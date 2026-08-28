Duncanville at Allen Live Updates: Texas High School Football

On Friday night, Duncanville will visit Allen in a battle of Texas high school football powerhouses and a playoff rematch of last year's UIL Texas Class 6A Division 1 state semifinal.

Refresh This Page Throughout the Game for Live Updates

30 minutes away from kickoff.

45 minutes away from kickoff.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

Preview

What: Duncanville vs. Allen

When: Friday, Aug. 28 - 7 p.m. CT

Where: Eagles Stadium in Allen, TX

Live Stream: NFHS Network

Duncanville Looks to Make It Back to States

Last year, Duncanville faced Allen in the UIL Texas Conference 6A Division 1 state semifinals and cruised to a 31-9 victory. However, the Panthers were upended by North Shore 10-7 in the state championship game.

Nevertheless, Duncanville looks ready to make it back to the title game. The Panthers enter the 2025 season as the No. 10-ranked team in the country, according to MaxPreps.

With 68 wins, Duncanville is also one of the winningest teams in Texas over the past five years. They have also played in six of the last eight 6A D1 state championship games, winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

The Panthers feature two 4-star players in junior offensive lineman Kendrick Harris, who has several college offers, and senior wide receiver Trenton Yancey. The one college commit on the roster is junior 3-star cornerback Jonathan Barnes, who will head off to UCF next year. Other players with offers include junior offensive lineman Travis Norris, sophomore running back Santana Roberson, and sophomore Riley Lewis.

Allen Looks for Revenge

Meanwhile, Allen is looking for revenge on Duncanville after losing in the state semifinals last December. The Eagles are the 16th-ranked team in the Lone Star state, according to MaxPreps.

Like the Panthers, Allen is another Dallas-area school to have many wins over five years with 54 total. However, the Eagles haven't won a state championship since 2017.

Sophomore 4-star quarterback Ty Snell looks to change that, as he could take Allen all the way in 2026. The Eagles also have a couple 3-star signees in senior offensive lineman Boogie Talib (Colorado) and senior EDGE Jacobie Wilkerson (North Texas). Players with multiple offers include junior cornerback Dominic Butler, junior wide receiver Josyah Johnson, and sophomore tight end Jaden Davis.

Follow Along on the NFHS Network

If you want to watch this contest while following our Live Score Update coverage, it will be streamed live on the NFHS Network. A NFHS subscription is required and the game is blacked out in the Dallas Fort Worth DMA.