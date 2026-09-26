Peyton Manning's Son Marshall Manning Shows Poise in First Extended Action As A High School Quarterback

Marshall Manning, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, saw his first extended action as a quarterback Friday night in the Baylor Red Raiders' 45-17 rout of the Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red.

It was the second appearance of the season for the young scion of the Manning quarterback monarchy who made his high school quarterback debut Aug. 20, playing two snaps in the Red Raiders' 38-20 win over Brentwood Academy in the season opener.

On his very first play in that game, he completed a 6-yard pass before handing off on the second play and then making a quick exit as Baylor's current four-star senior, Keegan Croucher, returned to the huddle.

This time, Manning entered the game in the fourth quarter following MBA's first touchdown, with the game already well out of reach.

Manning Executes Perfectly

With his Red Raiders leading 45-10 and a running clock in effect, Manning jogged onto the field with a few plays in his back pocket designed around short, high-percentage passes to build his confidence. For the most part, Manning executed them perfectly.

On the first snap from his own 20-yard line, Manning completed a short pass along the left sideline to Bernardo Diaz, who turned it into a 10-yard gain and a quick first down. Then, on second down, the young quarterback was flushed to the right but quickly found fellow freshman Jayden Cauvier with a short toss that the receiver turned into a 17-yard gain to the Red Raiders' 47-yard line.

Manning then handed the ball off for a 3-yard gain before connecting with Cauvier again along the left sideline for 9 yards and another first down. At that point, dating back to the Brentwood Academy game, Manning's first four passes as a high school quarterback were all completions that resulted in first downs.

On first down from MBA's 40-yard line, Manning handed off again, with the play resulting in a 1-yard loss. Things got a little sloppy from there, with an illegal procedure penalty preceding another handoff that netted just a yard.

Facing fourth-and-long and behind the sticks, Manning then completed his fourth and final pass of the night — a 6-yarder to Wyatt Provonsha in the middle of the field that left the Red Raiders well short of a first down and turned the ball over on downs.

It was a quick appearance, but Manning finished 4-of-4 for 42 yards and showed poise on the one play in which he was hurried.

It's still a very small sample size, but for the season, Manning is now 5-of-5 for 48 yards in his first season as a high school quarterback.