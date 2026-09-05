Kyler Murray Returns to Allen as Eagles Roll Past DeSoto 50-6

ALLEN, Texas — More than a decade after Kyler Murray completed one of the greatest careers in Texas high school football history, the former Allen superstar returned to Eagle Stadium on Friday night and watched his alma mater put on a show.

With Murray watching from the sideline, Allen overwhelmed DeSoto 50-6 in a non-district matchup, improving to 2-0 behind sophomore quarterback Ty Snell and a dominant all-around performance.

Among the Eagles who made an impression was senior running back Lyndon Spriggs, who wears Murray's old No. 1 jersey and delivered one of the game's biggest plays with a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Spriggs admitted having Murray on the sideline provided a little extra motivation.

"Not going to lie, I had to make sure I was on my A game," Spriggs said. "It's a big shoe to fill. I think I'm a really good athlete just like he was. He made this whole program known for those three state championships that he put up there. So just knowing that I really have to be one of them guys to wear this jersey, it's an honor."

For Murray, the night was about much more than watching another Allen football game. It was an opportunity to reconnect with the program and community where his remarkable career began.

"This is my first time back since probably 2021, around that time," Murray said. "You just see the community shuts down on Friday nights to see the amount of pride and honor that the guys take in putting this uniform on."

Murray Reflects on His Allen Legacy

Long before Murray won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he established himself as a Texas high school football legend.

Murray never lost as Allen's starting quarterback, leading the Eagles to three consecutive state championships from 2012-14. Allen went 43-0 in his starts, with Murray becoming one of the most decorated players in the history of Texas high school football.

Returning to Eagle Stadium brought back memories that extended well beyond the victories and championships.

"Being 10 years removed from this, it's kind of sad, but this was some of the best moments of my life, playing high school football with a lot of my boys, a lot of guys who are still, to this day, my best friends," Murray said.

Kyler Murray was warmly greeted during his visit to Allen Stadium on Friday, as he watched his former high school team in action. | Myckena Guerrero

Murray also had a message for the current generation of Eagles.

"They'll never get this time back, so I hope they cherish this moment," Murray said. "I hope they cherish these moments."

Allen Makes a Statement Against DeSoto

Allen's players certainly gave Murray a performance to remember.

The Eagles' 44-point victory moved them to 2-0 and delivered an early-season statement against a DeSoto program that has won three Texas state championships since 2016, including back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

For Murray, seeing Allen thriving again — from the players and coaches to the fans filling the stadium — was a reminder that the program's tradition remains strong.

"I'm proud of the guys and proud of the work they put in," Murray said. "The coaches are doing a great job. The city, the community and the fans are great. The tradition is alive. It's great to be back."