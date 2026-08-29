College Station vs. Cypress Springs Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football

College Station and Cypress Springs open their Texas high school football seasons Saturday night in an intriguing matchup in Cypress.

Both programs enter 2026 with playoff aspirations, but each has something to prove early.

College Station is coming off another postseason appearance, while Cy Springs has established unprecedented consistency after producing three consecutive winning seasons for the first time in program history.

How to Watch College Station vs. Cypress Springs

What: College Station Cougars at Cypress Springs Panthers

When: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: College Station vs. Cy Springs on the NFHS Network

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College Station Wants a Faster Start in 2026

College Station knows firsthand how important the opening weeks of a football season can be.

The Cougars finished 8-5 last season and reached the playoffs, but an 0-4 start left them playing catch-up. College Station eventually turned things around and won eight games, providing some momentum and experience for the players returning in 2026.

This year's senior class has emphasized leadership and avoiding another slow start, making Saturday's opener an important first opportunity to establish a different trajectory.

A road matchup against an improving Cy Springs program should provide a meaningful early test.

Cypress Springs Tries to Continue Program's Rise

The trajectory at Cypress Springs has changed considerably in recent seasons.

Before head coach Oji Fagan took over, the Panthers had produced only two winning seasons in program history. They now enter 2026 having finished above .500 three consecutive years — the first such stretch in school history.

Cy Springs must replace some important pieces, but the program has developed enough talent and depth to expect another push toward the playoffs.

One of the players to watch is 2027 cornerback Kameron Roberson, a highly regarded defensive prospect who gives the Panthers a potential difference-maker in the secondary.

Saturday's matchup should reveal plenty about both teams. College Station wants to establish itself as a Class 5A contender, while Cy Springs is attempting to show that its recent run of success is becoming the program's new standard.

High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, schedules, rankings, recruiting news and more.