Every all-South Texas high school football selection returning in 2024
After the final Texas high school state football champion was crowned in AT&T Stadium last December, SBLive scoured the state for the most impactful players in the Lone Star State.
We released all-region teams for each of the state's six regions: North Texas,Central Texas,Southeast Texas, East Texas, West Texas, and, of course, South Texas.
Then, we identified the best of the best from that bunch — the players whose impact throughout the season outweighed the rest — and unveiled theSBLive All-Texas High School Football Team for 2023.
So before SBLive's 2024 Preseason All-State Team is unveiled as a part of SBLive's comprehensive coverage in the lead up to the fall season, we're taking a look at the top returners in South Texas entering the 2024 season.
Here is every SBLive all-South Texas honoree returning in Texas this fall:
ALL-SOUTH TEXAS SELECTIONS RETURNING IN 2024
Award winners
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Billy White III, Corpus Christi Veterans, jr., quarterback
White stepped into big shoes this season, taking over for a quarterback who had led the Eagles to back-to-back regional title games. The sophomore signal caller didn’t lead the Eagles to a third straight fourth round appearance but did make a name for himself. White finished the season with over 3,000 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in 12 games played, while throwing just five interceptions. White’s play helped the Eagles clinch a seventh straight playoff berth, while also solidifying the quarterback position for the foreseeable future.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Colt Lozano, Laredo United, receiver
Laredo United returned an established, productive receiving corps last year. That didn’t stop Lozano from carving out a role in the Longhorns’ offense. The 5-foot-9 freshman finished with 441 receiving yards and seven TDs, highlighted by an eight-catch, 125-yard, three TD District 30-6A contest against Eagle Pass.
First team selections
Broderick Taylor, Corpus Christi Miller, running back
CC Miller posted 536.6 yards of offense and 57.6 points per game and Taylor helped lead the charge. The 5-foot-9 back finished his junior season with 2,333 rushing yards and 29 TDs with another 22 catches for 394 receiving yards and four more scores.
Devin Cage, Corpus Christi Miller, offensive line
As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 275-pound Cage was the leader of a strong offensive line. Earned District 14-5A DI Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Steven Richardson, Corpus Christi Miller, defensive line
As a junior, the District 14-5A DI Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 135 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in 14 game played.
Lamarcus Cullum, Corpus Christi Miller, linebacker
After a breakout sophomore season, Cullum upped his production as a junior (9.3 tackles per game to 10.4). The outside linebacker turned in career highs in tackles (146), tackles for loss (23) and sacks (9.5) and he was named co-District 14-5A DI’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Jude Hernandez, Calallen, linebacker
The inside linebacker led the team in tackles as a junior, finishing with 106 total in 10 games with 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.
Corey Holmes, Corpus Christi Miller, athlete
Sometimes he lined up in the backfield. Other times out wide. Wherever he was, he forced defenses to know. Over 14 games, that looked like 1,739 all-purpose yards (684 rushing, 925 receiving, 130 return) and 29 total touchdowns.
Clay Addison, Flour Bluff, punter
As a junior, Addison downed 17 of his punts inside the 20 and averaged 39.6 yards per punt this season with a long of 61 yards.
Second team selections
Trevor Long, Corpus Christi Miller, quarterback
In 14 games, Long accrued 3,767 passing yards on a 65.7 percent completion rate with 57 touchdowns opposite four interceptions.
Alvin Trevillion, Brownsville Veterans, fullback
In 15 games, Trevillion went for 1,497 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Xavier Rodriguez, Donna High, wide receiver
The wideout reeled in 1,143 receiving yards (15.7 yards per carry), 106 rushing yards and eight total TDs in 11 games.
Alek Leven, Laredo United, wide receiver
In 13 games, he logged 1,082 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
Ryan Vallejo, PSJA High, wide receiver
Over 11 games, Vallejo reeled in 65 catches for 1,204 receiving yards (18 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns.
Justin Flores, Beeville Jones, offensive line
He was named District 15-4A DI Offensive Lineman of the Year. Played 12 total games.
Brady Buchanan, Calallen, offensive line
Named District 16-4A DI Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year after a standout 11 games.
Devon Robinson, San Benito, defensive end
Recorded 85 total tackles (20 for loss), 10.5 sacks, two blocked punts, a forced fumble and pass deflection.
Jacob Ortiz, Harlingen High, defensive tackle
Finished a 12-game season with 62 total tackles (20 for loss), two sacks, 12 QB hurries, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.
Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen High, linebacker
Recorded 139 tackles (11 for loss), 10 quarterback hurries, two pass deflections, an interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games.
Delson Cavaness, Corpus Christi Miller, linebacker
Recorded 166 tackles (14 for loss), 4.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception in 14 games.
Andrew Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer, defensive back
Logged 76 tackles, six interceptions, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and forced fumble in nine games.
Keyan Lopez, Rio Hondo, athlete
In 11 games, he had 829 receiving yards (17.6 yards per catch), 13 touchdown catches, 151 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Claudio Torres, Brownsville St. Joseph, athlete
How's this for a multi-faceted impact? Torres caught 61 passes for nearly 800 yards receiving, had 352 yards rushing on more than nine yards per carry, threw two touchdown passes on four pass attempts and finished with 58 tackles (seven for loss), an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games.
Honorable mention
Derek Garcia, Sinton, running back
Christopher Gonzalez, Port Isabel, defensive end
Marcus Lopez, Falfurrias, linebacker
