Casper, WY), Sept. 25

Last week: Not ranked | Def. then-No. 19 Brandon Valley (SD) 20-14

Junior LB Dax Wachel’s fourth-down sack in the final minute on Brandon Valley’s final drive sealed the Cavaliers’ win over the reigning 11AAA state champs.

How fitting, a sack by Sheperd Wachal will likely seal this one for the Cavs on fourth-and-10.



Cavs offense takes over, and the Lynx have no more timeouts.#sdpreps pic.twitter.com/ixkBkB0aJu — Trent Singer (@trentsinger) September 19, 2026

Next up: vs. Rapid City Central (SD), Sept. 25

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Dropped Out

19. Brandon Valley (SD)

25. Box Elder (UT)

Under Consideration

Alta (Sandy, UT)

Billings West (MT)

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND)

Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID)

Layton Christian (UT)

Madison (Rexburg, ID)

Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT)

Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID)