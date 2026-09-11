Austin Westlake at Prosper Live Updates: Texas High School Football

Two undefeated teams in Texas high school football look to boost its resume even further after Friday night.

Undefeated Austin Westlake travels to the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to take on another team perfect thus far in the young season in Prosper.

Westlake broke into this week’s edition of the High School On SI Texas high school Top 25 rankings, as the Chaparrals come in at No. 23. While Prosper is unranked, the Eagles could find themselves in next week’s poll with a win against a team the caliber of Westlake.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Prosper.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

AUSTIN WESTLAKE 0, PROSPER 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium, it’s a matchup between two 2-0 teams as Austin Westlake takes on Prosper.

ABOUT AUSTIN WESTLAKE

The Chaps come in having won back-to-back games at home. In the opener on Aug. 28, they beat Inglewood (Calif.), 33-26, while a week ago, took care of business against Euless Trinity, 35-10.

In the win last week, quarterback Patton Jones was 13-of-17 passing for 165 yards and three TDs. Rhett Jenkins had two of those TD receptions. Westlake’s defense also held Trinity to 111 total yards.

ABOUT PROSPER

The Eagles have looked very impressive offensively through their first two games, scoring a total of 106 points. They scored 56 in the opener at Rockwall; then at North Forney last week, was able to pull off a 50-43 win.

Quarterback Tyler Albert has come up big during the Eagles’ hot start. He already has thrown for 11 TD passes while adding a pair of rushing scores. Ellliott Brown caught 13 passes for 194 yards and three TDs in the win against North Forney.