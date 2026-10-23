Austin Westlake at Lake Travis Live Updates: Texas High School Football

It’s long been one of the best modern-day rivalries in Texas high school football.

Friday night, Austin-area powerhouse programs Westlake and Lake Travis renew acquaintances, with both teams fighting for first place in District 25-6A.

Follow Austin Westlake at Lake Travis LIVE on the NFHS Network

Westlake is currently tied for first place in the district with Round Rock Cedar Ridge, while Lake Travis is tied with Round Rock for third place.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Lake Travis.

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WESTLAKE 0, LAKE TRAVIS 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Lake Travis ISD Stadium, it’s the renewal of the rivalry between Austin Westlake and Lake Travis, with both teams in pursuit of the District 25-6A title.

ABOUT WESTLAKE

The Chaps (6-1, 3-0) suffered their only defeat in a wild back-and-forth game against Prosper on Sept. 11, with the Eagles prevailing, 49-40. Since then, Westlake has reeled off four straight wins.

During that stretch, the Chaps have won by 43, 21, 57 and 64 points, the latter a 70-6 victory last week against Round Rock McNeil.

ABOUT LAKE TRAVIS

Before the season, the Cavaliers’ program was rocked by the passing of one of their players, Odin Hensley. Because of that situation, they didn’t play until Week 1, when Lake Travis got an emotional 38-21 win against Pflugerville Weiss.

The Cavaliers’ two losses were against San Antonio Cornerstone in a non-district game, and they were edged, 35-34, by Cedar Ridge on Oct. 9. They bounced back last week with a 47-0 win against Round Rock Stony Point.