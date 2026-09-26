Natrona County Shuts Out Sheridan, Ends Wyoming Power's 59-Game Winning Streak

One of the longest high school football winning streaks in the country didn't merely end Friday night.

It ended emphatically.

Natrona County stunned five-time defending Wyoming Class 4A state champion Sheridan 38-0 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper, snapping the Broncs' remarkable 59-game winning streak. Sheridan enter the contest ranked No. 24 in the High School On SI Mountain West Region rankings, while Natrona County was unranked.

Sheridan had not lost a football game since a 24-21 defeat against Cheyenne East during the 2021 regular season. The Broncs responded by winning the 2021 state championship and hadn't lost again — until Friday night.

The 59 consecutive victories represented the longest winning streak in Wyoming high school football history and, entering Friday, had been identified as the second-longest active high school football winning streak in the country.

That made Natrona County's accomplishment significant enough.

The manner in which the Mustangs did it made it stunning.

Natrona didn't need a last-second field goal or a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to finally topple the Broncs. The Mustangs handed Sheridan a 38-point shutout loss.

Sheridan's Historic Run Ends at 59

Sheridan's streak encompassed nearly five complete seasons and five consecutive Class 4A state championships.

The Broncs captured state titles in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 during the run. They entered this season pursuing a sixth consecutive championship, which would establish another Wyoming record.

Sheridan had also dominated Natrona County during the streak.

The Broncs had won seven consecutive meetings between the longtime rivals dating to 2021, including a 34-7 victory last season and a 24-8 playoff victory in 2024. Sheridan also defeated Natrona County 38-24 during the 2021 postseason on its way to the first championship of its current run.

Natrona County hadn't shut out Sheridan since 2014.

Friday night changed all of it.

Natrona County Entered as Sheridan's Biggest Test

The result was shocking, but Natrona County's victory itself wasn't entirely out of nowhere.

Both teams entered Friday undefeated and sharing the No. 1 ranking in Wyoming Class 4A. Natrona County had already defeated three ranked opponents, and Sheridan coach Jeff Mowry acknowledged before the game that the Mustangs represented his team's most difficult challenge of the season.

Sheridan had also shown signs of vulnerability during the previous two weeks.

After opening the season with decisive victories, the Broncs escaped Campbell County 14-9 and needed a comeback to defeat Kelly Walsh 24-21 last Friday for consecutive wins by a single possession.

Natrona County entered the matchup with Wyoming Class 4A's top rushing attack, while Sheridan countered with the classification's top rushing defense.

This time, the Mustangs won the matchup decisively.

Sheridan's Championship Pursuit Isn't Over

The loss ends Sheridan's historic winning streak, but not its pursuit of another championship.

The Broncs still have much of the Class 4A season remaining before the Wyoming playoffs. Sheridan is scheduled to return home to face Laramie on Oct. 2, followed by games against Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central.

Natrona County, meanwhile, has delivered the defining result of the Wyoming high school football season to date.

For nearly five years, nobody could beat Sheridan.

On Friday night, Natrona County didn't just beat the Broncs.

The Mustangs shut them out.