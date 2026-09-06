Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 6, 2026

High School On SI

The third ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

This was another week of changes in the poll. Six teams fell out of the top 25, the same as the week before. However, don’t be surprised to see some of those teams get back in the poll after they get things figured out. There are some headscratchers, though, with some traditional powers still winless heading into Week 3.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 3 for UIL teams and Week 4 for the private schools.

TEXAS PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 |

1. Galena Park North Shore (2-0)

Previous ranking: 1

North Shore went to Louisiana last week, and Javoris Taylor threw touchdowns in a come-from-behind 27-17 win.

Up next: vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff at The Cotton Bowl, Sept. 12

2. Allen (2-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Two weeks and two giant wins for the Eagles. After handling Duncanville, they blew away DeSoto, 50-6, making another statement win against a state powerhouse.

Up next: vs. DeSoto, Sept. 4

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (2-0)

Previous ranking: 3

The Lions picked up another win, but just barely, 3-0 over Spring Westfield. Yasin Mohammadi’s first field goal was a big one.

Up next: vs. Victoria East, Sept. 17

4. Fort Worth North Crowley (2-0)

Previous ranking: 9

The Panthers made a statement with a win, dominating Southlake Carroll. The defense forced 5 turnovers and G’yrell Smith scored 4 touchdowns.

Up next: vs. Humble Summer Creek, Sept. 11

5. Duncanville (1-1)

Previous ranking: 5

The Panthers got win No. 1 with a 34-7 win over Cedar Hill. Up next is a matchup with former District 11-6A rival DeSoto, now in Class 5A DI.

Up next: vs. DeSoto at the Cotton Bowl, Sept. 12

6. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (1-0)

Previous ranking: 8

The Rangers, the Class 5A Division I champions, finally got to play. Caleb Peagler scored 4 touchdowns for the Rangers in a win last week against San Antonio Sotomayor.

Up next: vs. Austin McCallum, Sept. 11

7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-1)

Previous ranking: 7

The Golden Bears were idle last week. A rematch of a Week 1 last year — and both state champions — is set for Saturday.

Up next: vs. Galena Park North Shore, Sept. 12

8. Waxahachie (2-0)

Previous ranking: 14

The Indians won a close game against Coppell last week, 27-24, rallying in the final 2 minutes behind a Taylen Strange TD run. Another good test is coming up with a road game at Denton Guyer.

Up next: at Denton Guyer, Sept. 10

9. Frisco Lone Star (2-0)

Previous ranking: 13

USC pledge Trey Wright ran for 3 touchdowns for the second straight week. He also threw 3 touchdowns as well in a 48-24 win against Philadelphia Simon Gratz on Thursday.

Up next: at Cedar Hill, Sept. 11

10. Southlake Carroll (1-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Southlake led 7-6 against North Crowley before falling 40-10. They struggled in Week 1, but won. Didn’t happen in Week 2.

Up next: at North Crowley, Sept. 4

11. DeSoto (0-2)

Previous ranking: 2

The Eagles struggled for a second week in a row. Is it time to panic? Probably not. The schedule is tough and the roster is littered with future Division I players.

Up next: vs. Duncanville at The Cotton Bowl, Sept. 12

12. Carthage (2-0)

Previous ranking: 10

The Bulldogs only fell because of some big wins behind them and a few big losses above them. Carthage easily handled Longview Pine Tree, 67-36.

Up next: vs. Houston The School of Sports Sciences, Sept. 18

13. Stephenville (2-0)

Previous ranking: 12

The win streak is up to 18 in a row, but it was a close one. Trot Jordan hit Caden Monk for a 75-yard score with less than 90 seconds left in a 28-24 win.

Up next: vs. Lubbock Cooper, Sept. 11

14. Celina (2-0)

Previous ranking: 14

The Bobcats moved to 2-0 after stopping a 2-point conversion attempt in a 35-34 win on Friday.

Up next: vs. Prosper Richland, Sept. 18

15. Denton Guyer (2-0)

Previous ranking: 19

The Wildcats held previously No. 15-ranked Melissa to 88 total yards.

Up next: at No. 16 Melissa

16. Katy (2-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Katy rolled past Dickinson, 42-24, last week. An interception in the second quarter helped the Tigers take a two-score lead at the break.

Up next: at Katy Tompkins, Sept. 10

17. Lewisville (2-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Lewisville hammered Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 49-7. Four different players ran for touchdowns in the victory.

Up next: at Denton Ryan, Sept. 11

18. Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-0)

Previous ranking: 23

The Panthers beat No. 22 Alvin Shadow Creek, with Brody Bartee tossing 3 touchdown passes.

Up next: at Cypress Bridgeland, Sept. 10

19. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (1-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Braelyn Allen had 9 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown and ran for 2 touchdowns in a win over Austin Vandegrift.

Up next: vs. Odessa, Sept. 11

20. Longview (2-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The Lobos won a long-running rivalry last week with Marshall, 61-13. That was the 116th meeting between the two.

Up next: vs. Ruston, La., Sept. 11

21 Cypress Ranch (2-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The Mustangs knocked previously No. 11-ranked Houston C.E. King thanks to Nate Carrier’s field goal at the buzzer, winning 31-28.

Up next: at Aldine Nimitz, Sept. 10

22. Houston C.E. King (1-1)

Previous ranking: 11

The Panthers lost on a walk-off field goal last week. Next up is a game against another ranked team that lost in Week 2.

Up next: at The Woodlands College Park, Sept. 11

23. Austin Westlake (2-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The Chaparals scored 30-plus points for the second week in a row, this time beating Euless Trinity.

Up next: at Prosper, Sept. 11

24. Boerne (2-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The Greyhounds’ offense posted 34 points in Week 1 and then had 41 in Week 2, a win over Laredo United.

Up next: at San Antonio Davenport, Sept. 11

25. Port Arthur Memorial (2-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The Titans were in this poll often last year and are back after scoring 82 points in two games.

Up next: at Lufkin, Sept. 11

Dropped out

No. 15 Melissa, No. 17 The Woodlands College Park, No. 18 Coppell, No. 22 Alvin Shadow Creek, No. 24 Aledo, No. 25 Dallas Highland Park