Son Of Country Music Icon Wins Tennessee High School Football State Championship Rematch

The son of a country music icon is experiencing his own success on the Tennessee high school football field this fall.

Bo Bryan, Luke Bryan's son, is coming off one of his best games as the starting quarterback for Battle Ground Academy. Bryan went 24 of 33 for 404 yards and six touchdowns, as Battle Ground Academy topped Franklin Road Academy, 41-35.

Playing in front of his father, Bryan impressed not only everyone in attendance, but his father.

Luke Bryan 'Super Impressed' By Performance Of Quarterback Son, Bo Bryan

“I’m super impressed,” Luke Bryan told USA TODAY Sports. “This being against a big rival during his senior year, he’s learning as he goes. Everything that happens to him this year is the first time he’s had all these pressure situations, all the ups and downs.

“He came out, we got behind and he threw a pick that turned into points for them. But for the team to battle back and for him to have such an incredible second half and for his coaches to trust him with that fourth-down call, I couldn’t be prouder as a dad.”

The game was a rematch of the Tennessee Division II-AA state championship game. Bryan and the Panthers erased a 10-point deficit.

Bo Bryan Holds Multiple Division I Offers, Ranked As A Three-Star Recruit

Bo Bryan currently holds offers from Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee State, Austin Peay, UT Martin and North Alabama. According to 247Sports, he is a three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 69 player in Tennessee and the No. 143 quarterback overall in the Class of 2027.

He also made a trip to Georgia this past weekend for a visit with the Bulldogs.

Bryan was the backup at Battle Ground Academy as a junior, completing 28 of 44 for 336 yards and five touchdowns.

Bryan, Battle Ground Academy Riding High At 4-1 On The Year

The Wildcats are currently 4-1 heading into a matchup with Davidson Academy. Their lone loss was at the hands of Milton, 42-21. In a 62-0 win over Columbia Academy, Bryan completed all nine of his passes for 189 yards and five touchdowns.

Bryan is 86-for-116, passing for 1,484 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has thrown just three interceptions, adding 53 yards rushing on the year. He has five different receivers with over 100 yards, led by sophomore Maddox Porter, who has 26 receptions for 521 yards and seven touchdowns.

Luke Bryan played high school football in Georgia at Lee County.