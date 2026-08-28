Tennessee High School Football Team Loses Half Its Offseason Practices After Recruiting Violation

Clarksville Academy’s football program has been placed on a one-year probation and will lose half of its allotted offseason practices in 2027 after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) determined the program committed a recruiting violation.

How the Recruiting Violation Occurred

According to a report from Main Street Preps, the TSSAA classified the incident as a Level 2 recruiting violation and imposed the one year probation, a total of $1,000 in fines and the loss of six of the program's 12 allocated offseason practices for the 2027 season. The Cougars, however, do not face any postseason bans or practice limitations during the 2026 football season.

The violation reportedly involved illegal communication with a prospective student-athlete who was not enrolled at Clarksville Academy.

According to a July letter from TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves to Clarksville Academy Head of School Jennifer Hinote, the student-athlete initially contacted athletic director Sean Wilson with an inquiry that included the possibility of varsity playing time.

Wilson forwarded the inquiry to Clarksville Academy football coach Rob Rininger, who then communicated directly with the student-athlete rather than directing the prospective student to the school's admissions office.

Clarksville Academy Self-Reported the Violation

Clarksville Academy, which opened its 2026 season last week with a 42-0 loss to Jo Byrns, self-reported the violation. The Cougars will play their home opener on Friday night against Fort Campbell.

Wilson told Main Street Preps that the situation resulted from an inadvertent mistake but acknowledged that the school had made an error and reported it to the TSSAA. Reeves indicated in his letter that the association has standardized penalties for recruiting violations, although the executive director has discretion in cases that are self-reported.

TSSAA Imposes Probation, Fines and Loss of Practices

The fines are broken into two $500 levies. The first is for the Level 2 recruiting violation and the second comes along with the fact the school has been placed on the one-year probation.

There is also a potential consequence for the student-athlete involved. According to Reeves' letter, the athlete would be ineligible to participate in athletics for 12 months if he elects to transfer to Clarksville Academy.

Clarksville Academy is located in Clarksville, Tennessee, and competes in the TSSAA's Division II. The Cougars went 8-3 in 2025, winning eight consecutive games after dropping their first two. Clarksville Academy also went 6-0 while winning the TSSAA's Class 6 Region 5.