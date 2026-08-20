The 2026 Tennessee high school football season begins this week, and you can follow all the action with our Tennessee high school football scoreboard.

Thursday opens with 15 games to start the season, and it features one of the best games of the season: No. 2 Brentwood Academy vs. No. 1 Baylor.

The season is in full swing on Friday. Top games include No. 15 Lipscomb Academy vs. No. 5 McCallie, No. 17 Whitehaven vs. No. 6 Ensworth, and Giles County vs. No. 7 Page.

There are seven games on Saturday, and many of then are between ranked teams. No. 3 Battle Ground Academy plays St. Michael Catholic, No. 4 Oakland plays No. 10 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN), and No. 16 Riverdale plays No. 11 Knoxville Catholic.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Tennessee, select the links below.

Tennessee High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-22

View Full Thursday Scoreboard

View Full Friday Scoreboard

View Full Saturday Scoreboard