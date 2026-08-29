Highland Park vs. Lewisville Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Football Opener

The opening weekend of the Texas high school football season continues Saturday with a matchup featuring two programs with plenty of championship history.

Highland Park and Lewisville meet at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco in the Jerry Jones Classic, giving both teams a marquee opponent to open the 2026 season.

Highland Park is a six-time state champion, while Lewisville has won two state championships. The programs have also produced competitive recent meetings, including Highland Park's 21-18 victory in 2023.

How to Watch Highland Park vs. Lewisville

What: Highland Park Scots vs. Lewisville Fighting Farmers

When: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Highland Park vs. Lewisville on the NFHS Network

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Highland Park Begins Another State Title Chase

Highland Park enters another season carrying the expectations that come with being one of the winningest programs in Texas high school football history.

The Scots reached the postseason again last year before their run ended with a 58-38 loss to Lone Star. Highland Park had previously rolled through its opening playoff games, scoring 47, 45 and 56 points in consecutive victories.

Among the players to watch this season is SMU pledge Buck Randall, one of the leaders of a Highland Park team that will try to make another run through the Class 5A ranks.

Saturday's opener should provide an immediate measuring stick against a Lewisville program accustomed to competing against some of the top teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Lewisville Brings Experience Into 2026

Lewisville finished 8-3 last season and returns 13 starters — six on offense and seven on defense — for head coach Michael Odle.

The Fighting Farmers' 2025 season ended with a 22-15 loss to Allen in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Lewisville and Highland Park have some recent history. When the teams met in 2023, the Scots built a 21-10 halftime lead and held on for a 21-18 victory.

With both programs opening their seasons and the game being played at The Star, Saturday's matchup provides an attractive early-season test for two teams with playoff expectations.

Watch Highland Park vs. Lewisville on NFHS Network

WATCH HIGHLAND PARK VS. LEWISVILLE LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

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