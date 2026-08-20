Brentwood Academy at Baylor Live Score Updates: Tennessee High School Football

Two Tennessee high school football rivals, Brentwood Academy and Baylor, face off in a rematch of the 2025 Division II-AAA state championship game.

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10 minutes to kickoff.

Brentwood Academy is dressed in white pants and jerseys with red trim and numbers, as well as red helmets.

Baylor is dressed in white pants and red jerseys with white trim and numbers, as well as silver helmets.

20 minutes to kickoff.

• Kickoff is schedule for 7 p.m. CT. Follow all night for our updates.

Preview

What: Brentwood Academy vs. Baylor

When: Thursday, Aug. 20 - 7 p.m. CT

Where: Heywood Stadium in Chattanooga

Brentwood Academy is Seeking Revenge

Brentwood Academy (11-1) had a dominant, undefeated 2025 season before falling to Baylor in the state championship game. Now they look for revenge in this highly-anticipated season-opener in Chattanooga.

The Eagles' offense is led by senior quarterback and Ole Miss commit Crews Jenkins, who has a key target in 4-star senior Kesean Bowman. Last year, Jenkins completed 68-percent of his passes for 1,827 yards with 22 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bowman hauled in 49 catches for 655 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the backfield, there's senior running back Larry Sanders, who racked up 1,833 yards on 238 carries, along with 31 touchdowns.

Brentwood Academy's offense also has a couple new transfers in senior offensive lineman and Auburn commit Rance Brown, who moved from Alabama, along with senior tight end and South Carolina signee Judah Lancaster, who came from IMG Academy.

As for the defense, the Eagles feature returning players such as senior linebackers Kenneth Simon, Roman Jennings, and Romel Koon. There's also junior safety Braylen Bedford, who transferred from Mississippi.

Baylor Looks to Repeat 2025 Success

Baylor (12-0 in 2025) capped off a perfect season and enters 2026 at No. 9 on High School On SI's Preseason Power 25 National Rankings. The Red Raiders edged Brentwood Academy 28-24 in last year's state championship game in the rain.

Baylor is led by last year's MaxPreps National Player of the Year in running back and Tennessee commit David Gabriel Georges. In 2025, Gabriel Georges rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns. In the state championship game, he added 212 total yards and two touchdowns to give the Red Raiders their third state title.

Filling in for Louisville's Briggs Cherry, Baylor has a new starting quarterback in Keegan Croucher, who transferred from Connecticut and is an Ole Miss commit. Another notable signal-caller on the Red Raiders' roster is freshman Marshall Manning, the son of legendary NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning.

Baylor has a few other senior recruits to take note of, including 3-star offensive lineman and East Carolina commit Cash Freeman, 3-star EDGE and Tulane commit Hans Emery Julien, and 3-star linebacker and South Florida recruit Khori Faulkner.

During his time at Baylor, head coach Erik Kimrey has led the team to two state championships and two state runner-up finishes.