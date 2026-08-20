Tennessee High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-22
The 2026 Tennessee high school football season begins this week, and you can follow all the action with our Tennessee high school football scoreboard.
Thursday opens with 15 games to start the season, and it features one of the best games of the season: No. 2 Brentwood Academy vs. No. 1 Baylor.
The season is in full swing on Friday. Top games include No. 15 Lipscomb Academy vs. No. 5 McCallie, No. 17 Whitehaven vs. No. 6 Ensworth, and Giles County vs. No. 7 Page.
There are seven games on Saturday, and many of then are between ranked teams. No. 3 Battle Ground Academy plays St. Michael Catholic, No. 4 Oakland plays No. 10 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN), and No. 16 Riverdale plays No. 11 Knoxville Catholic.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Tennessee, select the links below.
Tennessee High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - August 20-22
Thursday, August 20 Scoreboard
Friday, August 21 Scoreboard
Saturday, August 22 Scoreboard
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917