Brookeland vs. Jonesboro: UIL Texas Class 1A state softball championship; preview, live scoring, updates

The time has come for Class 1A powers Brookeland and Jonesboro to finally get a turn to compete for a 2025 UIL Texas state championship.
That time is 10 a.m. Saturday at McCombs Field in Austin, to be exact.
Brookeland’s run to the state final has been nothing short of dominant. The Lady Wildcats opened the season 3-4-2 following a 7-2 loss to Pineland West Sabine, but quickly found their rhythm. They responded with five straight shutouts, outscoring opponents 87-0 during that stretch, and carried that momentum through a nine-game win streak. They closed the regular season with a 2-2 tie—again against West Sabine.
Since the playoffs began, Brookeland has been nearly untouchable. The Lady Wildcats are 6-0 in the postseason and have outscored opponents 81-2. Broaddus is the only team to cross the plate against them, scoring twice in a 12-2 loss in the regional semifinals.
Brookeland opened with back-to-back 15-0 wins over Martinsville and Oakwood. They followed with a two-game sweep of Broaddus, then rolled past Avery 18-0 in the regional final. In the semifinal round, the Lady Wildcats shut out Leakey 11-0 to punch their ticket to McCombs Field.
Jonesboro caught fire at the right time and has ridden that momentum all the way to the 1A state championship game. The Lady Eagles opened the season 3-5 before piecing together a five-game winning streak, only to stumble again late with a 2-4-1 finish to close the regular season. But once the postseason started, they turned it on.
They opened the playoffs with dominant back-to-back wins over Strawn, 16-1 and 19-1. Jonesboro kept rolling in the area round, sweeping Abbott with 6-2 and 4-3 victories. In the regional quarterfinals, the Lady Eagles unloaded in a 21-2 rout of Blum before pulling out a tight 8-7 win over Dodd City in the fourth round.
That set up a semifinal series with Hermleigh. After dropping the opener 10-8, Jonesboro bounced back in a big way. The Lady Eagles forced a Game 3 with a 13-3 win, then clinched their spot in the title game with a narrow 7-6 victory to take the series.
