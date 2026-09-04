Southlake Carroll at North Crowley: Live Score Updates For Texas High School Football Matchup

A week after posting an improbable Texas high school football comeback, Southlake Carroll attempts to continue that momentum.

At the same time, North Crowley is coming off a dominant season-opening win, and the Panthers want to build off that as well.

Southlake Carroll travels to Fort Worth on Friday night to take on North Crowley in a strong early-season matchup.

Last week, the Dragons (1-0) fell behind Jenks (Oklahoma), 27-0, in its season opener at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. But SLC pulled off a massive comeback, ending up with a 34-33 win.

North Crowley (1-0) had a much easier time of things. Playing Aledo in its first game after moving up to 6A, the Panthers led from the get-on in an eventual 26-0 win.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Fort Worth.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

NORTH CROWLEY 6, SOUTHLAKE CARROLL 0 1ST QTR.

Refresh for latest

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN NORTH CROWLEY. Panthers strike inside the game's opening minute, as QB Jacob Torres connects with WR Kade Smith on a 63-yard slant for the score. PAT is missed. (North Crowley, 6-0 | 11:08, 1st)

Well, that was fast. After a couple runs, NC strikes. QB Jacob Torres finds WR Kade Smith on a slant for a 63 yard TD. Turned on the jets and accelerated.



North Crowley leads Southlake Carroll 6-0 (11:08 Q1). PAT was missed. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/q3G1dNwVwa — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) September 5, 2026

PREGAME

- Live from Crowley ISD Stadium in Fort Worth, it is a matchup between a pair of teams coming off season-opening wins as Southlake Carroll takes on North Crowley.

ABOUT SOUTHLAKE CARROLL

Southlake Carroll comes in ranked No. 2 in this week’s High School On SI Top 25 Texas statewide poll. The Dragons are playing North Crowley for the first time since beating the Panthers, 42-20, in 2021.

ABOUT NORTH CROWLEY

The Panthers enter Friday’s game ranked No. 9 in the High School On SI Texas poll. With their shutout win last week against Aledo, it was the first time Aledo had been shut out in a game since 2003.