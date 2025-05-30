Aubrey vs. Robinson: UIL Texas Class 4A Division II softball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Two of the most explosive lineups in Class 4A softball square off Friday morning in Austin, as Aubrey and Robinson meet in the UIL 4A Division II state championship game.
First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. at McCombs Field.
Aubrey (33-3) has rolled into the final with a perfect 9-0 playoff run behind dominant pitching from senior ace Mya Cherry and a lineup packed with punch. Cherry, a Texas Woman’s University commit, has been electric in the circle this spring with a 25-1 record, a 0.87 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 145 innings. She’s also delivered at the plate with 11 doubles and 7 home runs. Catcher Abby Lynch-Buxton (.480, 12 HR, 40 RBI) and senior infielder Molly Reid (.425, 10 HR, 43 RBI) give the Lady Chaparrals a dangerous top of the order.
Robinson (37-3) comes in off a gritty series win over Ingleside in the state semifinals, including a 14-3 rout in the decisive Game 3. The Lady Rockets have slugged their way to the championship with 399 runs scored this season and feature one of the most dangerous trios in the state. Junior Lexi Rosillo (.519, 25 HR, 74 RBI), senior Kaygen Marshall (.410, 16 HR, 50 RBI) and junior two-way threat Raelynn Van Zee (.427, 11 HR, 47 RBI) have combined for 55 of Robinson’s 70 home runs this year.
That power is the biggest obstacle facing Aubrey, which will need Cherry to control the long ball and keep traffic off the bases. Robinson’s hitters can flip the score in a hurry. Van Zee will also be a key in the circle for Robinson with 210 strikeouts in 204 innings.
Aubrey hasn’t given up more than five runs in a game all postseason, but Friday morning could push both pitching staffs to their limits. If Cherry can contain Robinson’s firepower and Aubrey’s bats stay consistent, the Lady Chaparrals have a strong shot at their first state title. But if Robinson's core gets going, it may be tough to keep them from lifting the trophy.
